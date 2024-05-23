NewJeans' youngest member: Meet Hyein, the Maknae of the iconic K-pop band

NewJeans' youngest member, Hyein, is a vocalist, model, dancer, and social media influencer. She is among the NewJeans members who debuted in 2022 and has garnered international attention for their infectious tunes. The South Korean dancer debuted when she was only 14 years old in July 2022.

Hyein standing against a red and white background (L). The dancer sitting against a patterned wallpaper with floral designs (R). Photo: @hyein_grace on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You may have asked yourself, who is the youngest member of NewJeans? Hyein is the youngest member of the K-pop girls’ group. NewJeans is the latest K-pop girl group to break the Guinness World Record for the Fastest K-pop act to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify. Besides Hyein, the K-pop group has four other members: Minji, Hanni, Danielle and Haerin.

NewJeans youngest member (Hyein) profile summary

Full name Lee Hyein Popular as Grace Lee, U. Jeong Gender Female Date of birth 21 April 2008 Age 16 years old (as of May 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Michuhol-gu, Incheon, South Korea Current residence Seoul, South Korea Nationality South Korean Ethnicity Asian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5’7’’ (170 centimetres) Weight 106 lbs (48 kilograms) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Hazel Father Lee Seung-Rim Siblings 2 Relationship status Single School Wannabe Academy Profession Singer, model, dancer, social media influencer

Hyein’s bio

Hyein, whose full name is Lee Hyein, hails from Michuhol-gu, Incheon, South Korea. Her father is Lee Seung-Rim. He competed in fencing for Ulsan Metropolitan City Hall in the Republic of Korea but retired from the sport in 2006.

Hyein has an older sister born in 2003 and an older brother born in 2005. While in elementary school, Hyein from NewJeans used to play soccer. The South Korean dancer attended Wannabe Academy.

What is Hyeins' English name?

Hyein from NewJeans' English name is Grace Lee. She also has another nickname, U. Jeong.

Five facts about Hyein. Photo: @hyein_grace on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How old is Hyein?

Hyein’s age is 16 years as of May 2024. She was born on 21 April 2008, making her zodiac sign Taurus.

Career

Hyein from NewJeans first began working as a child model when she was eight years old. At that time, she modelled for different brands and fashion shows under the stage name Yujeong.

On 7 November 2017, she was announced as a member of Kids Planet's first kids' group, U.SSO Girl. Her first single in the U.SSO Girl group was Go Go Sing. The vocalist left the group in 2018.

In 2019, Hyein joined the children's co-ed group Play With Me Club and was frequently featured on Pocket TV's diverse YouTube content, displaying her skills in singing, dancing, hosting, and acting. She completed her tenure with the group in 2021. Following this, she began to train under ADOR.

Hyein from NewJeans made her 14-year-old debut on 22 July 2022, making her the youngest member of the K-pop girls group. On 30 December 2022, Louis Vuitton announced that they had selected Hyein as their new brand ambassador.

What is NewJeans’ age?

The K-pop girls group was formed by the South Korean record label ADOR in 2022. As of 2024, NewJeans has been in the music industry for about 3 years. Below is the K-pop’s background information.

Full name NewJeans Year of formation 2022 Country of origin South Korea Number of Members 5 Labels ADOR (HYBE Labels) Genre of music K-pop Social media Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok

Which member left NewJeans?

All five members of NewJeans have been active in the group since it was founded in 2022. However, on 10 April 2024, ADOR announced that Hyein would temporarily halt all her solo and group activities as the singer suffered a microfracture in her foot during practice. This comes just a month before NewJeans is set to make their highly-awaited comeback on 24 May 2024.

We regret to bring you unfortunate news regarding NewJeans member Hyein. She will be taking a break from her activities due to an injury sustained during practice. Pain in the top of her foot during practice prompted her to visit the hospital, where she underwent a thorough examination and discovered a microfracture in her foot. The medical staff advised her to limit her movement.

The label further added:

Accordingly, Hyein will pause her activities and focus on recovery and recuperation. We will do our very best to support Hyein so she can resume her activities in good health.

Who is the youngest in NewJeans?

Hyein is NewJeans Maknae, the youngest member of the K-pop girls group. Below is a brief overview of her fellow NewJeans members, including their ages and dates of birth.

Minji, the main vocalist in the K-pop girls group, was born on 7 May 2004 in Chuncheon, Gangwon-do, South Korea. She is 20 years old as of May 2024. Minji is the oldest of the NewJeans members. She is a rapper, singer, model, media personality, content producer, and entrepreneur.

Hanni, the lead vocalist and dancer of the NewJeans group, was born on 6 October 2004 in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Her Vietnamese name is Phạm Ngọc Hân. The dancer is 19 years old as of May 2024.

Minji, Danielle, Hearin, Hanni, and Hyein (L-R) take a pose during a photo call for JULYCOLUMN at Seoul Fashion Week F/W 2024 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Jean Chung (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Danielle is the main dancer and vocalist in the NewJeans K-pop group. She was born on 11 April 2005 in Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia, and is 19 years old as of May 2024. She is the global ambassador for notable brands, including Burberry, Yves Saint Laurent Beauté (YSL), and the French luxury fashion house Celine.

Haerin, the vocalist and dancer in the K-pop group, was born in Dongjak-gu, Seoul, South Korea. Her full name is Kang Hae-rin, and her English name is Vanessa Kang. She is 18 years old as of May 2024. On 26 April 2023, the vocalist was announced as Dior's Jewelry Global Ambassador & Fashion Beauty House Ambassador.

Who is the 16-year-old in NewJeans?

As of 2024, Hyein is the 16-year-old member of the South Korean K-pop girl group NewJeans.

The NewJeans' youngest member, Hyein, continues to captivate audiences with her exceptional talent and youthful charm. She has significantly contributed to the group's rising popularity and success in the music industry.

READ ALSO: Matt Damon's net worth today: A peek at the actor's fortune

Briefly.co.za recently published an exciting post about Matt Damon's net worth. Matt is an American actor, film producer, and screenwriter. He has won awards and is ranked among the highest-grossing actors ever.

Matt Damon has enjoyed a trajectory of success in the industry, with his films collectively grossing over $3.88 billion at the North American box office, ranking him among Forbes' list of the most bankable stars. What is Matt Damon's net worth?

Source: Briefly News