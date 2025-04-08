David Bowie's net worth and who inherited his fortune after his death

David Bowie's net worth, estimated at hundreds of millions, reflects his impressive career in the entertainment industry and his groundbreaking musical innovations. Bowie began his professional music career in the early 1960s, rising to become one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century.

David's interest in music began in his early teens when he played musical instruments like the saxophone. Photo: @David Bowie on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

Bowie left an impressive fortune of $230 million following his death in 2016.

following his death in 2016. David's estate sold the rights to his music catalogue to Warner Chappell Music for $250 million in 2022 .

. Bowie succumbed to liver cancer at the age of 69.

David Bowie's profile summary

Full name David Robert Jones Gender Male Date of birth January 8, 1947 Date of death January 10, 2016 Age 69 years old (at the time of death) Place of birth London, England Nationality British Ethnicity White Height 5 feet 10 inches Weight 70 kg (approx) Father Haywood Stenton John Jones Mother Margaret Mary Burns Relationship status Married Wife Iman Abdulmajid Children Duncan and Alexandria Profession Musician and actor Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

What was David Bowie's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, David Bowie's net worth at death was around $230 million. This included a $100 million music catalogue, real estate, and income from his six-decade music career.

During a 1993 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Bowie talked about his finances. He said,

I had very deep concerns about my financial status because I found that up until 'Let's Dance' I was virtually broke again. I had been so irresponsible in how I dealt with my financial affairs. I take full responsibility for that.

David Bowie's final album, Blackstar, was released on January 8, 2016, coinciding with his 69th birthday. Photo: @David Bowie on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

David Bowie's house

In 1999, David, alongside his wife Iman, spent $4 million to acquire two New York City penthouses, which he later converted into a 5,300-square-foot penthouse. In 1989, Bowie had a 5-bedroom Caribbean villa, Mustique, which he later liquidated for $5 million in 1995. He also owned a 14-room estate in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Who inherited David Bowie's money?

Following the death of David Bowie, his widow, Iman Abdulmajid, reportedly took half of his fortune and their SoHo penthouse. His children, Duncan and Alexandria, each took about 25%, with Alexandria's share going to a trust fund as she was only 15.

Bowie's vacation home in Ulster, New York County, went to Alexandria. He also left $2 million to Coco Schwab, his long-time personal assistant and confidant, and $1 million to Marion Skene, Duncan's childhood nanny.

How much is David Bowie's estate worth now?

According to Finance Monthly, David Bowie's estate has grown to over $300 million. This tremendous increase can be credited to his ongoing royalties, licensing deals, and merchandise sales.

David Bowie at the Carlyle Hotel, New York, New York, on January 27, 1983. Photo by Gary Gershoff

Source: Getty Images

How much is David Bowie's son worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Duncan Jones has an estimated net worth of $70 million. His wealth primarily stems from his screenwriter, director, and producer career. Part of his wealth is also attributed to his inheritance from his late dad.

Who owns the rights to David Bowie?

In 2022, David Bowie's music catalogue was sold to Warner Chappell Music for $250 million. The catalogue sales included his publishing catalogue, which spanned over six decades, having released 26 albums during his lifetime and one album released posthumously. It also included royalties earned by his over 400 songs.

What were the sources of David Bowie's money?

The Rock' n' Roll Suicide singer accumulated his fortune primarily through his successful career in the entertainment industry. His wealth sources include:

Singer David Bowie during his Glass Spider Tour in 1987 at Sydney Entertainment Centre. Photo by Patrick Riviere

Source: Getty Images

Music career

David's interest in music began in his early teens when he played musical instruments like the saxophone. During high school, he formed a band, The Konrads, which he quit after he left school to focus on his music career.

The English singer released his self-titled album in 1969. By the time of his passing, Bowie had released over 26 studio albums, including Hunky Dory (1971), Young Americans (1975), and Heroes (1977). In January 2022, David Bowie's posthumous album Toy was released on January 7, 2022, featuring re-recordings of his early songs.

David Bowie's bonds

In 1997, the iconic musician partnered with Prudential Insurance to issue $55 million worth of bonds. The 10-year bond paid an interest rate of 7.9% and was backed by the royalties from Bowie's extensive catalogue recorded before 1990. By creating these bonds, Bowie effectively sold the rights to his future royalties for a decade in exchange for an immediate lump sum.

Acting career

Beyond music, Bowie was a top actor. The American superstar had appeared in over 42 films and television projects, including Labyrinth, The Man Who Fell to Earth, and August.

David Bowie and his wife Iman during "The Color Purple" Broadway Opening Night at The Broadway Theatre in New York City, New York, United States. Photo by Bruce Glikas

Source: Getty Images

Trivia

David was born David Robert Jones but changed his name to avoid confusion with Davy Jones of The Monkees .

. Bowie created the flamboyant Ziggy Stardust persona during the glam rock era of the early 1970s.

His final album, Blackstar , was released two days before his death, symbolising his farewell to fans.

, was released two days before his death, symbolising his farewell to fans. He married Somali model Iman Abdulmajid in early 1992, and they welcomed a daughter, Alexandria.

Iman Bowie's net worth is estimated at $200 million.

David Bowie's cause of death was reported as liver cancer.

Bowie was cremated on January 12, 2016, in New Jersey, and his ashes were scattered in Bali during a Buddhist ceremony, according to his wishes.

David Bowie's net worth stemmed from his diverse career in the entertainment industry, especially in music. Regarded as one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century, Bowie was acclaimed by critics and musicians.

READ ALSO: Vanilla Ice's net worth

Briefly.co.za published an article about Vanilla Ice, a renowned American actor, rapper, and producer best known for his iconic hit, Ice Ice Baby.

The Texas native accumulated wealth from his successful career and real estate investments. Discover facts about Vanilla Ice's net worth.

Source: Briefly News