Who are Jenni Rivera's husbands? Meet all her spouses and their children

Jenni Rivera started and sustained a music career in the early 1990s until she became a sensation in the United States and Mexico in 2005. As a celebrity, she was involved in several relationships. She also married three times and had five children. Details of most of Jenni Rivera's husbands were held from the media except for the last husband, whom she was on the verge of divorcing before her untimely death in 2012.

Jenni Rivera was a famous and sensational American singer, songwriter, actress and philanthropist. Her career flourished within the regional Mexican music genre with styles typical to Banda, Mariachi and Norteno. She succeeded wildly in the industry, was counted as topping Billboard's list of Latin artists, and was the 2013 best-selling Latin artist.

Jenni Rivera was born Dolores Janney Rivera Saavedra on 2 July 1969 in Long Beach, California, United States of America. She was raised in the same town alongside her sister and four brothers in what could best be described as a tightly-knit musical household.

Jenni had a good education and can speak English and Spanish fluently. She studied at Long Beach City College and obtained a university education at California State University, Long Beach.

While growing up, Jenni Rivera's parents, Rosa Saavedra and Pedro Rivera from Mexico, introduced her and her siblings to traditional Mexican music, including Banda, Norteña, and Ranchera. Her father was a bartender and entrepreneur.

In 1987, Pedro opened the Cintas Acuario record label, which successfully launched the career of the Mexican musician Chalino Sánchez. Jenni worked in real estate after graduation before opting to work for her father. It was in Cintas Acuario that Jenni Rivera began her career journey. Her first work was a Father's Day present to her father in 1992.

How many times did Jenni Rivera get married?

She married three times, divorced twice, and was about to finalise her last divorce before dying in a plane crash.

Who were Jenni Rivera's husbands?

Her husbands were José Trinidad Marín, Juan López, and baseball player Esteban Loaiza. Here are their details and the children she shared with them:

José Trinidad Marín

José Trinidad Marín was Jenni's high school lover; she got pregnant for him while in school at 15 with her first child, Janney, often referred to as Chiquis. Eventually, they married after their first daughter was born. Jenni Rivera's baby father was immediately shot to fame due to their marriage.

The marriage was fostered for a while, with two more children, Jacqueline, born in 1989, and Michael, born in 1991. However, the marriage ended shortly after in 1992, with Jenni citing physical and emotional abuse.

What happened to Jenni Rivera's first husband?

In 1997, Jenni Rivera's husband, Trino, was accused of sexual molestation of his children and an examination of the children proved they were abused. Marin fled as a fugitive for nine years but was captured in 2006 and sentenced to 31 years in prison without parole.

Juan López

In 1997, Jenni Rivera married her second husband, Juan Lopez. Their marriage produced two children, Jenicka, born in 1997, and Juan Angel, born in 2001. Unfortunately, their marriage fell apart in 2003, and they divorced because of repeated infidelities.

What did Juan Lopez do for a living?

Jenni Rivera's spouse was a drug dealer. He was convicted severally for this activity and had even been in jail for six months while they were dating.

How did Jenni Rivera's second husband die?

He died in jail after his conviction of drug dealing charges and smuggling undocumented immigrants. Juan had been sentenced to 10 years in prison before he died of pneumonia in 2009. He passed away at the age of 37.

Esteban Loaiza

For the third time, Jenni Rivera married again in 2010. Jenni Rivera's husband, Esteban Loaiza, was a Mexican retired professional baseball pitcher. He played for different teams, including the Pittsburgh Pirates, Chicago White Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees, and Los Angeles Dodgers.

But unfortunately, his marriage to Rivera did not last beyond two years before they filed for divorce. A few months before the divorce would be finalised, Jenni Rivera died in a plane crash on 9 December 2012.

Jenni Rivera was born into a family with interest in Mexican traditional music. Even as a bright teenage student, she got pregnant in high school and married her baby daddy, though their union did not last. She married two other times again, but it was obvious that the first two of Jenni Rivera's husbands were not given to home building as they committed varying degrees of crimes.

