What is Chiquis Rivera's net worth as a singer and TV personality?

Chiquis Rivera, the Mexican-American millionaire, has enjoyed an expanding net worth as she dominates the music scene with sold-out shows.

Chiquis at Vibiana in Los Angeles, California (L). Chiquis Rivera in Las Vegas, Nevada (R). Photo: Jerritt Clark, Alberto E. Rodriguez (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Chiquis Rivera has released several albums, including Ahora (2015) and Ya No (2019).

has released several albums, including She has won several awards, including the Lo Nuestro Award for Regional Mexican Female Artist of the Year in 2016 and 2017.

for Regional Mexican in 2016 and 2017. Chiqui's mother, Jenni Rivera reportedly had an estimated net worth of $25 million at the time of her death.

Chiquis Rivera's profile summary

Full name Janney Marín Rivera Nicknames Chiquis, Quismin Age 39 years old (as of February 2025) Date of birth 26 June 1985 Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality Mexican-American Ethnicity Mexican Height 5’5’’ (165 cm) Weight 128 Ibs (58 kg) Mother Jenni Rivera Father José Trinidad Marín Siblings 4 Marital status Married Husband Lorenzo Mendez Profession Singer, actress, businesswoman Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook TikTok

Explore Chiquis Rivera’s net worth in 2025

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American-born singer has an estimated net worth of $3 million. Her income sources include album sales, streaming royalties, concert performances, reality TV appearances, and business ventures.

Chiquis Rivera’s album sales

Jenni Rivera's daughter has sold over 30,000 albums, all in the United States. Her best-selling album, Ahora, has sold over 30,000 copies. According to Latin Times, in its first week, Chiquis sold 7,000 copies of the album, making her the first female artist to top the Top Latin Albums chart in the United States.

In 2020, Chiquis Rivera received a Latin Grammy Award for her album Playlist. In a 2020 interview with Billboard, the actress expressed her immense gratitude and joy for the recognition. She said:

When I woke up to the news, I was overflowed with joy and so much appreciation. God was with me. That’s why I cried so much — and I had to share it with people, because I feel that I represent that person who they say, ‘You can’t do it,’ and they close doors in your face.

Fast five facts about Chiquis Rivera. Photo: Romain Maurice (modified by author)

Source: Original

How did Chiquis Rivera make her money?

The TV personality has accumulated her significant net worth through various income streams. Here is a glimpse of some of her revenue-generating channels.

Television career

Rivera started her TV career with her reality show Jenni Rivera Presents: Chiquis & Raq-C and Chiquis 'n Control. She also appeared on her mom's popular show I Love Jenni. Later, Rivera starred in a mini-web series called Chiquis Confidential.

She and her siblings, including Jenicka Lopez and Michael Marín, were part of The Riveras, a spin-off of I Love Jenni. She has also appeared in La Reina del Sur and La Voz Kids. The actress made her acting debut in 2012 in the film Tengo Ganas de Ti.

Music career

Chiquis Rivera at the 2024 TelevisaUnivision Upfront at HK Hall on 14 May 2024 in New York City. Photo: John Nacion

Source: Getty Images

Rivera commenced her career in early 2014, releasing her first single Paloma Blanca, which she dedicated as a tribute to her late mother, Jenni Rivera. She was signed to Sony Music Latin as a solo artist and in 2015, she released her debut album Ahora.

Janney Rivera's album, Ya No, reached number one on the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart. The album's lead single, Como Tu Mujer, became a top ten hit on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart. Below is a list of the albums she has released:

Ahora (2015)

(2015) Entre Botellas (2018)

(2018) Playlist (2020)

(2020) Abeja Reina (2022)

(2022) Bee Side (2023)

(2023) Diamantes (2024)

(2024) Diamantes VVS1 (2024)

As of this writing, Chiquis has over 994,000 YouTube subscribers and more than 350,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.

Chiquis Rivera’s husband is a photographer

Chiquis is married to Emilio Sánchez, an accomplished photographer. He has over 190k followers on his Instagram profile. Chiquis and Emilio announced their engagement in May 2023 and married in Las Vegas on 5 July 2024.

Emilio Sanchez and Chiquis at FRANKIE Los Angeles on 22 August 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Vivien Killilea

Source: Getty Images

Chiquis Rivera’s house reflects her culture and success

The American actress owns a luxurious mansion in the Indian Springs neighbourhood of Los Angeles, built in 2016 with over 5,000 square feet of living space. The home features five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

What car does Chiquis drive?

Rivera has been associated with several luxury vehicles. Notably, she has been seen driving a Ford Bronco Sport. Her car collection reportedly includes a BMW i8 and a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG.

Did Chiquis inherit anything from her mother's estate?

The LA Times states Chiquis was disowned by her famous mother Jenni Rivera, who tragically passed away in a plane crash in 2012. Despite their estranged relationship, Chiquis inherited several assets from her mother's $25 million estate, including business interests and royalties from Jenni's music.

Frequently asked questions

What is Chiquis Rivera’s booking fee? According to Celebrity Talent International, her salary for a corporate event or performance can range from $40,000 to $74,999 .

According to her salary for a corporate event or performance can range from . Where does Chiquis Rivera live? The singer currently resides in Indian Springs, California, United States.

The singer currently resides in Indian Springs, California, United States. Does Chiquis Rivera have siblings? The TV personality has four siblings: Jenicka, Jacqie, Johnny, and Michael Marin.

Chiquis Rivera's net worth reflects her success as a singer and TV personality. She has been in the entertainment industry since 2010. Two years later, her famous mother passed away.

READ ALSO: Oliver Anthony's net worth: How much he earns from his music

Briefly.co.za published facts about Oliver Anthony's net worth. He gained widespread recognition in 2023 following the release of his viral hit song Rich Men North of Richmond.

Since his discovery, Oliver Anthony's net worth has significantly increased. Discover lesser-known facts about how he made his money.

Source: Briefly News