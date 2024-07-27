BabyMonster members, profile and positions: Key facts about K-pop's newest stars

K-pop's evolution from a South Korean musical subculture to a global phenomenon has introduced talented bands like BTS and BLACKPINK to the world. BabyMonster is part of the new wave under YG Entertainment, which has been instrumental in pushing the genre to stardom. This article highlights all you need to know about BabyMonster members.

The K-pop band, also known as Babymon or Baemon, is a 7-member South Korean girl group. BabyMonster members made their debut in November 2023 with a digital single titled Batter Up. Their first mini album, BabyMons7er, came out in April 2024.

BabyMonster profile summary

Other names Babymon, Baemon Origin Seoul, South Korea Group All-female band Genre K-pop Labels YG Entertainment Years active 2023 to date Members Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora, and Chiquita Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook YouTube TikTok Website yg-BabyMonster.com

BabyMonster members' ages and profiles

The success of BLACKPINK on the global stage has continued to set the bar high for other K-pop girl bands. While talking to Billboard, YG's executive producer Yang Hun Suk expressed her optimism for BabyMonster, saying,

I really hope they become stars that will shock this world. Please judge them the way you see and hear them.

The rookie K-pop band consists of the following talented members;

Ruka

Real name: Kawai Ruka

Kawai Ruka Date of birth: March 20, 2002

March 20, 2002 Age: 22 years old

22 years old Birth sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Yamaguchi Prefecture, Japan

Yamaguchi Prefecture, Japan Nationality: Japanese

Japanese Languages: Japanese, English, Korean

Ruka from Yamaguchi Prefecture is a former member of the Japanese girl group Shibu3 Project under Platinum Production. She joined YG Entertainment in 2018 and is a talented rapper and dancer.

Pharita

Full name: Pharita Chaikong

Pharita Chaikong Other names: Look Pear

Look Pear Date of birth: August 26, 2005

August 26, 2005 Age: 20 years old in 2024

20 years old in 2024 Birth sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: Bangkok, Thailand

Bangkok, Thailand Nationality: Thai

Thai Languages: Thai, English, Korean

Pharita is the second Thai idol to debut under YG Entertainment, following BLACKPINK's Lisa. She auditioned for YG Entertainment in July 2020 with the famous K-pop girl group BLACKPINK and was chosen out of 1,226 applicants.

Chaikong is a former child model and enjoys watching anime. She previously competed on Idol Paradise and later emerged first at the Inter Model Thailand.

Asa

Full name: Enami Asa

Enami Asa Date of birth: April 17, 2006

April 17, 2006 Age: 18 years old in 2024

18 years old in 2024 Birth sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Nationality: Japanese

Japanese Languages: Japanese, Korean, English (not fluently)

Asa has a background in musical theatre and even participated in the Ladybird Green Musical in 2017. She joined YG Entertainment in 2018 after auditioning with 80kids' song, Weekend Warrior. Asa's favourite artist is rapper-singer Doja Cat.

Ahyeon

Full name: Jun Ahyeon

Jun Ahyeon Date of birth: April 11, 2007

April 11, 2007 Age: 17 years old in 2024

17 years old in 2024 Birth sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: Toegye-dang, Chuncheon-si, Gangwon-do, South Korea

Toegye-dang, Chuncheon-si, Gangwon-do, South Korea Nationality: South Korean

South Korean Languages: Korean, Chinese, English

Ahyeon currently attends Hanlim Arts High School with fellow group member Rami and is an alumnus of Ara Dance Academy. She joined YG in December 2018 and made her official debut with BabyMonster in April 2024. She started learning Chinese at seven years old and English at five years old.

Rami

Full name: Shin Haram

Shin Haram Date of birth: October 17, 2007

October 17, 2007 Age: 16 years old in 2024

16 years old in 2024 Birth sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea Nationality: South Korean

South Korean Languages: Korean, English

Rami joined YG Entertainment in August 2018 and is currently a student at Hanlim Arts High School. She is not only in one of the world's most famous girl K-pop groups, but she is also a successful model and has been modelling since she was two years old.

Rora

Full name: Lee Dain

Lee Dain Date of birth: August 14, 2008

August 14, 2008 Age: 15 years old in 2024

15 years old in 2024 Birth sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth: Gangneun-si, Ganwon-do, South Korea

Gangneun-si, Ganwon-do, South Korea Nationality: South Korean

South Korean Languages: Korean, English, Chinese (not fluent)

Rora was in a kid band called U.SSO Girl under the stage name U.ha. She is also a model and a talented pianist. In 2018, she appeared on the Korean cooking show Man vs Child Korea. Rora joined YG Entertainment in mid-2018, but unlike her bandmates who live at YG dorms, she still lives with her parents due to her young age.

Chiquita

Full name: Riracha Phondechaphiphat

Riracha Phondechaphiphat Date of birth: February 17, 2009

February 17, 2009 Age: 15 years old in 2024

15 years old in 2024 Birth sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand

Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand Nationality: Thai

Thai Languages: Thai, English, Korean (still learning)

Chiquita, also called Canny, is the youngest member of the BabyMonster band. She joined YG Entertainment in March 2021 after auditioning with Bebe Rexha and Martin Garrix's song, In the Name of Love. Her elder brother, Copper Dechawat, is part of the Thai boy band BUS.

BabyMonster positions

The BabyMonster members currently hold the following positions in the group;

Member Position Ruka Dancer, rapper Pharita Vocalist Asa Rapper, dancer Ahyeon Vocalist, dancer, rapper Rami Vocalist, dancer Rora Vocalist Chaquita Vocalist, dancer

BabyMonster members height

The K-pop stars on BabyMonster have varying heights, as highlighted;

Member Height Ruka 5 feet 5 inches (1.65 m/165 cm) Pharita 5 feet 7 inches (1.71 m/171 cm) Rami 5 feet 7.5 inches (1.72 m/172 cm) Asa 5 feet 3 inches (1.61 m/161 cm) Ahyeon 5 feet 4 inches (1.62 m/162 cm) Rora 5 feet 5 inches (1.64 m/164 cm) Chiquita 5 feet 3 inches (1.6 m/160 cm)

BabyMonster's leader

The girl band does not have a leader. In their May 2024 interview with Teen Vogue, they revealed that responsibilities are evenly distributed, and they do not feel the age difference. Pharita, who is currently 20 years old, said;

Our team is very balanced. Even though there are seven of us, I feel like each of us has a role to do. Since we've been together for a long time, we know each other so well.

BabyMonster members' net worth

Members of the K-pop group have just kicked off their careers. Their current combined net worth is estimated to be between $600,000 and $1 million, according to Popnable. The figure is expected to increase as their talent gets noticed internationally.

FAQs

Since its debut in the music industry in late 2023, BabyMonster has proved itself to be a rising K-pop sensation. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the girl band;

How many members will be in BabyMonster?

South Korean-based BabyMonster has seven members. They come from three different countries including Japan, Thailand, and South Korea.

Who are the 7 members of BabyMonster?

The seven members include Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora, and Chiquita. They each have different talents that make BabyMonster a dynamic K-pop band.

Who is the main rapper in BabyMonster?

Ruka is considered the group's main rapper. She is also a great dancer. Ahyeon is another talented rapper in the band.

What is the training period for the BabyMonster members?

The members spent different periods as YG trainees before they were selected to join the K-pop group. Ruka, Asa, Rami, and Rora trained at YG for six years, Ahyeon for five years, Pharita for four years, and Chiquita for three years.

BabyMonster members are quickly amassing a large fanbase with their electrifying performance and music. Despite their young ages, they continue to showcase impressive talent.

