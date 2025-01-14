Is Jalen Suggs Hailey Van Lith's boyfriend? Inside their love story

Hailey Van Lith has had a remarkable basketball career, starting from her high school years at Cashmere High School, where she was named Washington Ms. Basketball and became the all-time leading scorer in state history. With her growing star power, many of her fans are interested in knowing about Hailey Van Lith's boyfriend.

Van Lith at the Main Press Centre on July 26, 2024, in Paris (R) and Suggs during an Orlando Magic X Indiana Pacers game on November 06, 2024 (L). Photo: Mike Lawrie/Dylan Buell (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Hailey Van Lith's love life rarely makes headlines because of her busy schedule. Away from her demanding basketball career, she is currently pursuing her second master's degree.

Full name Hailey Ann Van Lith Date of birth September 9, 2001 Age 23 years old in 2025 Birth sign Virgo Place of birth Wenatchee, Washington, United States Nationality American Religion Christian Height 5 feet 9 inches (1.75 m/175 cm) Weight 70 kg (155 lbs) Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Parents Corey Van Lith (father), Jessica (mother) Siblings Tanner Van Lith (brother) Education Cashmere in Washington, University of Louisville (Finance), LSU (master's in business), TCU (master's in liberal arts) Profession Basketball athlete Teams Louisville Cardinals (2020 to 2023), LSU Tigers (2023 to 2024), TCU Horned Frogs (2024 to date) Position Guard Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter) TikTok

Hailey Van Lith's boyfriend in 2025

Hailey Van Lith is reportedly not single. The NCAA star is Jalen Suggs' girlfriend, according to various sources, although she might be single as of January 2025. Jalen is a professional basketball athlete for the Orlando Magic in the National Basketball Association, where he plays shooting guard.

Jalen was born on June 3, 2001 (age 23 in 2025) in Saint Paul, Minnesota. He played college basketball for the Gonzaga Bulldogs, where he was named a consensus second-team All-American and won the WCC Newcomer of the Year Award. Jalen was selected 5th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Top 5 facts about basketball player Hailey Van Lith. Photo: Hailey Van Lith on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Hailey Van Lith and Jalen Suggs' relationship timeline

Jalen and Hailey have always kept their relationship away from the spotlight. They were first linked in 2021 after being spotted together on multiple occasions. The athletes made their relationship official in June 2021 when they posted PDA-filled photos on Instagram.

Hailey was present to congratulate Jalen in July 2021 during the NBA Draft in New York. Recently, there have been rumours of a breakup, but neither Hailey nor Jalen have made public comments.

In August 2024, Jalen Suggs was allegedly absent when Hailey was graduating from Louisiana State University with a master's degree. They also do not follow each other on Instagram, and Hailey has cleared all previous photos of them together on her account.

Jalen Suggs and Hailey Van Lith are pictured together in June 2021 in Los Angeles (R). Photo: @brobible on X/Wesley Hitt on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How old is Hailey Van Lith?

Hailey Van Lith is 23 years old as of January 2025. She was born on September 9, 2001, in Wenatchee, Washington, United States, and her zodiac sign is Virgo.

How tall is Hailey Van Lith?

Van Lith is 5 feet 9 inches (1.75 m/175 cm) tall. The basketball star weighs around 70 kg (154 pounds).

What did Hailey Van Lith get her masters in?

Hailey holds a business master's degree from Louisiana State University and is currently pursuing a master's degree in liberal arts at Texas Christian University. She also has a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from the University of Louisville and attended high school at Cashmere High School in Washington.

Van Lith during the LSU Tigers game against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at MVP Arena on April 01, 2024, in Albany, New York. Photo: Sarah Stier

Source: Getty Images

Why did Hailey Van Lith choose TCU?

After a challenging season at LSU, where she did not achieve the same level of success she had at Louisville, Van Lith decided to seek a fresh start. TCU offered her an opportunity to play a more prominent role and contribute significantly to the team's success.

While appearing on the 2024 Big 12 Media Days in October 2024, Van Lith was asked why she chose the TCU Horned Frogs for her final season of college eligibility, and she replied,

I think TCU obviously is great for a lot of reasons – the style of play that I knew we were gonna have under Coach Campbell. Just the freedom I would have in the offence and the opportunity to showcase a lot of different abilities. I knew it would be there – I knew him for quite a while in my basketball career before this moment and he's always genuinely wanted the best for me. So, I knew that I could trust the coach with my last year.

Van Lith dribbles during a Women's 3x3 basketball pool round game between the USA and China at the 2024 Paris Olympics at Esplanade Des Invalides on August 03, 2024, in France. Photo: Buda Mendes

Source: Getty Images

How many points does Hailey Van Lith average?

Van Lith played her first three college seasons (2020-2022) with the Louisville Cardinals, where she averaged 15.4 points per game, including 4.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Her performance earned her first-team All-ACC honours twice and led the Cardinals to the Final Four as a sophomore in 2022.

After her junior season, she transferred to Louisiana State University for one year during the 2022-2023 season, where she teamed up with Angel Reese and Flau'jae Johnson. She averaged 11.6 points and 3.6 assists per game with the LSU Tigers.

Hailey then moved to Texas Christian University in April 2024 to play for the TCU Horned Frogs, where she averaged 18.9 points per game during the 2024-2025 season. She also contributed 4.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.

Hailey has represented Team United States in multiple international competitions. She was among the team that won gold at the 2018 Young Olympics in Buenos Aires and the 2023 FIBA 3x3 World Cup.

How much money does Hailey Van Lith make?

As of January 2025, Hailey Van Lith has the fifth highest-paying NIL deals in women's basketball, worth over $779,000, according to On3. Her endorsement portfolio includes partnerships with major brands such as Adidas, Billionaire Girls Club, and LaCroix.

Van Lith of the TCU Horned Frogs drives against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the USLBM Coast to Coast Challenge Hoopfest Women’s Basketball Classic on December 08, 2024. Photo: Alex Slitz

Source: Getty Images

Hailey Van Lith's boyfriend and love life continue to be kept away from the limelight. In her own words, she is focused on being 'educated and sporty.'

