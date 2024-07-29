ZeroBaseOne members: A full guide to the K-pop group's idols

ZeroBaseOne, also called ZB1, is a dynamic 9-member K-pop group formed through MNET's survival show, Boys Planet. The boy band has a diverse lineup with bandmates from different countries, including China, South Korea, and Canada. Herein is everything you need to know about ZeroBaseOne members.

Kim Ji-Woong, Zhang Hao, Sung Han-Bin, Seok Matthew, Kim Tae-Rae, Ricky, Kim Gyu-Vin, Park Gun-Wook, Han Yu-Jin of ZB1. Photo: @zb1official (modified by author)

ZeroBaseOne members made their debut in July 2023 with the mini-album Youth in the Shade. They have since clinched major rookie awards in Asia and found recognition on the global stage. Their EP's lead single, In Bloom, made it to the Billboard 200 chart.

ZeroBaseOne profile summary

Other names ZB1 Origin Seoul, South Korea Group All-boy band Genre K-pop Managed by WakeOne, Lapone Entertainment (for Japan promotions) Formed by MNET's Boys Planet Years active 2023 to date Contract length 2.5 years Members Kim Ji-Woong, Zhang Hao, Sung Han-Bin, Seok Matthew Kim Tae-Rae, Ricky, Kim Gyu-Vin, Park Gun-Wook, Han Yu-Jin Fandom name ZeRose Official colour Blue Social media Instagram X (Twitter) YouTube TikTok Website zerobaseone.jp

ZeroBaseOne members' ages and profiles

ZeroBaseOne is already a global sensation, but their contract is only for 2 years and six months. In their 2023 interview with Teen Vogue, the group said they plan on making the group legendary within this timeframe.

Whenever we talk about these goals and these dreams that we want to achieve, it makes us work even harder, and we're more passionate about it. We all have the same dream of reaching higher and making ZB1 last forever in everyone's hearts.

Sung Han Bin

Sung Han Bin during the photo shoot for Allure Korea in June 2024. Photo: @sung_hanbin_ (modified by author)

Date of birth: June 13, 2001

June 13, 2001 Age: 23 years old in 2024

23 years old in 2024 Birth sign: Gemini

Gemini Place of birth: Chungcheongnam-do, South Korea

Chungcheongnam-do, South Korea Nationality: Korean

Korean Languages: Korean, English, Chinese (basic)

Sung Han Bin is an alumnus of Dung-ah Institute of Media and Arts and previously trained at Cube Entertainment. He has been dancing since middle school and once worked as a dance teacher. He ranked second on the MNET survival show Boys Planet with over 1.8 million votes before joining ZeroBaseOne.

Kim Ji Woong

Kim Ji Woong during the Gucci Mens FW event in July 2023. Photo: @jiwoong.zb1 (modified by author)

Date of birth: December 14, 1998

December 14, 1998 Age: 25 years old in 2024

25 years old in 2024 Birth sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Place of birth: Pohang-si, Gyeongsangbuk-do, South Korea

Pohang-si, Gyeongsangbuk-do, South Korea Nationality: Korean

Korean Languages: Korean, Japanese

Kim Ji Woong finished 8th on Boys Planet before joining ZB1's final lineup. He has previously been part of INX (2016-2017) under the stage name Jinam, ATEEN (2018), and BIT (2019-2020) under the stage name King.

Kim Ji Woong is also a talented actor. He has been in K-dramas and movies like The Liar and His Lover, The Sweet Blood, Kissable Lips, and Don't Lie, Rahee. In August 2023, he premiered his variety show, Boy Detective Kim Ji Woong.

Zhang Hao

Zhang Hao during his 24th birthday celebrations in July 2024. Photo: @zb1official (modified by author)

Korean name: Jan Ha Neul

Jan Ha Neul Date of birth: July 25, 2000

July 25, 2000 Age: 24 years old in 2024

24 years old in 2024 Birth sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth: Nanping, Fujian, China

Nanping, Fujian, China Nationality: Chinese

Chinese Languages: Chinese, Korean, English

Zhang Hao finished first in the Boys Planet survival show final with over 1.9 million votes. He is a great violin player and holds a geology degree from Fujian Normal University. Zhang Hao is his parents' only child and started living in South Korea in 2021.

Seok Matthew

Seok Matthew during the making of ZB1's 'You Had Me at Hello' in May 2024 (L). Photo: @matthew_zb1_/@zb1official (modified by author)

Korean name: Seok Woo Hyun

Seok Woo Hyun Date of birth: May 28, 2002

May 28, 2002 Age: 22 years old in 2024

22 years old in 2024 Birth sign: Gemini

Gemini Place of birth: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Nationality: Korean-Canadian

Korean-Canadian Languages: English, Korean, French

Seok Matthew finished third on Boys Planet with over 1.7 million votes. He is a previous trainee of Cube Entertainment and made his debut with ZB1 in July 2023.

He also trained with HYBE but was let go before he could participate in the program that led to the formation of &TEAM. During ZB1's interview with Grammy.com, he revealed he was not expecting to get through Boys Planet.

To be honest, I didn't even think I was going to pass the audition for 'Boys Planet' because I went from company to company [when I was a trainee]...I didn't have high hopes, and I knew it was going to be a fierce competition.

