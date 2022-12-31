What do you know about Carlos Ponce's wife, Verónica Rubio?

Verónica Rubio is a professional Cuban-American photographer. She is the sister of US Republican senator and attorney Marco Rubio and was previously married to Carlos Ponce, a Puerto Rican actor and musician. They married from 1996 to 2010 and had four children.

Verónica was in the limelight during her marriage to actor Carlos Ponce but went silent after their divorce. She got married a second time, but the union did not last. Where is she today?

Verónica Rubio's profiles summary and bio

Full name Verónica Rubio Date of birth 24th November 1972 Age 50 years as of January 2023 Zodiac Sagittarius Place of birth Miami, Florida, United States Current residence Miami, Florida Nationality American Ethnicity Cuban Religion Christian Height 5 feet 6 inches (1.67 m) Weight Approximately 55 kg Eye colour Blue Hair colour Blonde Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Former husband Actor Carlos Ponce (1994 to 2010) and Christian Joseph Boulos (until 2019) Children Six (Four with Carlos and two with Christian) Parents Mario Rubio Reina and Oriales Rubio Siblings Three, including US Senator Marco Rubio, Mario, and Barbara Grandfather Pedro Victor Garcia (maternal) Profession Photographer

Verónica Rubio's age

Carlos Ponce's ex-wife was born on 24th November 1972 in Miami, Florida, United States. She is 50 years old as of January 2023.

Verónica Rubio's parents and siblings

Verónica is the youngest child of Mario Rubio Reina, a bartender, and Oriales (née Garcia) Rubio, a housekeeper, cashier, and stock clerk. Her parents migrated to the United States from Cuba in 1956 and became US citizens through naturalization in 1975. Her father, Mario, passed away in 2010 at age 83 after losing the battle to lung cancer and emphysema. Her mother, Oriales, died later in September 2019.

She has three older siblings, including brother Mario, sister Barbara, and brother Marco Rubio. Marco is an American politician and attorney and has been a senior US Republican senator from Florida since 2011. Growing up, Verónica Rubio's family followed the Catholic faith and later started going to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Verónica Rubio's husband and children

Rubio met her ex-husband, actor and musician Carlos Ponce, in high school. They tied the knot in 1994 and lived in Miami, Florida. The couple had four children, including Giancarlo (born in 1999), Sebastián (born in 2001), and twins Sienna and Savannah (born in 2002). They ended their marriage in 2010 after about 16 years together.

After her divorce, Verónica married Christian Joseph Boulos. The couple had two children, Anthony Boulos and Jayla Boulos. Christian filed for divorce in March 2019.

Carlos Ponce's wife

After his divorce from Verónica in 2010, Carlos met Colombian actress Ximena Duque the same year, and they were together until 2016. He then met Mexican television personality, Karina Banda in 2018, and they tied the knot in 2020.

Verónica Rubio's career

Senator Marco Rubio's younger sister works as a professional photographer. Various sources reveal that she also used to be a model.

Verónica Rubio's net worth

According to sources, her net worth in 2022 is estimated at $1 million. Her salary is between $10,000 and $50,000.

Verónica Rubio's height and weight

She stands at about 5 feet 6 inches (1.67 m) tall and weighs approximately 55 kg. She has blue eyes, and her hair is blonde.

Verónica Rubio may not have been lucky at love, but she has done great as a mother. The professional photographer is currently living a quiet life in Miami, Florida.

