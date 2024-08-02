Global site navigation

XG members guide: Ages, names, height, nationality, positions, and more
Celebrity biographies

XG members guide: Ages, names, height, nationality, positions, and more

by  Alice Wabwile 6 min read

XG, short for Xtraordinary Girls, is a dynamic global girl group based in Seoul, South Korea. The band was formed under the Xgalx label and consists of seven talented members, predominantly from Japan. Discover more fascinating facts about the X-pop group in this comprehensive XG members guide.

XG members guide
XG members on the cover of Nylon Japan in February 2024 (L). Photo: @xgofficial (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

TABLE OF CONTENTS

From the XG members guide, the group's musical style, X-pop, blends various genres, including K-pop, J-pop, R&B, and hip-hop. Each member brings a unique flair and talent to the group. The band was formed in 2017, but they made their official debut on March 18, 2022, with the single Tippy Toes, after five years of training.

XG profile summary

Full nameXtraordinary Girls
Fandom nameAlphaz
GenreX-pop, hip-hop, R&B
GroupAll Japanese girl group
Based inSeoul, South Korea
LabelsXgalx (Avex)
Years active2022 to date
DebutMarch 18, 2022
MembersJurin, Chisa, Harvey, Maya, Hinata, Juria, and Cocona
Social mediaInstagramYouTubeX (Twitter)FacebookTikTok
Websitexgalx.com

Read also

ZeroBaseOne members: A full guide to the K-pop group's idols

XG members guide

XG's songs like Shooting Star and Mascara have showcased the group's distinctive sound. Their rap cypher video Galz Xypher went viral on TikTok, gaining over 15 million views and significantly boosting their visibility and popularity.

The band has also won several Asian awards since their debut, including Best New Artist. In their February 2023 interview with Teen Vogue, they addressed the pressure of having to prove themselves as a global group but admitted that they love making music.

You may find this funny, but one of our obstacles is that we love music too much. We love it so much that it's hard to tear ourselves away from it sometimes.

Here is all you need to know about XG members' names and their ages;

Jurin

Jurin from XG
Jurin during XG's song, Something Ain't Right, behind the scenes. Photos: @k-poplover
Source: Instagram
  • Full name: Asaya Jurin 
  • Date of birth: June 19, 2002 
  • Age: 22 years old in 2024 
  • Birth sign: Gemini 
  • Place of birth: Chigasaki, Kanagawa, Japan 
  • Nationality: Japanese 
  • Language: Japanese, Korean, English

Read also

BabyMonster members, profile and positions: Key facts about K-pop's newest stars

Jurin is an alumnus of Avex Artist Academy. She was previously a member of the girl groups Shorty and Dream Team. Apart from her music career, she is also a model and has modelled for brands like PopTeen and Drop Tokyo.

She is also a skilled snowboarder and has competed in various championships. She emerged as the 3rd runner-up during the 32nd TSBA&KSBA All Japan Snowboarding Championship.

Chisa

Chisa from XG
Chisa during the making of XG's song, Something Aint Right. Photo: @xgofficial (modified by author)
Source: Instagram
  • Full name: Kondou Chisa 
  • Date of birth: January 17, 2002 
  • Age: 22 years old in 2024 
  • Birth sign: Capricorn 
  • Place of birth: Osaka, Japan 
  • Nationality: Japanese 
  • Language: Japanese 

Chisa was revealed as a member of XG on January 30, 2022. She is the group's lead vocalist. She was previously a member of Kansai Collection Entertainment before she joined Avax. Chisa is also a skilled actress and previously modelled for Fashion Leaders. 

Hinata

Hinat from XG girl group
Hinata in the music video for XG's song Something Ain't Right (R). Photo: @xgofficial modified by author
Source: Instagram
  • Full name: Sohara Hinata 
  • Date of birth: June 11, 2002 
  • Age: 22 years old in 2024 
  • Birth sign: Gemini 
  • Place of birth: Nagoya, Aichi, Japan 
  • Nationality: Japanese-Korean 
  • Language: Japanese, Korean, English 

Read also

Astro's members' profiles: Meet MJ, JinJin, Cha Eunwoo & Sanha

Hinata is half-Japanese and half-South Korean. She was revealed as a member of XG on February 1, 2022. She is the group's main dancer. Hinata can also draw and is a huge fan of Japanese anime, including Your Lie in April, and I Want to Eat Your Pancreas. 

Harvey

Harvey in Winter Without You video
Harvey during the making of the music video for Winter Without You. Photo: @xgofficial (modified by author)
Source: Instagram
  • Full name: Amy Jannet Harvey 
  • Date of birth: December 18, 2002 
  • Age: 21 years old in 2024 
  • Birth sign: Sagittarius 
  • Place of birth: Tokyo, Japan 
  • Nationality: Japanese-Australian 
  • Language: Japanese, English

Harvey is Australian from her father's side and Japanese from her mother's side. She was previously part of Tokyo Girls and Shorty! Harvey is also a model and has worked with big brands like Vogue and Love Berry. She is inspired by artists like Michael Jackson, TLC, Mary J. Blige, singer SZA, and Rihanna. 

Juria

Juria of XG
Juria in the music video for Something Ain't Right (R). Photo: @xgofficial (modified by author)
Source: Instagram
  • Full name: Ueda Juria 
  • Date of birth: November 28, 2004 
  • Age: 19 years old in 2024 
  • Birth sign: Sagittarius 
  • Place of birth: Osaka, Japan 
  • Nationality: Japanese 
  • Language: Japanese 

Read also

KARD members: profiles, ages, fun facts about the K-pop stars

Juria was previously part of the Amorecarina idol group, but she left in 2015. She was also part of Juri-Puri. She has appeared in several Japanese commercials and made an appearance on the TV Tokyo program Piramekino.

