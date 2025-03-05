Namita Thapar's net worth now: Inside the Shark's luxury lifestyle

It is evident that Namita Thapar's net worth as the Executive Director of Emcure reflects her immense success and influence. She ranks among the wealthiest investors in Shark Tank India.

The secret to building a multi-billion-dollar company is consistency, discipline and the ability to overcome failures.

Key Takeaways

Emcure Pharmaceuticals is currently valued at $3 billion .

is currently valued at . Namita reportedly bagged Rs 8 lakh ($9,211) per episode during Shark Tank India 's debut season.

per episode during 's debut season. Her husband, Vikas Thapar, also works at Emcure.

Namita Thapar's profile summary

Full name Namita Thapar Gender Female Date of birth 21 March 1977 Age 47 years old (As of February 2025) Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace Pune, Maharashtra, India Nationality Indian Alma mater Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce, Fuqua School of Business Height 5'5" (165 cm) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Vikas Thapar Children 2 Parents Bhavana and Satish Mehta Siblings Samit Mehta Profession Entrepreneur, investor Years active 1996-present Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Namita Thapar's net worth and career earnings

According to Koimoi, Thapar is worth Rs 600 crore ($69 million). She has amassed this fortune from her managerial role in the pharmaceuticals company.

In addition, Namita's appearance on the reality TV series and returns from her investment portfolio significantly contribute to her financial success.

How does Namita Thapar make her money?

Thapar has been a prominent figure in the business world for over two decades. During an April 2024 interview with 1% Club, she shared some investor tips, by saying:

I use the spray-and-pray method, where I spread my money across different start-up companies and hope that at least two or three take off. However, this might be risky if you have limited funds.

Association with a wealthy family

Namita Thapar's father, billionaire Satish Ramanlal Mehta, is the founder of Emcure Pharmaceuticals. According to her LinkedIn profile, she served as Guidant Corporation's Senior Manager for five years before relocating to India to assume a CFO position at her dad's company.

As the Executive Director, Namita scaled the company from 500 crores ($38 million) to 8,000 crores ($618 million) between 2007 and 2024. While speaking with Qunba in July 2024, she addressed the issue of being called a nepo-kid, stating:

India is ranked third when it comes to family businesses globally. Approximately 70 or 80% of our country's GDP stems from these companies. As such a major contributor, I feel the second and third generations deserve more respect because, regardless of your roots, you can only scale a business if you have an entrepreneurial mindset.

Transition to Shark Tank fame

The Indian businesswoman has been an angel investor on Shark Tank India in seasons 1, 2, 3 and 4. She has allegedly made investments totalling Rs 10 crore ($1.1 million) on the series.

In Season 2, alongside Vineeta Singh, Thapar invested Rs 85 lakh ($97,682) in a pickle business. Some of her other notable investments include companies like Altor, Bummer, InACan and Wakao Foods.

Namita Thapar's other ventures

Namita is the founder of Thapar Entrepreneur Academy. The school, which has been operational for over 7 years, focuses on equipping 11 to 18-year-old individuals with business ideas and skills. In addition, she is the author of The Dolphin and the Shark: Stories on Entrepreneurship.

Exploring Namita Thapar's house and cars

The rich author reportedly lives in a 5,000-square-foot mansion valued at Rs 50 crore ($5.7 million) in Pune. Below are some of the luxurious rides in her fleet and their estimated prices per Car and Driver:

Audi Q7 (Between $61,695 and $79,095)

Mercedes-Benz GLE (Between $63,000 and $94,700)

BMW X7 (Between $84,495 and $153,395)

Namita Thapar's lavish fashion choices

During an episode of Shark Tank India, Namita revealed that she wears shoes worth Rs 20 lakhs ($22,955). In an interview with ETimes, per ET Now, she shared:

I really stepped out of my comfort zone in Season 3. I experimented with outfits, hairstyles, and makeup, which I would not have tried otherwise.

FAQs

Thapar was born into one of India's richest and most powerful families. Here are some frequently asked questions about her:

How old is Namita the Shark?

The entrepreneur (47 as of February 2025) was born on 21 March 1977 in Pune, Maharashtra, India. Her parents, Bhavana and Satish Mehta raised her alongside her brother Samit.

What is Namita Thapar's height?

Namita stands 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) tall and weighs 55 kilograms (121 lbs). Her body measurements are 35-30-36 inches.

Who is Namita Thapar's husband?

The business executive is married to Vikas Thapar. He is the President, Corporate Development, Strategy & Finance Lead at Emcure Pharmaceuticals. They have two sons, Jai and Vir Thapar.

Who is the richest in Shark Tank India?

Ritesh Agarwal, the founder and CEO of OYO Rooms, is the series' richest investor with a net worth of Rs 16,000 crore (approximately $1.8 billion).

Do Sharks get paid in Shark Tank?

Although the Sharks are paid as cast stars of the show, the money they decide to invest in the companies is theirs.

Namita Thapar's net worth has significantly increased since she joined Emcure Pharmaceuticals. While her appearance on Shark Tank India has increased her popularity in the world of business, her business acumen makes her stand out in this competitive industry.

