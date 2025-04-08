Kevin Samuels' net worth at death: How he amassed $4 million

At 44, Kevin Samuels took a leap of faith, left employment and started his image consulting firm. In 2020, he gained traction discussing gender issues and relationships on YouTube and Instagram. Kevin Samuels' net worth is a testament that he amassed big bucks doing what he loved most.

Key Takeaways

Kevin Samuels' hypertension contributed to his untimely death at 53.

contributed to his untimely death at 53. As an image consultant, he charged up to $10,000 per session.

per session. His YouTube channel reportedly raked $5,000 monthly through ad revenue.

monthly through ad revenue. Kevin's net worth in 2019 was purportedly $1.1 million.

Kevin Samuels' profile summary

Full name Kevin Roshon Samuels Gender Male Date of birth 13 March 1969 Date of death 5 May 2022 Age at death 53 years old Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA Place of death Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African American Religion Christianity Height 6'2" (188 cm) Weight 65 kg (143 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Children 1 Mother Beverly Samuels-Burch Occupation Social media personality, image consultant Social media Instagram X (Twitter) YouTube

Insights into Kevin Samuels' net worth and career earnings

According to The Sun and Market Realist, Samuels was worth $4 million at the time of his passing.

He had amassed this wealth from his illustrious career as a life coach, image consultant and internet personality. Before his death, Kevin shared the secret behind his financial success during one of his YouTube live streams, saying:

How did Kevin Samuels become a millionaire?

Samuels' journey to becoming a multi-millionaire was not a smooth one. Nonetheless, he found his niche in his early 40s and influenced millions while at it.

Kevin Samuels made his career debut in the marketing industry

While at the University of Oklahoma, Roshon studied chemical engineering but did not graduate due to a Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis at 21.

Later, he bagged a position as a business development manager at an Office Depot outlet. Kevin then worked as an internet sales representative at SuperMedia before joining Yellow Pages as a marketing agent.

His sharp dressing and impeccable fashion sense changed the trajectory of his career

While at Yellow Pages, Kevin Samuels decided to monetise his fashion and style interests, marking the beginning of his image consulting career. His first gig was styling an attorney for an upcoming state meeting.

Kevin accompanied the client to a high-end retail fashion store, picked an outfit for her and managed to impress her with the outcome.

In 2013, he launched his image consulting firm, offering services ranging from personal style transformation to professional branding development and corporate image consulting for executives.

Samuels had a California-based showroom called Life & Style by Kevin Samuels. He reportedly started with a $600 consulting fee before raising it to a five-figure.

Diversifying into social media

In May 2015, Kevin launched his YouTube channel to widen his reach. He first started by sharing lifestyle and fashion advice before incorporating dating, relationship and marriage advice.

Samuels later began hosting live sessions on Instagram to discuss these topics. From the online platforms, Roshon earned through ad revenue, monetised content and brand partnership deals.

The late internet sensation's YouTube channel boasts 1.88 million subscribers, while his Instagram has 1.1 million followers as of 3 April 2025.

Television appearances and high-profile interviews

Roshon rose to stardom in mainstream hip-hop culture, appearing on VladTV and No Jumper and interviewing T.I. and Nicki Minaj. In 2022, he appeared in an episode of Atlanta and Future's music video for the single Worst Day.

What car did Kevin Samuels drive?

According to Editorialge, Kevin owned a luxury car collection valued at $930,000. Below are some of the rides in his fleet and their estimated prices per Car and Driver:

BMW 3-Series ( $63,375 )

) Tesla Model X ( $101, 630 )

) Mercedes-AMG G63 ( $186,100 )

) Lamborghini Urus ($273, 880)

Exploring Kevin Samuels' house

The YouTube star reportedly paid slightly over $2,000 for his apartment at The Residence Buckhead Atlanta, where he often recorded his live streams. He preferred renting to avoid heavy mortgage debt.

FAQs

Kevin was best known for his no-nonsense approach to dating. Here are some frequently asked questions about him:

How old was Kevin Samuels?

Samuels (53 at death) was born on 13 March 1969 in Oklahoma, USA. His parents divorced when he was young.

What caused the death of Kevin Samuels?

In 2022, Kevin was found unresponsive in his apartment after a woman he had over called 911 saying he was complaining of chest pains.

He died while receiving treatment at the hospital. Samuels' autopsy report indicated high blood pressure as a leading factor in his death.

Was Kevin Samuels married?

The social media personality was married and divorced twice. He had a daughter from his first marriage.

Kevin Samuels' net worth at death mirrored his successful digital and consulting career. At 53, he was worth $4 million and owned several luxurious rides.

