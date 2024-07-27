Global site navigation

IVE members: The ultimate guide to your favourite K-pop stars
Celebrity biographies

IVE members: The ultimate guide to your favourite K-pop stars

by  Ruth Gitonga 5 min read

IVE is a South Korean girl group best known for their catchy tracks and exploration of themes of self-love in their music. Formed by Starship Entertainment, the group debuted on 1 December 2021 with the single album Eleven. Some of their accolades include six Circle Chart Music Awards. But how much do you know about the IVE members?

IVE members
Yujin at the 30th Clio Festa in 2023 (L). IVE during their first single release in 2021 (R). Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

With just over two years in the game, the K-pop girl group has created a name for itself in the ever-evolving entertainment industry. Some of IVE’s hit songs, including Off The Record and Accendio, have placed them on the global map. In 2023, they were listed on Forbes Korea Power Celebrity 40. Discover fascinating details about members of IVE.

IVE’s profile summary

Group nameIVE
OriginSeoul, South Korea
GenresK-pop, J-pop, Electronic, EDM
LabelsStarship, Columbia
Years active2021-present
Members Rei, Liz, Leeseo, Yujin, Gaeul and Wonyoung
Social mediaInstagramWebsite

Who are all the IVE members?

The band comprises individuals of different ages who contribute to its success. Below are members of the IVE K-pop group, with fun facts and social media profiles.

IVE members' facts
IVE members at KBS' new hall in 2022. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS
Source: Original

Yujin

Yujin during the 2024 Mardi Mercredi pop-up store opening
Yujin during the 2024 Mardi Mercredi pop-up store opening in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu
Source: Getty Images
Full name An Yu-jin
Stage nameYujin
Date of birth1 September 2003
Age20 years old (2024)
Zodiac signVirgo
BirthplaceDaejeon, South Korea
NationalitySouth Korean
Height 5’7’’ (173 cm)
PositionLeader, vocalist, dancer
Social mediaInstagram

Yujin (aged 20 as of 2024) was born on 1 September 2003 in Daejeon, South Korea. A former member of Iz*One, An made her career debut in 2018. After the group disbanded in April 2021, she joined the girl group IVE in December. Since then, Yujin has served as IVE’s leader and vocalist.

Wonyoung

Wonyoung during a 2024 photocall event in Seoul, South Korea
Wonyoung during a 2024 photocall event in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu
Source: Getty Images
Full nameJang Won-young
Stage nameWonyoung
Date of birth31 August 2004
Age19 years old (2024)
Zodiac signVirgo
BirthplaceSeoul, South Korea
NationalitySouth Korean
Height 5’7’’ (173 cm)
PositionVocalist
Social mediaInstagram

Jang Won-young (aged 19 as of 2024) was born on 31 August 2004 in Seoul, South Korea. Like An, she was also a member of the project girl group Iz*One. She wrote two songs, Shine with Me and Mine, for IVE’s first studio album, I’ve I’ve.

Gaeul

Gaeul IVE member
Gaeul (Demi Kim) from IVE. Photos: @fallingin (Modified by editor)
Source: Instagram

Full nameDemi Kim
Stage nameGaeul
Date of birth24 September 2002
Age21 years old (2024)
Zodiac sign Libra
BirthplaceBupyeong, Bupyeong-gu, Incheon, South Korea
NationalitySouth Korean
Height5’7’’ (173 cm)
PositionRapper, dancer
Social mediaInstagram

Gaeul (aged 21 as of 2024) was born on 24 September 2002 in  Bupyeong, Bupyeong-gu, Incheon, South Korea. According to her IMDb profile, she is IVE’s lead rapper, dancer, and oldest group member. On 4 November 2021, Demi Kim was revealed as the second member of IVE.

Rei

Rei and Liz (L-R) during the 2022 photocall for the Under Armour Curry Brand Day open event in South Korea
Rei and Liz (L-R) during the 2022 photocall for the Under Armour Curry Brand Day open event in South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu
Source: Getty Images
Birth nameNaoi Rei
Other nameKim Rei, Rachel Kim
Stage name Rei
Date of birth3 February 2004
Age20 years old (2024)
Zodiac signAquarius
BirthplaceNagoya Aichi, Japan
NationalityJapanese
Height5’6’’ (170 cm)
PositionVocalist, rapper
Social mediaInstagram

The female rapper (aged 20 as of 2024) was born on 3 February 2004. Regarding her education, she graduated from the School of Performing Arts Seoul (SOPA) in 2022. As documented by Fandom, Rei was revealed as IVE’s fifth member on 7 November 2021.

Liz

Liz during a 2023 pop-up store opening at The Galleria Department Store in Seoul, South Korea
Liz during a 2023 pop-up store opening at The Galleria Department Store in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu
Source: Getty Images
Birth name Kim Ji-won
Other nameElizabeth ‘’Liz’’ Kim
Stage nameLiz
Date of birth11 November 2004
Age20 years old (2024)
Zodiac signScorpio
BirthplaceJeju Island, Jeju-do, South Korea
NationalityKorean
Height 5’7’’ (173 cm)
PositionVocalist
Social mediaInstagram

Liz (aged 20 as of 2024) was born on 11 November 2004 in Jeju Island, Jeju-do, South Korea. Her younger brother was born in 2007. She attended Chungdam High School per K-pop Profiles. Elizabeth was revealed as the group’s fourth member.

Leeseo

LeeSeo during the Gucci Seoul Cruise 2024 fashion show at Gyeongbokgung Palace
LeeSeo during the Gucci Seoul Cruise 2024 fashion show at Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS
Source: Getty Images
Birth nameLee Hyun-seo
Other nameSofia Lee
Stage nameLeeseo
Date of birth21 February 2007
Age17 years old (2024)
Zodiac signPisces
Birthplace Seoul, South Korea
NationalitySouth Korean
Height5’5’’ (165 cm)
PositionVocalist
Social mediaInstagram

Leeseo (aged 17 as of 2024) was born on 21 February 2007 in Seoul, South Korea, and is the youngest IVE member. She is the eldest of her parents’ two children, with a 13-year-old younger sister.

FAQs

Due to IVE’s popularity, details about its members have always sparked interest among fans. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the six-membered group:

What is the meaning of the IVE group name?

During the group’s 2024 appearance on WIRED, Wonyoung disclosed that their name is a contraction of I have. It alludes to confidently showing what you have to the larger audience.

What are the IVE member’s ages?

The group consists of Gaeul (21), Yujin (20), Liz (20), Rei (20), Wonyoung (19) and Leeseo (17).

Who is the leader of group IVE?

Yujin is currently the group’s leader. She was formerly a member of the South Korean-Japanese group Iz*One, formed through the reality competition show Produce 48.

Who is IVE Maknae?

Leeseo is IVE’s Maknae. This means that she is the youngest member of the K-pop girl group.

Which members of IVE are Japanese?

Rei is the only member of the group who is from Japan. The majority of the other vocalists are South Korean nationals.

Which member left IVE?

In 2023, Starship Entertainment announced that Rei would take a hiatus due to medical issues. A month later, she returned from the break.

Why did IVE disband?

IVE has been active since 2021. The group has released one studio album, three single albums and three extended plays.  

Above is everything you need to know about IVE members. They have proven that team spirit, versatility and dedication to a common goal determine how far a team goes. As of 2023, IVE had sold over 6 million album copies worldwide.

