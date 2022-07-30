List of maximum prisons in South Africa 2022 | Worst prisons in SA

A prison, also known as a detention centre, is a facility in which inmates are confined and denied a variety of freedoms under the authority of the state as punishment for various crimes. Who runs prisons in South Africa? The Department of Correctional services runs these facilities. So, which are the maximum prisons in South Africa in 2022? Find out below!

Remand centres are a necessary evil in every society, and to contain that, there must be a correctional centre to jail those who exhibit these crime traits. Which are the two super-maximum prisons in South Africa? These are C-Max in Pretoria and Ebongweni in Kokstad. Kokstad is considered the biggest super-max prison in the world, with 1,440 places. So, where are the largest prisons? Find out below!

Maximum prisons in South Africa list

How many prisons are there in South Africa? In SA, there are currently 243 correctional centres, with a total inmate population of approximately 161 054

Maximum security remands are those correction centres where the most dangerous and hardened criminals are kept. They are put there as they are deemed a threat to society. Besides, they are also a risk to ordinary inmates when mixed with petty offenders. How many prisons are there in Limpopo? Get that and the list of maximum prisons in SA here.

1. Pretoria Central Prison

The facility has now been renamed Kgosi Mampuru II Management Area. This enormous jail has a maximum security division called the C Max. This collection facility is managed by the South African Department of Correctional Services.

2. Robben Island

What is the most extreme security prison in SA? Based in Cape Town, it is regarded as the most extreme correctional facility. The facility is renowned because Nelson Mandela was detained there for quite some time. Although the jail is inactive, the place is well maintained.

3. Pollsmoor

What is the biggest jail in South Africa? Pollsmoor, located in Tokai, is regarded as the biggest jail and one of the most dangerous prisons in South Africa. The facility is very overcrowded as it was meant to host only 3,900 inmates, but it currently hosts over 8,900 inmates. The facility is riddle with activities of gangs.

4. The Mangaung

This is a remedial office in Bloemfontein, Free State, in SA. The jail can accommodate up to 3,000 inmates but currently hosts way beyond that. The facility is run by the British company G4S as part of a consortium.

5. Helderstroom

The facility is located 120 kilometres from Cape Town. The correction centre is in deplorable condition, and the living conditions are tough. There have been several instances where inmates have committed suicide.

6. Westville

How many remand centres are there in Durban? Westville is the only correctional centre Durban area. It is located at Dawncliffe, Westville, 3629, SA, and it is one of the largest prisons in the country.

7. Leeukop

The facility is at 3 Cross Road, Rietfontein 2- Ir, Bryanston, 2191, SA. This is a special jail where hardcore criminals are kept. In this facility, inmates are isolated for 23 hours a day. To move them around, guards and wardens must use specialised equipment like electric shields.

8. Kokstad

What is the most dangerous prison in South Africa? Also known as eBongweni C-Max, Kokstad is the highest maximum correctional centre in SA. The facility in Kwazulu Natal is designed to host the most dangerous set of criminals. The centre is well protected with electronically operated doors and CCTV cameras.

9. Grootvlei

Grootvlei is one of the worst prisons in South Africa, situated just southwest of the city of Bloemfontein, R702. The facility hosts some notorious criminals. It was once revealed that its inmates have daggers and other dangerous items.

10. Modderbee

The facility is located at Modderbee Road, Benoni, 1501, SA. Over the years, the inmates have been quite notorious for rising cases of riots and breakouts. There was a case where several inmates escaped.

11. Boksburg

The facility is located at Barry Marais Rd, Boksburg, Johannesburg, 1459, SA. It is not as crowded as the rest as it is very spacious.

12. Johannesburg prison

Also known as the Sun City Jail, it is located in Sun City in Johannesburg. The facility reported that many inmates are armed with knives and other dangerous weapons. The centre holds over 2600 inmates, close to 600 of whom are locked up for a term not less than 10 years.

13. Matatshe

The facility is located near the city of Thohoyandou in SA. Most inmates are convicted of murder, robbery with violence, and other serious offences. The centre hosts close to 5000 inmates.

14. Brandvlei Correctional Centre

The facility was formerly Brandvlei prison and is situated in Worcester, Western Cape. It has a maximum security unit and hosts close to 3000 inmates.

How much does it cost to house a prisoner in South Africa?

With a capacity of 118,000, the facility system is completely overpopulated. An inmate in SA costs the state on average R447 a day or R163,155 per yea.

How many private prisons are in South Africa?

Two maximum-security private prisons, otherwise known as joint-venture prisons, are being built as a pilot project. The two sites that the Department of Correctional Services chose are Louis Trichardt and Bloemfontein.

Above is the list of maximum prisons in South Africa. As seen, some of these facilities have high overcrowding rates undermining the living conditions of the inmates. Also, some detainees do not have access to proper medical attention, and only a small percentage have access to education and sports activities.

