Psy's net worth today: How rich is the 'Gangnam Style' star?

Park Jae-sand, popularly known by his stage name Psy, is a South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer. He is widely recognised for his humorous music videos and performances. His hit single Gangnam Style won the 2012 Best Video MTV Europe Award and became a viral video on YouTube. Discover Psy’s net worth in this post.

Psy has been in the music industry for over two decades. He released his first studio album, Psy from the Psycho World! on 19 January 2001 and has since released other albums and singles. He has won numerous awards, including an American Music Award and ten MAMA Awards. As one of the most notable people in the entertainment industry, many wonder how much Psy's net worth could be.

Psy’s profile summary

Full name Park Jae-sang Gender Male Date of birth 31 December 1977 Age 46 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Capricorn Place of birth Seoul, South Korea Current residence South Korea Nationality South Korean Ethnicity Korean Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height 5’7’’ (170 cm) Weight 187 Ibs (85kg) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Kim Young-hee Father Park Won-Ho Marital status Married Siblings Park Jae-eun Wife Yoo Hye-yeon Children 2 School Banpo Elementary and Middle Schools, Sehwa High School University Boston University, Berklee College Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer Net worth $60 million Social media Instagram, X (Twitter)

How old is Psy?

The South Korean rapper was born on 31 December 1977 in Seoul, South Korea. He is 46 years old as of 2024, and his zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Psy’s parents are Park Won-Ho and Kim Young-hee. His father is the executive chairman of DI Corporation, a manufacturer of semiconductor equipment listed on the Korea Exchange, and his mother owns several restaurants in Gangnam. He has a sister named Park Jae-eun.

What is Psy’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla, the international satirical pop performer has an estimated net worth of $60 million. Psy's primary sources of income include music sales and streaming royalties and his hit songs like Gangnam Style.

He also earns from his concert performances and tours, his role as the founder and CEO of P Nation, where he manages and produces music for various artists and from endorsements and appearances.

How much did Psy make from Gangnam Style?

Psy made a substantial fortune from his song in its first release year. With 7 billion video views, he earned millions in ad revenue sharing. Additionally, the 4 million iTunes downloads brought him approximately $4 million. However, his streaming revenues were relatively modest, amounting to just $500,000.

Psy has also earned an estimated $8 million from endorsement deals with brands like Samsung. Gangnam Style's incredible success has put more than $20 million into Psy's pockets before taxes and managers' fees.

How did Psy get rich?

The South Korean singer has accumulated his significant net worth through various income streams. Here is a glimpse of some of his revenue-generating channels.

Music career

Psy gained international fame in 2012 with his viral hit Gangnam Style. Before this breakthrough, he had been a prominent figure in the South Korean music scene for over a decade. He is famous being for his energetic stage performances and quirky music videos.

Psy released his debut album, PSY, from the Psycho World!, on 19 January 2001. The South Korean government authorities fined him for inappropriate content on the album. His second album, Ssa2, released on 16 January 2002, also stirred up controversy due to explicit content.

Psy achieved widespread recognition after releasing his third album, 3 Mai. Over the years, he has released eight albums, gaining a steady following in South Korea with hits like Champion and Entertainer.

P Nation

Following his departure from YG Entertainment in 2018, Psy founded his own entertainment company, P Nation. P Nation quickly gained attention for its focus on creative freedom, artist welfare, and a supportive environment that encourages innovation and artistic expression.

Psy announced the first artist signed to his label in January 2019, the rapper Jessi. The label has since signed more than ten artists, including Jessi, Hyuna and the six-member boy band, TNX.

Philanthropy

Psy has engaged in various philanthropic activities throughout his career. On 11 August 2022, he donated ₩100 million to help those affected by the 2022 South Korean floods through the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association.

Who is the wife of Psy?

The South Korean record producer is married to Yoo Hye Yeon, a cello major at Yonsei University and his girlfriend of three and a half years. They tied the knot on 4 October 2006 and have children.

What happened to Psy?

In late 2001, the singer was arrested for smoking and possessing bhang and was sentenced to 25 days in jail. He was also fined in January 2002 for the same incident.

Did Psy leave YG Entertainment?

Psy left YG Entertainment in 2018. He had been with the company for eight years.

How much did Psy earn from Gangnam Style?

Since Gangnam Style was released, the singer has earned over $20 million excluding taxes and managers' fees.

How fast did Gangnam Style hit 1 billion views?

Gangnam Style reached 1 billion views on YouTube in December 2012, just over five months after its release.

What does Psy do now?

Psy remains active in the entertainment industry, primarily through his entertainment company, P Nation. He serves as a CEO and talent manager.

Psy’s net worth in 2024 is $60 million. His wealth is a testament to his thriving career as a singer, rapper, songwriter and record producer. He is best recognised for humorous music videos and performances, and his hit single Gangnam Style won the 2012 Best Video MTV Europe Award.

