What do you know about Carlos Ponce's wife, Verónica Rubio?
by  Eunice Njoki

Verónica Rubio is a professional Cuban-American photographer. She is the sister of US Republican senator and attorney Marco Rubio and was previously married to Carlos Ponce, a Puerto Rican actor and musician. They married from 1996 to 2010 and had four children.

Carlos Ponce's ex-wife
Verónica is famous for being the former wife of Puerto Rican actor Carlos Ponce. Photo: Evan Agostini
Source: Getty Images

Verónica was in the limelight during her marriage to actor Carlos Ponce but went silent after their divorce. She got married a second time, but the union did not last. Where is she today?

Verónica Rubio's profiles summary and bio

Full nameVerónica Rubio
Date of birth24th November 1972
Age50 years as of January 2023
ZodiacSagittarius
Place of birthMiami, Florida, United States
Current residenceMiami, Florida
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityCuban
ReligionChristian
Height5 feet 6 inches (1.67 m)
WeightApproximately 55 kg
Eye colourBlue
Hair colourBlonde
GenderFemale
Sexual orientationStraight
Marital statusDivorced
Former husband Actor Carlos Ponce (1994 to 2010) and Christian Joseph Boulos (until 2019)
ChildrenSix (Four with Carlos and two with Christian)
ParentsMario Rubio Reina and Oriales Rubio
SiblingsThree, including US Senator Marco Rubio, Mario, and Barbara
GrandfatherPedro Victor Garcia (maternal)
ProfessionPhotographer

Verónica Rubio's age

Carlos Ponce's ex-wife was born on 24th November 1972 in Miami, Florida, United States. She is 50 years old as of January 2023.

Verónica Rubio's parents and siblings

The Rubio siblings
Verónica is the younger sister of US Senator Marco Rubio. Photo: Octavio Jones
Source: Getty Images

Verónica is the youngest child of Mario Rubio Reina, a bartender, and Oriales (née Garcia) Rubio, a housekeeper, cashier, and stock clerk. Her parents migrated to the United States from Cuba in 1956 and became US citizens through naturalization in 1975. Her father, Mario, passed away in 2010 at age 83 after losing the battle to lung cancer and emphysema. Her mother, Oriales, died later in September 2019.

She has three older siblings, including brother Mario, sister Barbara, and brother Marco Rubio. Marco is an American politician and attorney and has been a senior US Republican senator from Florida since 2011. Growing up, Verónica Rubio's family followed the Catholic faith and later started going to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Verónica Rubio's husband and children

Veronica Rubio's husband
Veronica and Carlos were married from 1994 to 2010. Photo: Bruce Gifford
Source: Getty Images

Rubio met her ex-husband, actor and musician Carlos Ponce, in high school. They tied the knot in 1994 and lived in Miami, Florida. The couple had four children, including Giancarlo (born in 1999), Sebastián (born in 2001), and twins Sienna and Savannah (born in 2002). They ended their marriage in 2010 after about 16 years together.

After her divorce, Verónica married Christian Joseph Boulos. The couple had two children, Anthony Boulos and Jayla Boulos. Christian filed for divorce in March 2019.

Carlos Ponce's wife

After his divorce from Verónica in 2010, Carlos met Colombian actress Ximena Duque the same year, and they were together until 2016. He then met Mexican television personality, Karina Banda in 2018, and they tied the knot in 2020.

Verónica Rubio's career

Senator Marco Rubio's younger sister works as a professional photographer. Various sources reveal that she also used to be a model.

Verónica Rubio's career
Verónica is a professional photographer. Photo: Peter Kramer
Source: Getty Images

Verónica Rubio's net worth

According to sources, her net worth in 2022 is estimated at $1 million. Her salary is between $10,000 and $50,000.

Verónica Rubio's height and weight

She stands at about 5 feet 6 inches (1.67 m) tall and weighs approximately 55 kg. She has blue eyes, and her hair is blonde.

Verónica Rubio may not have been lucky at love, but she has done great as a mother. The professional photographer is currently living a quiet life in Miami, Florida.

