Why did Jinni leave NMIXX? Here's what she is doing now

Jinni is a South Korean K-pop singer. She began her career in early 2022 as a member of the NMIXX girl band before leaving in December 2022 to start a solo singing career. This article highlights the reasons for her departure from the girl group and what she is doing today.

Jinni is a South Korean singer. Photo: @jiniyxxn on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

NMIXX has been making waves in the K-pop world since its debut. Its unique style and mixed talents make it one of the most promising girl bands. Jinni has also been building a fanbase since her departure and has released music that was well-received by the K-pop fandom.

Jinni's profile summary

Birth name Choi Yun-jin Other names Baby Tiger, Jini Date of birth April 16, 2004 Age 19 years in 2024 Birth sign Aries Chinese zodiac sign Monkey Place of birth Haeundae-gu, Busan, South Korean Nationality Korean Height 5 feet 5 inches (1.65 m) Gender Female Siblings A younger brother (born in 2011) Education Hansen Middle School, Changdeok Girls' High School (Dropped out) Profession Singer, dancer Agency JYP Entertainment (2016-2022), United Artist Production (2023 to date) Band NMIXX (2021-2022) Social media Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok YouTube Spotify

NMIXX Jinni's age

Jinni, real name Choi Yun-jin, is 19 years old in 2024. She was born on April 16, 2004, in Busan, South Korea.

Jinni's music career

Jinni began her music career as a trainee at JYP Entertainment in 2016. She later appeared in 2 PM's Nickhum's music video for the song Lucky Charm (2019). In August 2021, JYP revealed Jini to the public among the first three members of the NMIXX girl band through a dance performance video.

The singer made her official career debut on February 22, 2022, with NMIXX's debut studio album Ad Mare and the lead single O.O., which currently has over 110 million views on YouTube. The other six members of the band are Haewon, Lily, Sullyoon, Jiwoo, Kyujin, and BAE.

On December 9, 2022, JYP Entertainment released a statement revealing that Jinni has parted ways with the NMIXX girl group. Her exclusive contract with the company was also terminated.

The singer's departure did not affect the group, and the remaining members continued to release music. The full JYP statement (translated into English) is as highlighted;

Jinni, who has been a member of NMIXX up until now, will be leaving the group due to personal circumstances, and her exclusive contract has been terminated. We apologize for giving many fans cause for concern with this sudden news. As a result, we are letting you know that NMIXX will be carrying out all of their future scheduled activities as a six-member group. We ask that you give lots of encouragement to Jinni, who will be walking a new path, and we also ask that NSWER give their warm support to the six members who will continue to walk toward their dreams, growing each day.

Top 5 facts about K-pop star Jinni. Photo: @jiniyxxn on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Why did Jinni leave NMIXX?

In their statement, JYP revealed that Jinni left the band and the company for personal reasons. There were speculations that she left the group due to a potential conflict with the company.

In October 2023, while promoting her solo debut project, the media asked her why she left. She did not give a comprehensive answer but said it was hard to explain.

It's difficult for me to give you the reasons because personal factors played a role in it. But now that I've returned to the industry as a soloist, I intend to give everything I do my all. I want to keep improving myself every time I release a new album. That's my current goal.

Where is Jinni now?

After leaving JYP, Jinni embarked on a solo career and signed up with United Artist Production (UAP - later changed to ATOC) in April 2023. She established her Instagram account, @jiniyxxn, in March 2023 and her YouTube channel in December 2023.

The singer changed her name from Jinni to Jini with a single n. She released her debut solo Extended Playlist, An Iron Hand in a Velvet Glove, on October 11, 2023. The EP features five songs, including the following:

C'mon featuring Amine

featuring Amine Bad Reputation

Here We Go Again

Dancing With the Devil

C'mon Korean version featuring Amine

The K-pop star released the single, Starlight, in January 2024. You can stream her music on YouTube or listen to it on Spotify.

Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Jinni, Bae, Jiwoo and Kyujin (R-L) of NMIXX during the MAMA Awards at Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan. Photo: Christopher Jue

Source: Getty Images

Jinni about her collaboration with Amine

Amine is the first artist to collaborate with Jinni since she went solo—the American rapper featured on the song C'mon, which currently has over 7.3 million YouTube views. While talking about the surprising collab with NME, Jinni revealed that the rapper liked the song when she pitched the idea to him.

When I finished the recording, I made a pitch to him [for a feature]. He just genuinely fell in love with 'C'mon' and wanted to be a part of it. I recently met him a couple of days ago and spent some time with him. He actually listened to the whole album, gave me some good [feedback] on the album and it was just a very chill, fun process of having him be part of the album.

FAQs

Many NMIXX fans were in shock when JPY announced that Jinni, one of the group's best artists, was leaving. The sudden departure left fans with unanswered questions, some of which are answered below.

Who left NMIXX?

K-pop star Jinni left NMIXX in December 2022. Her sudden departure came nine months after the band made its official debut in February 2022.

Who got kicked out in NMIXX?

Singer Jinni left the K-pop girl band, but it has not been revealed if she was kicked out. Her departure was announced by NMIXX's agency, JYP Entertainment.

What happened to the 7th member of NMIXX?

The 7th member of NMIXX, singer Jinni, became a solo artist. She released her debut EP, An Iron Hand in a Velvet Glove, on October 11, 2023.

Why will NMIXX have only 6 members?

NMIXX K-pop girl band will have six members because their 7th member, Jinni, left the group. Since Jinni left, the band has released several projects, including the EPs Expergo (2023) and Fe304: Break (2024).

How many members are left in NMIXX?

Members of the NMIXX band are currently six: Haewon, Lily, Sullyoon, Jiwoo, Kyujin, and BAE.

Singer Jinni during M.A.C brand photoshoot (L). Photo: @jiniyxxn on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jinni's K-pop fandom has not received a compelling reason for her sudden departure from NMIXX but embraced her when she made a comeback as a solo artist. She has talent and a bright future, and fans cannot wait to see what she has in store!

READ ALSO: Sonya Nicole Hamlin: The ex-wife of Idris Elba and her story

Briefly.co.za shared all you need to know about Sonya Nicole Hamlin. She is an American real estate lawyer famous for being the ex-wife of British actor Idris Elba.

Idris and Sonya were married for a few weeks after eloping in Las Vegas. The actor is currently married to Somali-Canadian model Sabina Dhowre, but Sonya chose a private life after their divorce. Check the article for more on her life today.

Source: Briefly News