IVE members: The ultimate guide to your favourite K-pop stars

IVE is a South Korean girl group best known for their catchy tracks and exploration of themes of self-love in their music. Formed by Starship Entertainment, the group debuted on 1 December 2021 with the single album Eleven. Some of their accolades include six Circle Chart Music Awards. But how much do you know about the IVE members?

With just over two years in the game, the K-pop girl group has created a name for itself in the ever-evolving entertainment industry. Some of IVE’s hit songs, including Off The Record and Accendio, have placed them on the global map. In 2023, they were listed on Forbes Korea Power Celebrity 40. Discover fascinating details about members of IVE.

IVE’s profile summary

Group name IVE Origin Seoul, South Korea Genres K-pop, J-pop, Electronic, EDM Labels Starship, Columbia Years active 2021-present Members Rei, Liz, Leeseo, Yujin, Gaeul and Wonyoung Social media Instagram Website

Who are all the IVE members?

The band comprises individuals of different ages who contribute to its success. Below are members of the IVE K-pop group, with fun facts and social media profiles.

Yujin

Full name An Yu-jin Stage name Yujin Date of birth 1 September 2003 Age 20 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace Daejeon, South Korea Nationality South Korean Height 5’7’’ (173 cm) Position Leader, vocalist, dancer Social media Instagram

Yujin (aged 20 as of 2024) was born on 1 September 2003 in Daejeon, South Korea. A former member of Iz*One, An made her career debut in 2018. After the group disbanded in April 2021, she joined the girl group IVE in December. Since then, Yujin has served as IVE’s leader and vocalist.

Wonyoung

Full name Jang Won-young Stage name Wonyoung Date of birth 31 August 2004 Age 19 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace Seoul, South Korea Nationality South Korean Height 5’7’’ (173 cm) Position Vocalist Social media Instagram

Jang Won-young (aged 19 as of 2024) was born on 31 August 2004 in Seoul, South Korea. Like An, she was also a member of the project girl group Iz*One. She wrote two songs, Shine with Me and Mine, for IVE’s first studio album, I’ve I’ve.

Gaeul

Full name Demi Kim Stage name Gaeul Date of birth 24 September 2002 Age 21 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace Bupyeong, Bupyeong-gu, Incheon, South Korea Nationality South Korean Height 5’7’’ (173 cm) Position Rapper, dancer Social media Instagram

Gaeul (aged 21 as of 2024) was born on 24 September 2002 in Bupyeong, Bupyeong-gu, Incheon, South Korea. According to her IMDb profile, she is IVE’s lead rapper, dancer, and oldest group member. On 4 November 2021, Demi Kim was revealed as the second member of IVE.

Rei

Birth name Naoi Rei Other name Kim Rei, Rachel Kim Stage name Rei Date of birth 3 February 2004 Age 20 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Birthplace Nagoya Aichi, Japan Nationality Japanese Height 5’6’’ (170 cm) Position Vocalist, rapper Social media Instagram

The female rapper (aged 20 as of 2024) was born on 3 February 2004. Regarding her education, she graduated from the School of Performing Arts Seoul (SOPA) in 2022. As documented by Fandom, Rei was revealed as IVE’s fifth member on 7 November 2021.

Liz

Birth name Kim Ji-won Other name Elizabeth ‘’Liz’’ Kim Stage name Liz Date of birth 11 November 2004 Age 20 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace Jeju Island, Jeju-do, South Korea Nationality Korean Height 5’7’’ (173 cm) Position Vocalist Social media Instagram

Liz (aged 20 as of 2024) was born on 11 November 2004 in Jeju Island, Jeju-do, South Korea. Her younger brother was born in 2007. She attended Chungdam High School per K-pop Profiles. Elizabeth was revealed as the group’s fourth member.

Leeseo

Birth name Lee Hyun-seo Other name Sofia Lee Stage name Leeseo Date of birth 21 February 2007 Age 17 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace Seoul, South Korea Nationality South Korean Height 5’5’’ (165 cm) Position Vocalist Social media Instagram

Leeseo (aged 17 as of 2024) was born on 21 February 2007 in Seoul, South Korea, and is the youngest IVE member. She is the eldest of her parents’ two children, with a 13-year-old younger sister.

FAQs

Due to IVE’s popularity, details about its members have always sparked interest among fans. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the six-membered group:

What is the meaning of the IVE group name?

During the group’s 2024 appearance on WIRED, Wonyoung disclosed that their name is a contraction of I have. It alludes to confidently showing what you have to the larger audience.

What are the IVE member’s ages?

The group consists of Gaeul (21), Yujin (20), Liz (20), Rei (20), Wonyoung (19) and Leeseo (17).

Who is the leader of group IVE?

Yujin is currently the group’s leader. She was formerly a member of the South Korean-Japanese group Iz*One, formed through the reality competition show Produce 48.

Who is IVE Maknae?

Leeseo is IVE’s Maknae. This means that she is the youngest member of the K-pop girl group.

Which members of IVE are Japanese?

Rei is the only member of the group who is from Japan. The majority of the other vocalists are South Korean nationals.

Which member left IVE?

In 2023, Starship Entertainment announced that Rei would take a hiatus due to medical issues. A month later, she returned from the break.

Why did IVE disband?

IVE has been active since 2021. The group has released one studio album, three single albums and three extended plays.

Above is everything you need to know about IVE members. They have proven that team spirit, versatility and dedication to a common goal determine how far a team goes. As of 2023, IVE had sold over 6 million album copies worldwide.

