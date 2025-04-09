Lionel Messi's net worth: A look at his earnings, endorsements, and lifestyle

Lionel Messi is widely regarded as one of the greatest football players ever. He has had a storied career spanning over two decades, and his on-field and off-field careers have been marked with incredible success and wealth.

I have nothing left to achieve, I have achieved everything.

Lionel Messi before a game against the Philadelphia Union at Chase Stadium in March 2025. Photo: Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire, Rich Storry (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Lionel Messi currently plays for MLS's Inter Miami and Argentina's National team.

and Argentina's National team. He has earned over $1.2 billion in his career from different sources.

in his career from different sources. Lionel scored 672 goals in 778 games with Barcelona and earned over $160 million yearly.

with Barcelona and earned over yearly. He has eight Ballon d'Or titles and has been named eight times the world's best player by FIFA.

Profile summary

Full name Lionel Andrés Messi Gender Male Date of birth 24 June 1987 Age 37 years old (as of April 2025) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Rosario, Argentina Nationality Argentine Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Weight 72 kilograms ( 148 lbs) Mother Celia Maria Cuccittini Father Jorge Horacio Messi Siblings 3 Marital status Married Wife Antonella Roccuzzo Children 3 Profession Football player and entrepreneur Social media Instagram Facebook

Insights into Lionel Messi's net worth

As per Celebrity Net Worth, the former Barcelona star has an estimated net worth of $850 million. He earned millions from his football contracts, the bedrock for his income from endorsement deals, investments, and businesses.

Lionel has revealed that his love for the game and team loyalty supersedes the money and wealth he gets. After he left Barcelona FC, he told Goal in 2020:

The money? Every year I could have left and earned more money than at Barcelona. I always said that this was my home, and it was what I felt and feel. To decide there was somewhere better than here was difficult. I felt that I needed a change and new goals, new things.

Facts about Lionel Messi. Photo: Julio Aguilar on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

According to a 2023 estimate by Sportico, Lionel has earned over $1.2 billion from his football career. This figure includes his salary, bonuses, and endorsement deals from playing for Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Inter Miami.

In 2017, Lionel Messi signed a contract with Barcelona that paid a base salary of $168 million yearly. It also included a $60 million signing bonus and a clause of $835 million.

Messi's contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2021 paid him a net annual income of around $35 million. His initial contract was a two-year deal that would pay him $75 million per year before taxes.

His contract with PSG entailed performance-related bonuses and a cut of jersey sales. A Saudi Pro League team reportedly offered Messi a $1 billion contract in 2023, which would have paid him a salary of $400 million per season, but he declined.

How much does Messi make in a year?

As published in Forbes, Messi's earnings from salary and endorsements are around $135 million per year. His contract with Inter Miami, signed in 2023, guarantees him $20,446,667 per year, with a total value of up to $150 million, per the MLS Players Salary Guide.

This includes a base salary of $12 million in his first season but $60 million later. He also has a signing bonus, and a 10% ownership stake in the club, valued at $2 billion.

His weekly salary with Inter Miami is $1.03 million, translating to $54 million yearly. Messi's salary in Inter Miami makes him the highest-paid football player in Major League Soccer.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami before the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup match against Los Angeles FC at BMO Stadium. Photo: Shaun Clark

Source: Getty Images

The four-time UEFA Champions League winner has an extensive portfolio of sponsors with over 49 brands partnering with him. Messi's most significant and longest-lasting sponsorship is with Adidas, which he signed in 2006.

In 2017, he signed a lifetime contract with Adidas, and he was to earn €10 million annually. In an Instagram post in February 2024, he wrote:

One thing that always gives me good vibes...kick off the new season with my new boots. Let's go @adidasfootball.

He has also represented numerous PepsiCo brands, including Pepsi, Lay's, and Gatorade, as their spokesman.

Lionel Messi's earnings from endorsements

His annual endorsement earnings in 2024 were reportedly around $75 million. He has a revenue-sharing deal with Apple's MLS Season Pass, which pays him millions.

Messi also signed a three-year contract with the Saudi Tourism Authority in 2021 worth up to $25 million.

Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo at the 2023 Laureus World Sport Awards at Cour Vendome. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis

Source: Getty Images

Is Lionel Messi a billionaire?

He is not a billionaire. The argument that he is one is based on over a billion dollars he earned in his career from salary and endorsements.

What companies does Messi own?

In 2024, he established a sports and energy brand called Más+ by Messi. Aside from this, some of Messi's businesses include:

Messi Store

Leo and L10 wine labels

Play Time Sports-Tech HoldCo

525 Rosario ( A production company)

MIM Hotels Chain

What does Messi do with his money?

Most of Messi's money is dedicated to charity through his Leo Messi Foundation, established in 2007. He also donates to UNICEF and supports various youth football clubs in Argentina, including Sarmiento, Rosario Central, River Plate, and Boca Junior.

L-R: Antonella Roccuzzo, Thiago, Lionel Messi, Mateo, and Ciro during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Photo: ANP

Source: Getty Images

A look at Lionel Messi's house and cars

The football icon is a fan of luxurious houses and cars. He has a mansion in Castelldefels, Barcelona ($7.2 million), a penthouse in Miami's Bay Colony area, and a luxury mansion in Rosario, Argentina ("La Fortaleza").

Lionel has a car collection that includes 10-15 luxury cars, worth over $50 million, as per Goal. Some of them include:

Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti ($37 million)

Pagani Zonda Tricolore ($2 million)

Cadillac Escalade (€100,000)

Range Rover Evoque (€50,000)

Messi's private jet, which he bought in 2018, is a customised Gulfstream V aircraft valued at approximately $15 million.

Who is richer, Messi or Ronaldo?

Per Celebrity Net Worth, Messi is wealthier than Ronaldo, who is worth $800 million. Sources have disputed this because Ronaldo is the highest-paid soccer player with a $200 million annual wage with Al Nassar.

Lionel Messi's net worth makes him one of the wealthiest footballers in the world. His hard work, focus, and dedication led to his fame and wealth.