Kim Tae Rae

Kim Tae Rae during a July 2024 photoshoot. Photo: @zb1official (modified by author)

Date of birth: July 14, 2002

July 14, 2002 Age: 22 years old in 2024

22 years old in 2024 Birth sign: Cancer

Cancer Place of birth: Chungcheongnam-do, South Korea

Chungcheongnam-do, South Korea Nationality: Korean

Korean Languages: Korean

Kim Tae Rae finished 6th on Boys Planet with more than 1.3 million votes and later debuted with ZB1 in July 2023. He is a talented vocalist and violin player. He is also a fan of video games and plays games like Battleground and Valorant.

Ricky

Ricky during the photo shoot for the cover of Madame Figaro Hommes in July 2024. Photo: @zb1official (modified by author)

Full name: Shen Quanrui

Shen Quanrui Korean name: Shim Cheon Ye

Shim Cheon Ye Date of birth: May 20, 2004

May 20, 2004 Age: 20 years old in 2024

20 years old in 2024 Birth sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Nationality: Chinese

Chinese Languages: English, Korean, Chinese

Ricky, also called Lovelicky, was ranked fourth in Boys Planet with over 1.5 million votes. He studied fine arts in high school and is an avid basketball player. He can also play tennis well. Ricky briefly resided in Los Angeles, California.

Kim Gyu Vin

Kim Gyu Vin is seen in February 2024. Photo: @gyuvin_zb1 (modified by author)

English name: Kevin

Kevin Date of birth: August 30, 2004

August 30, 2004 Age: 19 years old in 2024

19 years old in 2024 Birth sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: Apgujeong-dung, Gangnam, Seoul, South Korea

Apgujeong-dung, Gangnam, Seoul, South Korea Nationality: Korean

Korean Languages: Korean, English (not fluent)

Kim Gyu Vin, also called Kim Gwaja, ranked 7th in the Boys Planet finale after garnering over 1.3 million votes. The singer is currently managed by Yuehua Entertainment. Apart from singing, he is a great soccer player. Kim is the tallest member on ZB1, with a height of 6 feet 1 inches (1.86 m).

Park Gun Wook

Park Gun Wook during a previous photoshoot in November 2023. Photo: @parkgunwook_official (modified by author)

Date of birth: January 10, 2005

January 10, 2005 Age: 19 years old in 2024

19 years old in 2024 Birth sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Gyeonggi-do, South Korea

Gyeonggi-do, South Korea Nationality: Korean

Korean Languages: Korean, English

Park Gun Wook previously participated in the MBC survival show Extreme Debut: Wild Idol as a rapper but was eliminated during the last episode. He finished 5th on Boys Planet with more than 1.3 million votes. He is an alumnus of the Corporate Management Department of Osan Information High School.

Han Yu Jin

Han Yu Jin is photographed in July 2024 during a past ZB1 event. Photo: @zb1official (modified by author)

Date of birth: March 20, 2007

March 20, 2007 Age: 17 years old in 2024

17 years old in 2024 Birth sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Daegu, South Korea

Daegu, South Korea Nationality: Korean

Han Yu Jin is the youngest member of ZeroBaseOne. He finished 9th on Boys Planet with over 1.1 million votes and is currently managed by Yuehua Entertainment. His hobbies include playing soccer, gaming, and dancing.

ZB1 members' positions

Member Position Sung Han Bin Leader, visual, and main dancer Kim Ji Woong Visual Zhang Hao Vocalist, centre, visual Kim Tae Rae Vocalist Kim Gyu Vin Visual Park Gun Wook Rapper, dancer, vocalist Han Yu Jin Visual

ZeroBaseOne members' height

Member Height Sung Han Bin 5 feet 10.5 inches (1.79 m/179 cm) Kim Ji Woong 5 feet 11 inches (1.81 m/181 cm) Zhang Hao 5 feet 11 inches (1.81 m/181 cm) Seok Matthew 5 feet 7 inches (1.7 m/170 cm) Kim Tae Rae 5 feet 8.5 inches (1.74 m/174 cm) Ricky 6 feet (1.84 m/184 cm) Kim Gy Vin 6 feet 1 inch (1.86 m/186 cm) Park Gun Wook 6 feet (1.84 m/184 cm) Han Yu Jin 5 feet 9 inches (1.77 m/177 cm)

FAQs

ZB1 has achieved remarkable success within a year of being formed by the South Korean reality show Boys Planet. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the famous K-pop band;

How many members are in ZB1?

The K-pop boyband consists of nine members who previously competed on the MNET survival show Boys Planet. All the members of ZeroBaseOne include Sung Han Bin, Kim Ji Woong, Zhang Hao, Seok Matthew, Kim Tae Rae, Ricky, Kim Gyu Vin, Park Gun Wook, and Han Yu Jin.

Who is the ZB1 leader?

ZeroBaseOne's leader is Sung Han Bin, who is also the current host of MNET's weekly music show, M Countdown. The group announced the new leader in May 2023, prior to their official debut.

Who is the youngest member of ZeroBaseOne?

ZeroBaseOne's maknae (youngest member) is Han Yu-Jin from South Korea. He was born on March 20, 2007, and is 17 years old as of 2024. The group's oldest member is Kim Ji Woong, who was born on December 14, 1998 (25 years in 2024).

Is ZeroBaseOne a permanent group?

ZB1 is a temporary group formed by the Boys Planet program. They are expected to remain active for two and a half years since their debut, which occurred on July 10, 2023. ZeroBaseOne's disband date is likely to be in January 2026 if no contract changes are made.

ZeroBaseOne members during the Tencent Music Entertainment Awards in July 2024. Photo: @zb1official (modified by author)

ZeroBaseOne members continue to make waves in the K-pop industry. Their rise from Boys Planet to global stardom has been remarkable.

