What was Bob Saget's net worth, and who received his money?

Bob Saget's net worth was in the millions at the time of his death. Bob is best remembered for his comedic brilliance and iconic roles from his time on Bosom Buddies to America's Funniest Home Videos. He is also renowned for playing Danny Tanner on the hit family show Full House (1987-1995).

Saget will best be remembered for his work on television, most notably as widowed dad Danny Tanner on the beloved sitcom Full House. Photo by Ilya S. Savenok

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Bob Saget passed away on January 9, 2022.

Bob made a movie, For Hope (1996), based on his sister who passed from scleroderma at age 47.

(1996), based on his sister who at age 47. Bob Saget's death was reportedly caused by blunt head trauma.

Bob Saget's profile summary

Full name Robert Lane Saget Gender Male Date of birth May 17, 1956 Date of death January 9, 2022 Age 65 years old (at the time of death) Birth sign Taurus Place of birth Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Height 6 feet 3 inches Weight 86kg (approx) Father Benjamin Mother Rosalyn Siblings Gay and Andrea Saget Children Aubrey, Lara Melanie, and Jennifer Belle Saget Profession Actor, stand-up comedian, writer, and producer Social media Instagram TikTok Facebook X (Twitter)

What was Bob Saget's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bob Saget’s net worth was $50 million, while his wife, Kelly Rizzo, has a net worth of between $1 million and $6 million. Saget derived his wealth from his successful career in the entertainment industry, majorly as a stand-up comedian.

Bob Saget at The Big Short New York premiere. Photo by Astrid Stawiarz

Source: Original

Bob Saget’s house

The Philadelphia native owned a couple of luxurious homes throughout his lifetime. These include a $2.5 million mansion located in LA's Pacific Palisades neighbourhood. Bob and his ex-wife, Kramer purchased the property in September 1990.

In 2003, Bob purchased a renovated mansion in Los Angeles, for $2.895 million. After his death, his widow, Kelly Rizzo, listed the luxurious home for sale at $7.765 million before liquidating it for $5.4 million in an off-the-market deal.

How did Bob Saget earn his wealth?

Bob Saget made his fortune primarily through his successful career as a stand-up comedian, actor, and television host. Here are some key sources of his income:

Stand-up comedy

Saget debuted as a stand-up comedian in the 1980s, gaining stardom for his humour. He toured nationwide alongside notable comedians like Jerry Seinfeld.

The night of his tragic end, he had just finished performing at a show in Jacksonville, and he took to social media to express gratitude to his fans for a successful show. He said,

I loved tonight’s show @pontevedra_concerthall in Jacksonville. Really nice audience. Lots of positivity. Happened last night in Orlando last night at the Hard Rock Live too. Very appreciative and fun audiences.

Bob Saget at the UJA Federation of New York Excellence. Photo by Brent N. Clarke

Source: Getty Images

Acting

Saget debuted his acting career in 1980 when he was featured as a therapy patient in the short film Device. However, his major break came when he was featured as Danny Tanner in the hit family show Full House, which aired for eight seasons. He has since appeared in over 62 movies and TV series.

Film writing and production

Saget also earned income through film writing and production. He wrote Dirty Daddy: The Chronicles of a Family Man Turned Filthy Comedian, Bob Saget: That Ain't Right, and Farce of the Penguins, among other top films. According to his IMDb profile, he boasts over seven writing and eleven producing credits.

What was Bob Saget’s cause of death?

According to The New York Times, Bob Saget's death was caused by blunt head trauma. He succumbed to the injury on January 9, 2022.

Bob's widow, Kelly Rizzo, eulogised him expressing how the stand-up comedian loved her. She said,

Each day is a mixture of remembering him as my sweet and adorable husband who was my best friend and did everything he could every day to make me feel loved and special.

Bob Saget at SiriusXM Studio in New York City. Photo by Robin Marchant

Source: Getty Images

Did Bob Saget leave a will?

Saget set up a trust to manage his assets. His estate was divided according to California law.

Who inherited Bob Saget's money?

Saget's family inherited his estate, including his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters, Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer. Kelly Rizzo received the couple's home in Brentwood, California.

FAQs

Three years after his untimely death, the public is still eager to uncover certain facts about Saget. Discover more about the comedy powerhouse:

Bob Saget at the "Get Low" premiere. Photo by Clayton Chase

Source: Getty Images

How old was Bob Saget?

Robert Lane Saget was 65 years of age when he passed away on January 9, 2022. He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA, on May 17, 1956. His parents are Benjamin and Rosalyn Saget.

Did Bob Saget have kids?

Bob Saget had three daughters with his first wife, Sherri Kramer. They are Aubrey Saget born on February 15, 1987, Lara Melanie Saget born on October 16, 1989, and, Jennifer Belle Saget born on November 18, 1992.

Why did Bob Saget's family sue?

Bob Saget's family sued the Orange County sheriff's office and the medical examiner's office in Florida to prevent the release of records related to his death investigation. A Florida judge eventually granted their request for a permanent injunction, blocking the release of these records.

Bob Saget's net worth highlights his remarkable success in the entertainment industry which left a lasting impact. His legacy continues to inspire, and his memory lives on through his work and the laughter he shared with the world.

READ ALSO: Valerie Bertinelli's net worth

Briefly.co.za published an article about Valerie Bertinelli, an American TV personality who has been in show business for over five decades and portrayed several iconic roles in shows like Hot in Cleveland and One Day at a Time.

Bertinelli has also turned her love for cooking into a successful venture with best-selling cookbooks and award-winning cooking shows. Discover facts about Valerie Bertinelli's net worth.

Source: Briefly News