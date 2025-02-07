Bae Suzy's relationship history: Past loves and recent updates

Some of Bae Suzy's relationships have made headlines over the years. In 2018, JYP Entertainment confirmed her relationship with world-famous South Korean actor and presenter Lee Dong-wook, saying:

'They are in the process of knowing each other.'

Key takeaways

Bae has worked with world-renowned brands such as Dior, Longines and Lancôme.

She has been in several high-profile relationships; some lasted years, others did not.

Bae Suzy's profile summary

Full name Bae Su-ji Nickname Suzy Gender Female Date of birth 10 October 1994 Age 30 years old (As of February 2025) Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace Gwangju, South Korea Nationality South Korean Ethnicity Asian Alma mater School of Performing Arts Seoul Height 5′6¼″ (1.68 m) Weight 47 kg (104 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Single Parents Bae Wan-young and Jeong Hyun-sook Siblings 2 Profession Actress, singer, model Years active 2010-present Agent Management Soop Net worth $30 million Social media Instagram

About Bae Suzy's relationship status

Bae is reportedly single. However, she expressed her openness to the idea of marriage during a 2023 interview with Elle magazine per Re-Edition magazine.

'Marriage is a big decision. I want to be ready before I take that step.'

What is known about Bae Suzy's dating history?

Although Bae has been in several high-profile relationships, she is yet to get married. This is a breakdown of her alleged boyfriends:

In 2011, Suzy starred alongside award-winning actor Kim Soo-hyun in Dream High. Their off-screen closeness sparked dating rumours which Bae was quick to dismiss. She clarified that their relationship was platonic.

Sung-joon

Actors Bae Suzy and Bang Sung-joon were speculated to be in a romantic relationship after they were spotted having dinner together.

However, their respective agencies denied the rumours. In addition, Bang shut down the speculations during an interview, revealing how the allegations negatively affected his brand.

Lee Min-ho

As documented by Koreaboo, Bae Suzy and Lee Min-ho were first photographed together in 2015. This ignited rumours that they were dating. Soon after, the actress’ former agent (JYP Entertainment) confirmed the relationship in an official statement.

According to a 30 March 2025 report by Soompi, Suzy shared her feelings for Lee during the Miss A comeback showcase, stating:

'He is a loving and caring person.'

She also narrated how they spent their time together after coincidentally meeting in London as captured by Dispatch:

'Our photoshoot schedules overlapped leading to our unplanned meeting. We ate, went out for a drive and enjoyed each other’s company.'

In November 2016, fans speculated that the pair got engaged after Bae was spotted with a fancy ring. However, on 16 November 2017, JYP Entertainment confirmed Suzy and Lee Min-ho's breakup after three years of dating.

Is Lee Dong-wook in a relationship with Bae Suzy?

According to Manila Bulletin, Suzy named Lee her ideal type of partner during a 2012 appearance on SBS’s Strong Hearts. In March 2018, Lee’s agent (King Kong by Starship) confirmed the pair’s romantic relationship in a statement that read:

'Lee and Bae met at a private event. Because their relationship is still in its early stages, there is not much to say about it.'

In May 2018, the agency confirmed that the duo had split after several sources reported the breakup.

'Bae Suzy and Lee Dong-wook are no longer dating. They grew apart as their schedules became busier.'

Are Park Bo-gum and Suzy in a relationship?

Wonderland co-stars Park Bo-gum and Bae were rumoured to be an item due to their closeness during the film’s promotional events. When asked about the nature of his relationship with Suzy, Park was prompt to dismiss the dating allegations. According to Allkpop, he said:

'Bae and I share a close friendship. I do not want to cause discomfort by addressing such rumours.'

FAQs

Bae is hailed as ‘’The Nation’s First Love’’ in her home country due to the success of her 2012 film Architecture 101. Here are some frequently asked questions about the K-pop star:

How old is Bae Suzy?

The on-screen star is 30 years of age as of February 2025. She was born on 10 October 1994 in Gwangju, South Korea. Her parents are Jeong Hyun-sook and Bae Wan-young (a former coach of the Korean national youth taekwondo team).

Who is Bae Suzy’s boyfriend in real life?

Suzy is not dating at the moment. Her last public relationship was with television presenter and actor Lee Dong-wook.

What is Bae Suzy’s net worth?

Bae is worth $30 million per Bollywood Life. Her wealth is primarily attributed to her successful acting career.

Bae Suzy’s relationship history includes some famous South Korean actors and singers. Although she has been in several short-lived romances, her relationship with Lee Min-ho lasted three years. Bae has been tight-lipped about her current love life details.

