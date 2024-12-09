Who is Flau'jae Johnson's dad? The Untold Story of Camoflauge

Flau'jae Johnson's dad, Camoflauge, was making a name for himself in the Savannah, Georgia, rap industry when he met his untimely death. He had been in the industry for less than four years, but his legacy is being carried on by Flau'jae, who is both a talented rapper and a skilled basketball player.

Camoflauge arrives at the release party for his album 'Keepin' It Real' on August 31, 2002 (L), and Flau'jae visits SiriusXM Studios (R). Photo: Julia Beverly/Santiago Felipe (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Flau'jae Johnson's parents have been instrumental in her success both on the field and in the studio. She started rapping because of her dad's influence although she never met him. After discovering her talent, her mother, Kia Brooks, became her manager to ensure she achieved her dreams.

Rapper Camoflauge's profile summary

Full name Jason Johnson Date of birth December 9, 1981 Birth sign Sagittarius Place of birth Savannah, Chatham County, Georgia, United States Date of death May 19, 2003 Age at death 21 years old Place of rest Laurel Grove Cemetery South in Savannah, Georgia Nationality American Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Widow Kia Jones Brooks Children Two, including daughter Flau'jae and son Yandon Moultrie Parents Tammi L. Greene (mother) Profession Rapper Years active 1999-2003

Who is Flau'jae Johnson's dad?

Flau'jae's dad, Camoflauge (real name Jason Johnson), was a rising star in the hip-hop community. He was born and raised in public housing projects in Savannah, Georgia.

His songs often reflected the struggles and realities of life in Savannah, with themes of poverty, drugs, and violence. Camoflauge began his music career as a member of the group Crime Affiliates, releasing the album Crime Pays in 1999.

His debut solo album, I Represent, was released in 2000 on the independent label Pure Pain Records. It sold over 50,000 copies and climbed to No.58 on Billboard's Hip-Hop chart. The success caught the attention of Universal Records, which offered him a distribution deal.

Camoflauge continued to release music, including the albums Strictly 4 da Streets: Drugs & Violence, Vol. 1 in 2001 and Keepin' It Real in 2002. Some of his popular songs include Cut Friends, Hot Girls, Layin' My Stunt Down, Down by the Water, and Murder Was the Case.

Top 5 facts about Flau'jae Johnson's dad, Camoflauge. Photo: @flaujae on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

What happened to rapper Camoflauge?

Jason Johnson was tragically fatally shot on May 19, 2003, in Savannah, Georgia. The incident occurred outside the Pure Pain Records studio while he was walking with his 16-month-old son, Yandon Moultrie. Luckily, the son was not harmed during the incident.

The rapper was only 21 at the time of his death. His murder remains unresolved. Connect Savannah publication revealed in May 2023 that the Savannah Police Cold Case Unit was planning on re-opening the case to see if they missed something that would help them crack it.

Rapper Camoflauge is seen on September 5, 2002, in Savannah, Georgia. Photo: Julia Beverly (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Flau'jae Johnson is continuing her father's legacy

Flau'jae Johnson's mom, Kia Jones Brooks, was pregnant with her when her father was gunned down in Savannah. She was born five months later on November 3, 2003 (age 21 in 2024).

When Flau'jae was eight, she relocated to Atlanta with her mother to pursue rap and basketball, and she has been excelling in both. She appeared on The Rap Game in 2017 and later performed on America's Got Talent in 2018.

Flau'jae is currently signed to Jay-Z's Roc Nation and has worked with major artists like Lil Wayne and NLE Choppa. While talking to AlliHipHop in February 2024, she said she had a passion for music since childhood because of her father's influence.

I found out when I was very young that my dad was a rapper. He made music, so that led me to want to make music and continue his legacy. I've been in love with music since I was a baby.

As a basketball athlete, she plays guard for the LSU Tigers and has been a standout player since her first year. She was part of the team that won the 2023 national championship and was named an All-SEC Tournament player in 2024.

Flau'jae Johnson during The Money Game world premiere at Pete Maravich Assembly Center on September 4, 2024, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana (R). Photo: Peter Forest (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Flau'jae Johnson's mom was initially against her pursuing rap

Following rapper Camoflauge's death, Kia Brooks was left to care for their young children. She made it a tradition to celebrate the late rapper's birthday every year to honour his life and music.

However, when Flau'jae started showing interest in rap, she told The List in their September 2022 interview that she was hesitant because it was the reason her father was killed.

I didn't always encourage it because I was afraid of the rap industry and that it was a reason for his demise. I didn't want to push that, and it was scary for me because I was young.

Kia gave her a chance after her brother asked her to let the then 8-year-old Flau'jae try music. Since then, she has been handling Flau'jae's rap and basketball career, including her lucrative NIL deals through her management company, TFNA Entertainment and Sports Management. The current success of Flau'jae Johnson's family is attributed to Kia's entrepreneurial skills.

Flau'jae Johnson with her mother, Kia Jones Brooks. Photo: @flaujae (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Where is Flau'jae from?

Flau'jae Johnson was born in Savannah, Georgia, but now resides in Atlanta. In October 2024, she purchased a 20-acre piece of land in Atlanta, which she told the Boardroom was a way for her to inspire other young women.

This land represents more than just an investment for me—it's about building something bigger than basketball or music. I want to create opportunities for my community and leave a legacy that shows young women, especially young Black women, that we can do it all. Owning 20 acres at my age is proof that with vision and hard work, we can break boundaries and build the future we dream of.

What is Flau'jae Johnson's real name?

The basketballer's full birth name is Flau'jae Monae Johnson. Her unique name was inspired by her late father, rapper Camoflauge.

Flau'jae Johnson attends the BET Experience Celebrity Basketball Game on June 29, 2024, in Los Angeles (R). Photo: Leon Bennett/Julia Beverly (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Flau'jae Johnson's dad, Camoflauge, would be proud of her achievements today. Despite never meeting the late rapper, Flau'jae continues to dedicate herself to honouring his memory with a burgeoning rap career and a promising basketball future.

