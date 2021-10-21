Kevin Samuels: age, career, net worth, family, quotes, petition, death

Kevin Samuels was an American image consultant, life coach, social media influencer, dating expert, and YouTuber. He rose to prominence for his online commentary, often targeting women from the black community. His opinions often stirred controversy, particularly those touching on relationships in modern-day society. Simply put, Kevin was one of the most polarizing figures on YouTube and Instagram.

Before his demise, Kevin had garnered a massive following all over the globe. While his opinions did not sit well with a portion of his audience, some found his content quite engaging and helpful. Who was Kevin Samuels? Here is a quick look at the late YouTuber's life.

Profile summary

Full name Kevin Roshon Samuels Gender Male Year of birth March 13, 1965 Passed away on May 5, 2022 Kevin Samuels' age at the time of death 57 years Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality American Sexuality Straight Height in feet and inches 6'2" Height in centimetres 188 Weight in kilograms 65 Weight in pounds 143 Hair colour Black and grey Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Divorced Children 1 Profession YouTuber, dating expert, social media influencer, life coach, and image consultant Alma mater The University of Oklahoma and Millwood High School Facebook Kevin Samuels YouTube Kevin Samuels Twitter @kevinrsamuels1 Instagram @kevinrsamuels

Kevin Samuels bio

How old was Kevin Samuels? The YouTuber was born on March 13, 1965, in Atlanta, Georgia. It is believed that his parents separated when he was young. He was 57 years old at the time of his demise in 2022.

The renowned fashion icon relocated to Oklahoma for his high school education at Millwood High School. After completion, he joined the University of Oklahoma, where he graduated with a bachelor's in chemical engineering. Since then, he worked for many companies as a Business Manager and Consultant.

What did Kevin Samuels do for a living?

Kevin began his career when he landed a position as a business development manager at an Office Depot outlet. He then worked as an internet sales rep at SuperMedia. This was followed by a short stint as a marketing agent at Yellow Pages. In 2013, he ventured into image consultancy.

During his time at yellow Pages, Kevin was renowned for his sharp dressing and impeccable fashion sense. This marked the beginning of his image consulting career. His first assignment was preparing an attorney who had an upcoming meeting with a state governor. He accompanied his client to a high-end retail fashion store, helped her pick everything she needed, and managed to impress her at the end of it all.

Realizing he could actually make money doing something he loved, Kevin left Yellow Pages and began offering consultancy services. He dealt with a wide range of personal issues, including private styling, brand integration, and image development.

After his business took off, he decided to expand it by creating social media accounts to enhance his reach. In a few months, he had become one of the most popular social media influencers in America. Soon after, he created a YouTube channel where he would discuss a wide range of topics, including fashion, relationships, principles, and business.

Who was Kevin Samuels' wife?

Kevin had been married and divorced twice at the time of his demise. Still, he had managed to keep his family life under wraps, with the identities of his ex-wives remaining a mystery even after his demise.

In 2021, a young black lady claimed that she was Kevin Samuels' daughter. She was born on June 29, 2000. These allegations sparked some controversy from a section of the YouTuber's followers, some alleging that the girl was on a mission to tarnish Kevin's reputation.

Social media presence

Kevin was quite active on various social media platforms. He was particularly active on Instagram and YouTube. He had more than a million followers on the former and more than 1.5 million followers on the latter.

The petition against Kevin Samuels

A few months ago, and before his demise, someone created an online petition seeking to have the YouTuber barred from using Instagram and YouTube. Here is an excerpt from the petition.

'ith the rise in violence against women, specifically African American women, YouTuber Kevin Samuels has galvanized a community of men of all races and nationalities in the outspoken hatred of women. Removing this voice of divisive vitriol will allow women to feel safer not only in public spaces but in online communities as well.

As of August 2022, the petition had been signed by more than 30,000 people.

Before then, the YouTuber had been called out for creating content that attacks African American women, which allegedly led to an increase in violence against women. The petition stated that women no longer felt safe, especially when around men who believed in Samuels' beliefs and ideologies.

He had also been accused of objectifying women and creating hatred toward them.

Has Kevin Samuels passed away?

Is Kevin Samuels alive? No, the renowned YouTuber recently passed away. When did Kevin Samuel pass away? The hugely popular image consultant died on May 5, 2022. He was reported to have passed away at his home. At the time, the cause of his death was not revealed. There were rumours of foul play, with allegations that Kevin was with an unnamed woman at the time of his demise.

How did Kevin Samuels die?

Shortly before he died, a woman called 911 asking for help. She is said to have tried life-saving CPR, which did not work. So, what happened to Kevin Samuels? Recently, the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office released its findings, stating that the renowned YouTuber died of hypertension. This was apparently evidenced by the fact that his heart chambers were thicker than normal.

The reports eliminated any suspicion of foul play surrounding the controversial YouTuber's demise.

Funeral

Kevin's funeral ceremony was held at the which was held at St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Oklahoma City. Prior to the YouTuber's funeral, a GoFundMe account had been created and removed, reportedly for trying to scam people under the pretense of raising funeral funds.

Kevin Samuels' website

The renowned YouTuber had a personal website that was integral to his brand. After his demise, the domain name is now up for sale.

Kevin Samuels' net worth

According to The Sun, the popular YouTuber was reportedly worth $4 million. His earnings were primarily from his numerous online business ventures and his incredibly popular image consultancy. He reportedly used to charge $10,000 for a consulting session.

Samuels was well-known for his fine taste in cars. Here is a quick look at Kevin Samuels' car collection when he passed away.

BMW 5-Series Sedan

Lamborghini Urus

Mercedes AMG G-63

Mini Cooper

Tesla Model X

What was Kevin Samuels known for?

Some of his defining attributes included his impeccable sense of dressing, polarizing opinions, and wide-ranging topics touching on the black community.

Fun facts

Here are some interesting facts about the late YouTuber.

He never got along with Dr Umar Johnson, one of the most popular black thoughts leaders.

He intentionally created controversial content

He once worked with the rapper Future

Kevin Samuels was, without a doubt, one of the most polarizing figures in modern-day social media. Despite his unending controversies, though, he still had a massive following on the different social media platforms where he had a presence.

