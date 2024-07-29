ZeroBaseOne members: A full guide to the K-pop group's idols
ZeroBaseOne, also called ZB1, is a dynamic 9-member K-pop group formed through MNET's survival show, Boys Planet. The boy band has a diverse lineup with bandmates from different countries, including China, South Korea, and Canada. Herein is everything you need to know about ZeroBaseOne members.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- ZeroBaseOne profile summary
- ZeroBaseOne members' ages and profiles
- ZB1 members' positions
- ZeroBaseOne members' height
- FAQs
ZeroBaseOne members made their debut in July 2023 with the mini-album Youth in the Shade. They have since clinched major rookie awards in Asia and found recognition on the global stage. Their EP's lead single, In Bloom, made it to the Billboard 200 chart.
ZeroBaseOne profile summary
|Other names
|ZB1
|Origin
|Seoul, South Korea
|Group
|All-boy band
|Genre
|K-pop
|Managed by
|WakeOne, Lapone Entertainment (for Japan promotions)
|Formed by
|MNET's Boys Planet
|Years active
|2023 to date
|Contract length
|2.5 years
|Members
|Kim Ji-Woong, Zhang Hao, Sung Han-Bin, Seok MatthewKim Tae-Rae, Ricky, Kim Gyu-Vin, Park Gun-Wook, Han Yu-Jin
|Fandom name
|ZeRose
|Official colour
|Blue
|Social media
|InstagramX (Twitter)YouTubeTikTok
|Website
|zerobaseone.jp
ZeroBaseOne members' ages and profiles
ZeroBaseOne is already a global sensation, but their contract is only for 2 years and six months. In their 2023 interview with Teen Vogue, the group said they plan on making the group legendary within this timeframe.
Whenever we talk about these goals and these dreams that we want to achieve, it makes us work even harder, and we're more passionate about it. We all have the same dream of reaching higher and making ZB1 last forever in everyone's hearts.
Sung Han Bin
- Date of birth: June 13, 2001
- Age: 23 years old in 2024
- Birth sign: Gemini
- Place of birth: Chungcheongnam-do, South Korea
- Nationality: Korean
- Languages: Korean, English, Chinese (basic)
Sung Han Bin is an alumnus of Dung-ah Institute of Media and Arts and previously trained at Cube Entertainment. He has been dancing since middle school and once worked as a dance teacher. He ranked second on the MNET survival show Boys Planet with over 1.8 million votes before joining ZeroBaseOne.
Kim Ji Woong
- Date of birth: December 14, 1998
- Age: 25 years old in 2024
- Birth sign: Sagittarius
- Place of birth: Pohang-si, Gyeongsangbuk-do, South Korea
- Nationality: Korean
- Languages: Korean, Japanese
Kim Ji Woong finished 8th on Boys Planet before joining ZB1's final lineup. He has previously been part of INX (2016-2017) under the stage name Jinam, ATEEN (2018), and BIT (2019-2020) under the stage name King.
Kim Ji Woong is also a talented actor. He has been in K-dramas and movies like The Liar and His Lover, The Sweet Blood, Kissable Lips, and Don't Lie, Rahee. In August 2023, he premiered his variety show, Boy Detective Kim Ji Woong.
Zhang Hao
- Korean name: Jan Ha Neul
- Date of birth: July 25, 2000
- Age: 24 years old in 2024
- Birth sign: Leo
- Place of birth: Nanping, Fujian, China
- Nationality: Chinese
- Languages: Chinese, Korean, English
Zhang Hao finished first in the Boys Planet survival show final with over 1.9 million votes. He is a great violin player and holds a geology degree from Fujian Normal University. Zhang Hao is his parents' only child and started living in South Korea in 2021.
Seok Matthew
- Korean name: Seok Woo Hyun
- Date of birth: May 28, 2002
- Age: 22 years old in 2024
- Birth sign: Gemini
- Place of birth: Vancouver, Canada
- Nationality: Korean-Canadian
- Languages: English, Korean, French
Seok Matthew finished third on Boys Planet with over 1.7 million votes. He is a previous trainee of Cube Entertainment and made his debut with ZB1 in July 2023.
He also trained with HYBE but was let go before he could participate in the program that led to the formation of &TEAM. During ZB1's interview with Grammy.com, he revealed he was not expecting to get through Boys Planet.
To be honest, I didn't even think I was going to pass the audition for 'Boys Planet' because I went from company to company [when I was a trainee]...I didn't have high hopes, and I knew it was going to be a fierce competition.
Kim Tae Rae
- Date of birth: July 14, 2002
- Age: 22 years old in 2024
- Birth sign: Cancer
- Place of birth: Chungcheongnam-do, South Korea
- Nationality: Korean
- Languages: Korean
Kim Tae Rae finished 6th on Boys Planet with more than 1.3 million votes and later debuted with ZB1 in July 2023. He is a talented vocalist and violin player. He is also a fan of video games and plays games like Battleground and Valorant.
Ricky
- Full name: Shen Quanrui
- Korean name: Shim Cheon Ye
- Date of birth: May 20, 2004
- Age: 20 years old in 2024
- Birth sign: Taurus
- Place of birth: Shanghai, China
- Nationality: Chinese
- Languages: English, Korean, Chinese
Ricky, also called Lovelicky, was ranked fourth in Boys Planet with over 1.5 million votes. He studied fine arts in high school and is an avid basketball player. He can also play tennis well. Ricky briefly resided in Los Angeles, California.
