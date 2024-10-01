How old is Bang Chan? Age, Stray Kids career, bio, and fun facts

Bang Chan has been a prominent figure in the K-pop industry since debuting with Stray Kids in March 2018. Growing up in Australia, the multi-talented artist nurtured his musical abilities that were recognized by JYP Entertainment. This article highlights all you need to know about Bang Chan's age, career, and other aspects of his life.

Bang Chan attends the press conference for Stray Kids' new mini album 'Star' at CONRAD Seoul in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, on November 10, 2023. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS (modified by author)

Bang Chan's age has never hindered him from following his passion for music. He was only 13 years old when he started training under JYP in South Korea. Currently, he is not only a valuable member of Stray Kids but one of K-pop's most talented artists who can sing, rap, and dance. He has also diversified into songwriting and music production.

Bang Chan's profile summary

Full name Christopher Chahn Bahng Date of birth October 3, 1997 Age 26 years old in 2024 Birth sign Libra Place of birth Seoul, South Korea Place raised Sydney, Australia Nationality Korean-Australian Height 5 feet 7 inches (1.71 m/171 cm) Weight Approx. 65 kg (143.3 lbs) Gender Male Siblings Two Education Newtown High School of the Performing Arts Chungdam High School Profession Singer-songwriter, rapper, producer Band Stray Kids (2018 to date) Genre K-pop Management JYP Entertainment Social media Instagram

How old is Bang Chan?

Bang Chan's age is 26 years old as of 2024. The Stray Kids lead singer was born on October 3, 1997, and his zodiac sign is Libra.

Bang Chan's nationality

Chan holds Australian citizenship. He was born in Seoul, South Korea, before his family relocated to Syndey, Australia when he was young. The singer moved back to South Korea in 2010 at the age of 13.

Top 5 facts about K-pop star Bang Chan. Photo: Han Myung-Gu on Getty Images (modified by author)

Bang Chan's family

Bang's father is a swimming coach in Sydney. Chan is the eldest of three siblings. His younger sister, Hannah Bahng, is a YouTuber, while his younger brother is called Lucas.

Bang's family still resides in Australia. In his April 2024 interview with Rolling Stone UK, he revealed that he misses them but does not regret the sacrifice he made to leave them behind.

I miss a lot about Australia. I miss my family. The environment - the water, the food, my mates. I miss my dog, Berry. When I first left...maybe because I was young, I didn't really think that much of it.

Bang Chan's education

The K-pop star is an alumnus of Newton High School of the Performing Arts in Sydney, Australia. He took ballet and modern dance classes. He also sang in the school choir and took part in swimming competitions. After moving to Seoul, he attended Chungdam High School.

Bang Chan during a September 2023 solo photoshoot. Photo: @gnabnahc (modified by author)

Bang Chan's music career

Bang joined JYP Entertainment as a trainee in 2010 after passing auditions held in Australia. He trained under the company for 7 years before debuting with Stray Kids in March 2018.

Stray Kids was formed in 2017 through a reality survival show of the same name. Other members who have made the band a popular K-pop group are Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and IN.

Chan is involved in songwriting, composing, and producing the band's songs alongside Changbin and Han. Notable tracks that the trio has worked on include Back Door, God's Menu, District 9, Hellevator, Miroh, The Sound, Thunderous, and Maniac.

Before Stray Kids made their official debut, Bang, alongside Han and Changbin, debuted under 3RACHA in early 2017. Their stage names for the group are CB97, J.ONE, and SPEARB, respectively. The 3-member group is currently a sub-unit and the production team of Stray Kids under JYP.

Bang Chan was chosen to be Stray Kids' leader due to his strong sense of responsibility. While talking to Teen Vogue in 2022, the singer mentioned that he likes to sacrifice for others and is motivated by the idea of impressing people around him.

The moment that you accept that you're a good leader, it means that you're not a good leader...I always like doing stuff for other people. I have learned to accept that I am someone who thinks about others before myself.

Stray Kids members attend the 2023 MTV Music Video Awards at the Prudential Center on September 12, 2023, in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: John Nacion

Fast facts about Bang Chan

He is a multi-linguist who can speak English, Korean, Japanese, and basic Chinese.

His friends nicknamed him Koala and Kangaroo due to his Australian roots

His favourite season is autumn

He owns a King Charles Spaniel dog called Berry

He can rotate his hand 360 degrees

Chan and his Stray Kids bandmate Seungmin attended the same high school.

He lived in five different houses during his stay in Australia

He has dimples when he smiles

He looks up to footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, rapper Drake, and his father.

Chan's motto is 'Just enjoy!'

Bang Chan at the Fendi Men's Spring/Summer 2025 Show in June 2024 (L). Photo: @gnabnahc (modified by author)

FAQs

Bang Chan is a celebrated figure in the K-pop industry whose contribution to Stray Kids has led to impressive chart success. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the idol;

When is Bang Chan's birthday?

The Stray Kids lead singer was born on October 3, 1997. He is 26 years old as of 2024.

What is Bang Chan's real name?

The K-pop artist was born Bahng Christopher Chahn. He adopted Bang Chan as his professional name and is sometimes called CB97.

Where was Bang Chan born?

Bang Chan was born in Seoul, South Korea. His family relocated to Sydney, Australia, where he spent much of his childhood before moving back to South Korea as a teenager.

Who is the oldest in Stray Kids?

The oldest member of Stray Kids is Bang Chan. He was born on October 3, 1997. These are the other member's ages:

Lee Know: October 25, 1998 (25 years old in 2024)

October 25, 1998 (25 years old in 2024) Changbin: August 11, 1999 (25 years old in 2024)

August 11, 1999 (25 years old in 2024) Hyunjin: March 20, 2000 (24 years old in 2024)

March 20, 2000 (24 years old in 2024) Han: September 14, 2000 (24 years old in 2024)

September 14, 2000 (24 years old in 2024) Felix: September 15, 2000 (24 years old in 2024)

September 15, 2000 (24 years old in 2024) Seungmin: September 22, 2000 (24 years old in 2024)

September 22, 2000 (24 years old in 2024) IN: February 8, 2001 (23 years old in 2024)

Stray Kids band during the 2024 SBS Music Awards Summer at INSPIRE Arena on July 21, 2024, in Incheon, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

At 26 years old, Bang Chan has achieved great milestones in his musical career. His journey from a young trainee to a leading figure in K-pop has inspired millions.

