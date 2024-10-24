Logan Lerman's relationship timeline: Engagement and dating history

Logan is an American actor known for his roles in Percy Jackson and the Olympians, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, and, most recently, Bullet Train. With much of his career in the public eye, Logan Lerman's relationship history often attracts attention.

Alexandra Daddario on July 27, 2024 (L). Logan Lerman on August 5, 2024 (C). AnaLuisa Corrigan on October 20, 2022 (R). Photos: Vivien Killilea, Gregg Deguire, Kevin Winter (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

While he has kept his personal life relatively quiet, his love story has frequently received media attention. This article dives into Logan Lerman's relationship timeline, including his engagements, dating history, and the ladies who have been a part of his path.

Profile summary

Name Logan Wade Lerman Date of birth January 19, 1992 Place of birth Beverly Hills, California, USA Age 32 years (as of 2024) Ethnicity Jewish Nationality American Occupation Actor Education Beverly Hills High School Ethnicity Jewish Parents Lisa (mother); Larry Lerman (father) Siblings Older sister (Lindsay) and brother (Lucas) Marital status Engaged Girlfriend Ana Corrigan Net worth $6 million Social media Instagram

Early life and rise to fame

Logan Lerman (age 32 as of 2024) was born on January 19, 1992, in Beverly Hills, California. His mother, Lisa (née Goldman), serves as his manager, while his father, Larry Lerman, is a businessman and orthotist.

Logan's acting career took off early. After small roles in films like The Patriot (2000) and The Butterfly Effect (2004), he landed the lead role of Percy Jackson in Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010).

This role was followed by his star turn in The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012). These movies built his place in Hollywood as a fan-favourite, particularly among younger audiences.

Logan Lerman at Deadline Contenders Television 2024, held at the Directors Guild of America on April 13, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire (modified by author)

Source: Original

Logan Lerman's relationships

Logan Lerman has had a notable but secret dating history. He has had romantic relationships with a number of women throughout the years, including other actresses and artists.

Partner Relationship timeline Key events Alexandra Daddario 2009 – 2015 Met during Percy Jackson, engaged in 2014, broke up in 2015 Amy Vaver 2012 Briefly rumoured to be dating Alisha E. Hearst Not recorded Rumoured romance, but no official confirmation Ana Luisa Corrigan 2020 – Present Began dating in 2020, engaged in November 2023

Alexandra Daddario

The two actors met while filming Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief in 2009. Regarded as one of the most beautiful women in the world, Alexandra Daddario played Annabeth Chase in the film adaptation of Rick Riordan's beloved book series.

Alexandra was born on March 16, 1986, and thus is nearly six years older than Logan. Their on-screen chemistry was undeniable, and rumours of a real-life romance soon began swirling. According to Yahoo, Alexandra had split with her former boyfriend, Jason Fuchs, earlier in 2009.

Alexandra Daddario and Logan Lerman attend Meet The Filmmakers - "Percy Jackson: Sea Of Monsters" at the Apple Store Soho on July 29, 2013, in New York City. Photo: Rahav Segev

Source: Getty Images

Fans of the Percy Jackson series rejoiced in December 2014 when Logan Lerman and Alexandra Daddario were revealed to have become engaged. The two remained relatively silent about their engagement.

However, the engagement lasted only a brief time. In August 2015, the couple allegedly called off their engagement and dissolved their romance.

Amy Vaver

According to Who's Dated Who?, Logan was briefly believed to be dating actress Amy Vaver in 2012. While their romance was brief, it illustrated Logan's tendency to keep his romances out of the spotlight, leaving people to speculate without definite data.

Alisha E. Hearst

According to Who's Dated Who? Logan was also linked to actress Alisha E. Hearst. Little public information was available about their time together.

Ana Corrigan

Fast forward to 2020, and Logan Lerman's romantic life was again in the spotlight, this time with a new leading lady, Ana Corrigan. The couple initially became public in January 2020 when Ana wished Logan a happy birthday on Instagram. According to the Knot, she wrote:

"Happy logie day."

Ana was living in New York City at the time, and Lerman was in Los Angeles, so they were doing long-distance work. However, the COVID-19 pandemic occurred during one of Corrigan's travels to L.A., and she ended up staying with him.

Ana Corrigan and Logan Lerman attend the 2024 French Open at Roland Garros on June 09, 2024, in Paris, France. Photo: Stephane Cardinale

Source: Getty Images

Who is Analuisa Corrigan?

Also known as Analuisa Corrigan, she is an artist based in Los Angeles and New York. She specialises in ceramics and lighting design.

Ana graduated from Parsons School of Design, where she studied communication design before transitioning to ceramics. In an interview with Architectural Digest in January 2022, she revealed that after feeling disappointed in graphic design, she discovered her genuine interest in ceramics.

"I immediately was like, I hate this, I'm unhappy, I want to make lamps."

Ana was born to Monica and Edward. Her father died in 2014, but she frequently shares old photos of her parents on her Instagram.

Ana Corrigan and Logan's relationship

Their love flourished in 2020 and 2021. However, the couple kept the majority of their romance hidden. Logan Lerman sent a special homage to Ana on her 27th birthday in December 2021, writing:

"She truly makes every day better and brighter. I wake up every morning feeling like the luckiest guy in the world, knowing I have this one in my life. This bday we learned how to ski. Here's to many more adventures together. Love you, Anita."

The couple made their red carpet debut in July 2022 for the premiere of Bullet Train, where Logan had a supporting role alongside Brad Pitt and Joey King. Their appearance together confirmed what fans had long suspected.

Ana Corrigan and Logan Lerman attend the 2024 French Open at Roland Garros on June 07, 2024, in Paris, France. Photo: Stephane Cardinale

Source: Getty Images

Logan Lerman and Ana Corrigan announced their engagement in November 2023, elevating their relationship to new heights. Ana posted a snapshot of the two of them on Instagram with a cheeky caption:

"That's Mrs. Logie to you."

Frequently asked questions

Logan Lerman continues to enchant audiences with his performances, and fans frequently inquire about his professional and personal lives. Here are some often-asked questions about the actor's popularity, relationships, and financial status.

Why is Logan Lerman so popular? His popularity stems from a combination of his acting talent, boy-next-door charm, and relatable demeanour.

His popularity stems from a combination of his acting talent, boy-next-door charm, and relatable demeanour. Did Logan Lerman get engaged? He officially got engaged to Ana Corrigan in November 2023.

He officially got engaged to Ana Corrigan in November 2023. Who is Logan Lerman's wife? The actor is not yet married, but his fiancée is Ana Corrigan, who might soon take on the role of his wife.

The actor is not yet married, but his fiancée is Ana Corrigan, who might soon take on the role of his wife. What is Logan Lerman's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American actor has a net worth of $6 million.

Logan Lerman's relationship timeline reflects his grounded, private approach to life and love. He now seems to have found lasting happiness, and fans are eagerly awaiting the next chapter in his love story.

READ ALSO: Jim Carrey's relationships and dating history: All about his love life

Briefly published an article about Jim Carrey's relationships and dating history. He is one of Hollywood's most recognisable faces.

Behind Jim Carrey's bright on-screen presence comes a complex and often turbulent love life that has impacted much of his personal story. Discover lesser-known facts about Jim's relationships and dating history here.

Source: Briefly News