Kim Gyu Vin
- English name: Kevin
- Date of birth: August 30, 2004
- Age: 19 years old in 2024
- Birth sign: Virgo
- Place of birth: Apgujeong-dung, Gangnam, Seoul, South Korea
- Nationality: Korean
- Languages: Korean, English (not fluent)
Kim Gyu Vin, also called Kim Gwaja, ranked 7th in the Boys Planet finale after garnering over 1.3 million votes. The singer is currently managed by Yuehua Entertainment. Apart from singing, he is a great soccer player. Kim is the tallest member on ZB1, with a height of 6 feet 1 inches (1.86 m).
Park Gun Wook
- Date of birth: January 10, 2005
- Age: 19 years old in 2024
- Birth sign: Capricorn
- Place of birth: Gyeonggi-do, South Korea
- Nationality: Korean
- Languages: Korean, English
Park Gun Wook previously participated in the MBC survival show Extreme Debut: Wild Idol as a rapper but was eliminated during the last episode. He finished 5th on Boys Planet with more than 1.3 million votes. He is an alumnus of the Corporate Management Department of Osan Information High School.
Han Yu Jin
- Date of birth: March 20, 2007
- Age: 17 years old in 2024
- Birth sign: Pisces
- Place of birth: Daegu, South Korea
- Nationality: Korean
Han Yu Jin is the youngest member of ZeroBaseOne. He finished 9th on Boys Planet with over 1.1 million votes and is currently managed by Yuehua Entertainment. His hobbies include playing soccer, gaming, and dancing.
ZB1 members' positions
|Member
|Position
|Sung Han Bin
|Leader, visual, and main dancer
|Kim Ji Woong
|Visual
|Zhang Hao
|Vocalist, centre, visual
|Kim Tae Rae
|Vocalist
|Kim Gyu Vin
|Visual
|Park Gun Wook
|Rapper, dancer, vocalist
|Han Yu Jin
|Visual
ZeroBaseOne members' height
|Member
|Height
|Sung Han Bin
|5 feet 10.5 inches (1.79 m/179 cm)
|Kim Ji Woong
|5 feet 11 inches (1.81 m/181 cm)
|Zhang Hao
|5 feet 11 inches (1.81 m/181 cm)
|Seok Matthew
|5 feet 7 inches (1.7 m/170 cm)
|Kim Tae Rae
|5 feet 8.5 inches (1.74 m/174 cm)
|Ricky
|6 feet (1.84 m/184 cm)
|Kim Gy Vin
|6 feet 1 inch (1.86 m/186 cm)
|Park Gun Wook
|6 feet (1.84 m/184 cm)
|Han Yu Jin
|5 feet 9 inches (1.77 m/177 cm)
FAQs
ZB1 has achieved remarkable success within a year of being formed by the South Korean reality show Boys Planet. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the famous K-pop band;
How many members are in ZB1?
The K-pop boyband consists of nine members who previously competed on the MNET survival show Boys Planet. All the members of ZeroBaseOne include Sung Han Bin, Kim Ji Woong, Zhang Hao, Seok Matthew, Kim Tae Rae, Ricky, Kim Gyu Vin, Park Gun Wook, and Han Yu Jin.
Who is the ZB1 leader?
ZeroBaseOne's leader is Sung Han Bin, who is also the current host of MNET's weekly music show, M Countdown. The group announced the new leader in May 2023, prior to their official debut.
Who is the youngest member of ZeroBaseOne?
ZeroBaseOne's maknae (youngest member) is Han Yu-Jin from South Korea. He was born on March 20, 2007, and is 17 years old as of 2024. The group's oldest member is Kim Ji Woong, who was born on December 14, 1998 (25 years in 2024).
Is ZeroBaseOne a permanent group?
ZB1 is a temporary group formed by the Boys Planet program. They are expected to remain active for two and a half years since their debut, which occurred on July 10, 2023. ZeroBaseOne's disband date is likely to be in January 2026 if no contract changes are made.
ZeroBaseOne members continue to make waves in the K-pop industry. Their rise from Boys Planet to global stardom has been remarkable.
READ ALSO: Why did Jinni leave NMIXX?
Briefly.co.za highlighted all you need to know about Jinni's departure from NMIXX, an all-girl K-pop group under JYP Entertainment. She debuted with the band in early 2022 but left in December 2022 to start a solo career.
Jinni released her debut solo EP, An Iron Hand in a Velvet Glove, in October 2023. Check the article for more on why she cut ties with the famous K-pop band.
Source: Briefly News
Alice Wabwile (Lifestyle writer) Alice Wabwile is a multifaceted content creator and Project Assistant at AfDAN, boasting over four years of experience. Holding a BCom degree from the University of Nairobi School of Business, she has cultivated a dynamic skill set through roles such as her tenure at Strathmore University's Data Science Department, where she contributed significantly to research. Recognized for her exceptional talent, she clinched the Writer of the Year Award. Beyond her professional endeavours, Alice is an engaged member of the Rotaract Club of Kabete. For inquiries, reach out to her at alicenjoro01@gmail.com