Who is Mason Thames, the 'How to Train Your Dragon' actor?

Mason Thames is an upcoming American actor known for his role as Finney Blake alongside Ethane Hawke in Scott Derrickson's supernatural horror movie The Black Phone (2021). The young talent has had a great start in the acting industry with an extraordinary lineup of upcoming projects like How to Train Your Dragon (2025) and Boys of Summer.

With a strong background in ballet, Mason Thames has sharpened his entertainment skills since he was young. He toured with a professional ballet company from 2013 to 2016 and performed in The Nutcracker before making his television debut in the AppleTV series For All Mankind in 2019.

Mason Thames' profile summary

Full name Mason Thames Date of birth July 10, 2007 Age 16 years as of January 2024 Birth sign Cancer Place of birth Phoenix, Arizona, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Height 5 feet 7 inches (1.7 m) Gender Male Parents Chad Thames (Father), Elizabeth (mother) Siblings Brooke-Madison Thames (Sister) Profession Actor, ballet dancer Years active 2017 to date Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook TikTok Website masonthames.com

How old is Mason Thames?

Mason was born on July 10, 2007 (16 years as of January 2024) in Phoenix, Arizona, United States. His father is Chad Thames, while his mother is Elizabeth. Mason previously resided in McKinney and went to school in Prosper, Texas.

Mason Thames' siblings

The rising star has an older sister, Brooke-Madison Thames (born in February 2006). She is a ballerina and dance student at Colburn Dance Academy in Los Angeles, California. She is also active on TikTok, with over 385.7 thousand followers and over 6.5 million likes.

What movies is Mason Thames in?

Mason made his acting debut in the 2017 short film After Omelas as Liam before landing a recurring role in the Apple TV+ original series For All Mankind when he was 11. He was later cast to portray Robbie Knievel in the limited USA Network series Evel, whose production was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The actor landed his biggest career role when he joined the cast of The Black Phone, starring alongside four-time Academy Award nominee Ethan Hawke. He played Finney Blake, a 13-year-old boy being held in a soundproof basement by a masked killer.

Ethan is set to reprise his role in the sequel, The Black Phone 2, which is expected to be released in mid-2025. He will also grace the big screen with a leading role in How to Train Your Dragon in 2025. He portrays Hiccup from the original animated film.

Mason Thames will play the lead in the upcoming film Boys of Summer as Noah Reed alongside Mel Gibson, Nora Zehetner, and Lorraine Bracco. The adventure mystery follows a young boy, Noah, who starts suspecting that a local mysterious entity is pursuing the local kids. He teams up with his friends and a retired detective to save the island.

Mason is also filming the teen comedy movie Incoming alongside stars like Bardia Seiri, Bobby Cannavale, Kaitlin Olson, Ramon Reed, and Raphael Alejandro. The film's plot revolves around four first-year students attending their first-ever party.

Mason Thames' movies and TV shows

Project Year Role How to Train Your Dragon 2025 (Filming) Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III The Black Phone 2 2025 (Filming) Finney Blake Incoming Post-production (To be announced) Boys of Summer Post-production Noah Reed Walker 2021 to 2022 Young Walker in 3 episodes The Black Phone 2021 Finney Blake Evel 2020 Robbie Knievel in one episode For All Mankind 2019 Daniel Stevens in 3 episodes After Omelas (Short film) 2017 Liam

Where is Mason Thames right now?

The rising star currently resides with his family in Los Angeles, California. He has a busy schedule filming several projects, including The Black Phone 2, Boys of Summer, Incoming, and How to Train Your Dragon.

What is Mason Thames known for?

The upcoming actor gained prominence after his critically acclaimed role in the horror movie The Black Phone (2021), directed by Scott Derrickson (also known for Doctor Strange, The Exorcism of Emily Rose, and Sinister). Mason portrayed Finney Blake, the lead character.

Trivia

Thames began acting at 11 years old, but his love of performing started at an early age while studying ballet. He was selected to perform with a professional international ballet company with whom he toured for four years as the youngest cast member. Since then, his popularity has soared, and these are the most popular questions.

When was Mason Thames born?

The Black Phone star was born in the United States on July 10, 2007. He is currently 16 years old.

How old was Mason Thames when shooting The Black Phone?

The supernatural horror movie was filmed in early 2021. Mason was 13 years old at the time.

Did Mason Thames do ballet?

Mason is a trained ballet dancer. He studied ballet when he was young and toured with a professional ballet company from 2013 to 2016.

Did Mason Thames play football?

The actor played football in school before switching to the performing arts. Studying ballet made him love stage performances and motivated him to audition for acting roles in Los Angeles and Dallas.

Does Mason Thames have TikTok?

The actor has a TikTok account, @masonthames. He currently has over 2.1 million followers and over 6.1 million likes.

Mason Thames has a short but impressive filmography that puts him ahead of new talent in Hollywood. The teenager might be the next big thing in Hollywood if his career proceeds with the same trajectory.

