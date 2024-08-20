ILLIT members: K-pop profiles, ages, roles, nationality, key facts

ILLIT is a rookie K-pop girl group under Belift Lab, a subsidiary of HYBE Labels, which is known for managing the Enhypen boy band. The five-member band was formed through the JTBC survival show, R U Next? which aired in mid-2023 and featured 22 trainees competing for a spot in a new girl group. This article delves into all you need to know about the ILLIT members.

ILLIT members during the MBC Every1 show 'Weekly Idol' at MBC Dream Center (R) and the Acne Studios Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show (L). Photo: MBCPLUS/Pierre Suu (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

ILLIT members made their K-pop industry debut on March 25, 2024. Their debut mini-album, Super Real Me, features tracks like Magnetic, My World, Midnight Fiction, and Lucky Girl Syndrome. The band's multinational line-up has a mix of Japanese and Korean idols.

ILLIT profile summary

Full name I Will Be It Genre K-pop Fandom name YOULLIT' Origin Seoul, South Korea Managed by Belift Lab/HYBE Labels Members Yunah, Minju, Moka, Wonhee, Iroha Debut March 25, 2024 Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook TikTok YouTube Website beliftlab.com

ILLIT members' profiles

ILLIT has had one of the most impressive debuts in the K-pop industry. Their song Magnet made history by entering the UK Official Singles Chart, peaking at No. 80. The song also debuted at No. 91 on the Billboard Hot 100 and performed well internationally, reaching No. 3 on the Billboard Global Excl. US chart and No.6 on the Billboard Global 200.

In June 2024, the group became the first-ever K-pop Rookie of the Month by Billboard. In their interview with Billboard, the band expressed excitement but said they never expected to feature on the charts with their debut song.

We couldn't believe our eyes! We've never dreamt of seeing Magnetic on the Billboard chart. We're super happy that so many people are loving Magnetic.

Below is all you need to know about ILLIT members' ages, nationalities, and other fun facts;

Yunah

Yunah in a behind-the-scenes photo during the making of the album Super Real Me. Photo: @illit_official (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name: Noh Yunah

Noh Yunah Nickname: Roh-quail egg

Roh-quail egg Date of birth: January 15, 2004

January 15, 2004 Age: 20 years old in 2024

20 years old in 2024 Birth sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Chungju, Chungcheongbuk-do, South Korea

Chungju, Chungcheongbuk-do, South Korea Nationality: South Korean

Yunah is the longest-trained member in the ILLIT band after training for around five years before the group's debut in March 2024. Away from music, she enjoys historical movies and dramas with My Love from the Star being one of her favourites. A fun fact about her is her ability to imitate the voice of Shin from Crayon Shin-chan.

Minju

Minju in a behind-the-scenes for the debut album Super Real Me. Photo: @illit_official (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name: Park Minju

Park Minju Nickname: Dumpling Mandu

Dumpling Mandu Date of birth: May 11, 2004

May 11, 2004 Age: 20 years old in 2024

20 years old in 2024 Birth sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Wabu-eup, Namyangju-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea

Wabu-eup, Namyangju-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea Nationality: South Korean

Minju is a former trainee at YG Entertainment and has a close relationship with members of the girl group BabyMonster. She has been training since she was 15 and joined Belift Lab in the second half of 2021. She is also a great violin player and looks up to Australian Australian singer and rapper DPR Ian as her musical inspiration.

Moka

Moka during the making of the debut album Super Real Me (L). Photo: @illit_official (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name: Sakai Moka

Sakai Moka Nickname: Kim Mokhwa

Kim Mokhwa Date of birth: October 8, 2004

October 8, 2004 Age: 19 years old in 2024

19 years old in 2024 Birth sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: Fukuoka, Japan

Fukuoka, Japan Nationality: Japanese

Moka trained under HYBE Japan before becoming a member of ILLIT. She perfected her dancing skills while attending Dance School Bridge. Moka's role model is Jennie from the girl group BlackPink, and she enjoys watching movies. Her mother, who is a big fan of the BigBang boy band, is the one who introduced her to K-Pop.