Maya

Maya of XG
Maya in the music video for the song, Something Ain't Right (R). Photo: @xgofficial (modified by author)
Source: Instagram
  • Full name: Kawachi Maya 
  • Date of birth: August 10, 2005 
  • Age: 18 years old in 2024 
  • Birth sign: Leo 
  • Place of birth: Tokyo, Japan 
  • Nationality: Japanese 
  • Language: Japanese, Korean, English 

Maya is a native of Japan but learnt English after attending an international school. She usually acts as XG's spokesperson during their international promotions due to her English proficiency. Maya is an alumnus of Avex Artist Academy and auditioned for Tokyo Girls in 2017.

Cocona

Cocona behind the scenes
Cocona during the making of XG's song, Something Ain't Right. Photo: @xgofficial (modified by author)
Source: Instagram
  • Full name: Akiyama Kokona 
  • Date of birth: December 6, 2005 
  • Age: 18 years old in 2024 
  • Birth sign: Sagittarius 
  • Place of birth: Kanto, Japan
  • Nationality: Japanese 
  • Language: Japanese, Korean 

Read also

Meet the PENTAGON members: K-pop stars' ages, roles & profiles

Cocona is the youngest member (maknae) on XG. She studies at Avex Artist Academy, where she is a member of the group project A-CE. She is a huge hip-hop fan, and her favourite artist is rapper-singer Lauryn Hill

XG positions

MemberHeight
JurinLeader, vocalist, rapper, dancer
ChisaMain vocalist, sub-leader
CoconaRapper
HinataVocalist, main dancer
MayaVocalist, rapper
JuriaVocalist
HarveyRapper, vocalist

XG height

MemberHeight
Jurin5 feet 2 inches (1.58 m/158 cm)
Chisa5 feet 1 inch (1.57 m/157 cm)
Cocona5 feet 2 inches (1.58 m/158 m)
Hinata5 feet 2 inches (1.58 m/158 cm)
Maya5 feet 1 inch (1.56 m/156 cm)
Juria5 feet 3 inches (1.59 m/159 cm)
Harvey5 feet 3 inches (1.6 m/160 cm)

FAQs

Since XG's debut in 2022, the girl group has continued to push boundaries as they set new standards in the music industry. Below are some frequently asked questions about the band; 

Read also

BLACKPINK's ages and birthdays: how old are the K-pop icons?

Are XG members all Japanese?

XG members' nationality is predominantly Japanese, although two members have multiple nationalities. Harvey is Japanese-Australian, while Hinata is Japanese-Korean. The group sings in English to reach an international audience. They also perform in Korean and Japanese. 

Which XG member is half-Korean?

Hinata is half-Japanese and half-Korean. Her maternal grandparents are from South Korea. 

Who in XG can speak English?

Several members of XG speak fluent English including Maya, Harvey, and Jurin. Others are still learning because the group sings in English and conducts some interviews in English. 

Does XG speak Korean?

Most members of Xtraordinary Girls speak fluent Korean, including Cocona, Maya, Hinata, and Jurin. The group's multilingual ability helps them connect with a diverse global audience.

XG members in Sydney, Australia
XG performs during Billboard Presents the Stage at SXSW Sydney at Hordern Pavilion on October 20, 2023, in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Don Arnold
Source: Getty Images

Why is XG' not a K-pop group?

Xtraordinary Girls is not a K-pop band because it is composed entirely of Japanese members, although they promote heavily in South Korea. They consider themselves a global girl group under X-pop.

Read also

BTS ages and birthdays: How old are the members of the iconic K-pop band?

What company is XG under?

Xgalx, a subsidiary of Japanese entertainment company Avex, manages the girl group. The band made its official debut on March 18, 2022, with the release of their digital single Tippy Toes. 

What does XG stand for?

XG is short for 'Xtraordinary Girls. The group's leader Jurin explained the meaning behind the name during their interview with Uproxx, saying, 

We're a group of girls who want to think outside the box all the time. X-pop is what they call us, and that's what really represents — how we mix R&B and hip-hop. This is original to us; we are unique in that we combine different genres. So, all this time, we want to be 'Xtraordinary' because our possibilities are infinite. There's no end to our possibilities. That's what we want to tell the audience about ourselves.
XG members at KCON LA
Jurin, Chisa, Cocona, Hinata, Maya, Juria and Harvey of XG during the KIIS FM's K-Pop Village At KCON LA at Gilbert Lindsey Plaza on August 19, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi
Source: Getty Images

From the above XG members guide, it is clear that the girl group has a diverse lineup of talent, which has helped them stand out. Stay tuned to see what the future holds for these remarkable artists.

Read also

Top 16 youngest K-pop idols who are taking over the scene

READ ALSO: BabyMonster members, profile and positions: Key facts about K-pop's newest stars 

Briefly.co.za highlighted all you need to know about the upcoming K-pop group, BabyMonster. The 7-member South Korean girl band made their debut in November 2023 with the digital single, Batter Up.

The youngest BabyMonster member is only 15 years old, while the eldest is 22 years old, but they have already amassed a global fanbase with their electrifying performances. Check the article for more on the members' profiles.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Alice Wabwile avatar

Alice Wabwile (Lifestyle writer) Alice Wabwile is a multifaceted content creator and Project Assistant at AfDAN, boasting over four years of experience. Holding a BCom degree from the University of Nairobi School of Business, she has cultivated a dynamic skill set through roles such as her tenure at Strathmore University's Data Science Department, where she contributed significantly to research. Recognized for her exceptional talent, she clinched the Writer of the Year Award. Beyond her professional endeavours, Alice is an engaged member of the Rotaract Club of Kabete. For inquiries, reach out to her at alicenjoro01@gmail.com

Tags:
Hot: