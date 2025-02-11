Armie Hammer's net worth today: what remains of his fortune?

Armie Hammer's net worth dramatically dropped from $10 million to a shocking $10,000 in 2025. How did the once-famed actor find himself at the receiving end of Hollywood cancel culture? Will he recover from this personal scandal?

Armie Hammer attends the Go Campaign's 13th Annual Go Gala at NeueHouse Hollywood on November 16, 2019, in Los Angeles (L). Photo: Tibrina Hobson/Bruce Glikas (modified by author)

Key takeaways

The actor was blacklisted from Hollywood when allegations of abuse and disturbing fantasies surfaced in early 2021.

Armie Hammer’s wealth before the scandal was all self-made despite being the descendant of an oil tycoon.

After losing his acting job, Armie worked as a timeshare salesperson in the Cayman Islands.

Armie Hammer's profile summary

Full name Armand Douglas Hammer Date of birth August 28, 1986 Age 38 years old as of February 2025 Place of birth Santa Monica, California Nationality American Ethnicity German, Scottish, Polish, Danish, and Cherokee Height 6 feet 5 inches (1.96 m/196 cm) Eye colour Blue Hair colour Brown Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers (2010-2023) Children Harper Grace, Ford Douglas Parents Dru Ann Mobley, Michael Armand Hammer Siblings Viktor Hammer Relatives Industrialist Armand Hammer (great-grandpa) Baroness Olga von Root (great-grandma) Profession Actor Social media Instagram

Exploring Armie Hammer's net worth in 2025

Estimates from Celebrity Net Worth indicate Armie’s net worth at $10,000 in 2025 after being cancelled from Hollywood.

Armie had landed roles in major projects like Call Me by Your Name, The Social Network, The Lone Ranger, Reaper, and American Housewives. By 2020, his net worth had climbed to over $10 million, but in 2022, it had fallen to around $100,000.

Does Armie Hammer have a trust fund?

Armie has denied ever having a trust fund. In his March 2012 interview with Entertainment Weekly, he shared that his parents threatened to cut him off if he dropped out of school to pursue acting (which he did), adding that he supports himself through acting.

I am not supported by [family money] in any way—I support myself. My wife and I together—it's all our household. I'm really proud of that.

Five facts about American actor Armie Hammer. Photo: Vera Anderson on Getty Images (modified by author)

What does Armie Hammer's family own?

Armie's great-grandfather, Armand Hammer, was an oil tycoon and served as CEO of Occidental Petroleum Corp. He had an extensive art collection and was friends with Vladimir Lenin.

In 1986, Forbes estimated Armand Hammer’s family net worth to be around $200 million (approximately $550 million in 2025). After the patriarch died in 1990, his grandson, Michael Hammer, inherited the business, but family disputes, legal battles, and bad investments led to the fortune’s decline.

Armie’s father, Michael Hammer (who died in 2022), was a prolific businessman with several other ventures, including Armand Hammer Productions and Knoedler Publishing. His mother, Dru Ann Mobley, worked as a bank loan officer before transitioning to philanthropy and Christian ministry.

Industrialist Armand Hammer inside his office at Occidental Petroleum on October 15, 1985, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Bob Riha, Jr.

Armie Hammer's fall

In January 2021, an Instagram account called House of Effie posted anonymous messages accusing Armie of misconduct, abuse, and disturbing fantasies. Several women later came forward including his exes Courtney Vucekovich and Paige Lorenze.

The allegations led to Hammer being dropped by his talent agency, WME, and his publicist. The controversy intensified with the release of the Disney+ docuseries House of Hammer, which shed light on the entire Hammer family’s dark history.

Armie had to exit several projects he was working on, including Shotgun Wedding starring Jennifer Lopez, The Offer, Billion Dollar Spy, and Gaslit. The actor announced his decision to leave Broadway in April 2021.

Armie checked into a Florida treatment facility from May 2021 to December 2021. In a February 2023 interview with Air Mail, he denied any criminal wrongdoing but admitted he was emotionally abusive towards his exes.

The LA Police Department and the LA District Attorney’s Office opened an investigation against the actor in early 2021. In May 2023, LADA revealed that Armie would not be charged due to insufficient evidence.

Armie Hammer attends the New York screening of 'Hotel Mumbai' at the Museum of Modern Art on March 17, 2019, in New York City. Photo: Jim Spellman

How Armie Hammer adjusted to a life of being broke

In October 2022, it was revealed that American Express, a credit card company, had sued Armie over an unpaid debt of $67,000. Radar Online revealed in January 2023 that the lawsuit had been dismissed.

In early July 2022, reports emerged that the actor was working at a hotel resort in the Cayman Islands as a hotel concierge. His team came out to refute the rumour.

Variety later reported that Armie was a timeshare salesman at a hotel in the Caymans to make ends meet. He had also been managing an apartment complex to support his family.

The actor has two kids with his ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers, who he divorced in June 2023. According to the divorce settlement, Armie should pay $1,500 monthly in child support, but the ex-couple waived spousal support.

While appearing on Bill Maher’s podcast, Club Random, in July 2024, Armie confirmed that he was indeed broke. He mentioned that he applied for many jobs in the Cayman Islands but could not get a work permit.

Armie Hammer at Acura Festival Village during the 2019 Sundance Film Festival on January 26, 2019, in Park City, Utah. Photo: Rich Polk

Armie Hammer's house

Armie previously owned a 6,275-square-foot, 7-bedroom mansion in Hancock Park, Los Angeles. He purchased it in 2019 for $4.7 million and sold it in March 2021 for the same amount.

The actor now lives in an apartment in Los Angeles after leaving the Cayman Islands in mid-2024. Armie shared in an August 2024 Instagram video that he was forced to sell his truck because he could not afford gas.

Armie Hammer's slow comeback

After leaving Hollywood in 2021, Armie made a comeback in 2024. In October, he announced his return with a role in the upcoming Travis Mills-directed film Frontier Crucible, starring Thomas Jane.

The actor established The Armie Hammer Time Podcast in late 2024. In it, he engages in candid conversations with guests from different fields as he chronicles his journey.

Armie Hammer attends the Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 23, 2019, in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

The decline in Armie Hammer’s net worth is something he has accepted as he focuses on rebuilding his life. His future in Hollywood remains uncertain but he is making a slow return.