Wonhee

Wonhee during the making of the album Super Real Me. Photo: @illit_official (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name: Lee Wonhee

Lee Wonhee Nicknames: Stringray, Potato, Bruni

Stringray, Potato, Bruni Date of birth: June 26, 2007

June 26, 2007 Age: 17 years old in 2024

17 years old in 2024 Birth sign: Cancer

Cancer Place of birth: Namyangju, Gyeonggi, South Korea

Namyangju, Gyeonggi, South Korea Nationality: South Korean

Wonhee ranked first on the survival show, 'R U Next?' prior to joining ILLIT. She is good at playing several instruments, including the small drum, kkwaenggwari, danso, and the recorder. She is also a sports lover and is good at badminton. She is inspired by South Korean singer and actress IU.

Iroha

ILLIT's maknae, Iroha, during the band's creation of their debut album Super Real Me. Photo: @illit_official (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name: Hokazono Iroha

Hokazono Iroha Nicknames: Roha, Iroppongkopping

Roha, Iroppongkopping Date of birth: February 4, 2008

February 4, 2008 Age: 16 years old in 2024

16 years old in 2024 Birth sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Nationality: Japanese

Iroha is the youngest member of the K-pop girl band. She is a former trainee at JYP Entertainment and has maintained a close relationship with members of NMIXX and the Japanese girl group NiziU. Iroha has been dancing since she was three years old.

ILLIT members positions

Yunah: Leader

Leader Minju: Main Vocalist

Main Vocalist Moka: Main dancer

Main dancer Wonhee: Vocalist

Vocalist Iroha: Maknae, dancer, visual

ILLIT members height

Yunah: 5 feet 7 inches (1.69 m/169 cm)

5 feet 7 inches (1.69 m/169 cm) Minju: 5 feet 6 inches (1.66 m/166 cm)

5 feet 6 inches (1.66 m/166 cm) Moka: 5 feet 4 inches (1.63 m/163 cm)

5 feet 4 inches (1.63 m/163 cm) Wonhee: 5 feet 4 inches (1.63 m/163 cm)

5 feet 4 inches (1.63 m/163 cm) Iroha: 5 feet 3 inches (1.59 cm/159 cm)

ILLIT K-pop girl group during the 2024 SBS Music Awards Summer at INSPIRE Arena on July 21, 2024, in Incheon, South Korea. Photo: IMBC

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

ILLIT has shown strong potential after being received well both domestically and internationally since its debut in early 2024. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the upcoming K-pop idols;

How long did Yunah train before ILLIT?

Yunah trained for almost five years before making her industry debut with the K-pop girl band. She had the longest training period among all the members.

Does ILLIT have 5 or 6 members?

The K-pop group currently has five members: Yunah, Minju, Moka, Wonhee, and Iroha. They were originally supposed to debut as a 6-member group, but Youngseo left before their official debut.

Who is the youngest member of ILLIT?

The youngest member (maknae) of ILLIT is Iroha. She was born on February 4, 2008, making her 16 years old in 2024.

Who are the Japanese members of ILLIT?

ILLIT members' nationalities include Japanese and South Korean. Japanese members include Iroha and Moka.

Who is the oldest member of ILLIT?

Yunah is the oldest member of the girl group. She was born on January 15, 2004, and is currently 20 years old.

Who is ILLIT's leader?

Yunah is the leader of the K-pop girl band. She finished fifth place on the survival show R U Next?

ILLIT members during the band's first mini album 'Super Real Me' debut showcase at Blue Square on March 25, 2024, in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

Source: Getty Images

ILLIT members have had a promising start and have a bright future in the highly competitive K-pop industry. Their move from reality show contestants to becoming chart-topping artists is remarkable. Fans cannot wait for what they have in store!

