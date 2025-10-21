Global site navigation

From Mimi Morris' $800M to Kevin Kreider's net worth: Every Bling Empire star's fortune
by  Ruth Gitonga reviewed by  Kelly Lippke
6 min read

Bling Empire cast members are renowned for their great wealth. However, Kevin Kreider's net worth differs from that of his co-stars. In a chat with E! News in 2021, he shut down rumours of being a millionaire, revealing that he spends $1,000 monthly on rent and has roommates.

I am flattered by claims of my net worth being $10 million. However, this seems more like a future prediction than a current one. One thing is certain, though; eventually I will get there.
Kelly Mi Li during the 2024 premiere of The Brothers Sun
Kelly Mi Li during the 2024 premiere of The Brothers Sun in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Mimi Morris' combined net worth with her rich husband Don ranks her as the wealthiest Bling Empire cast member.
  • Dorothy Wang and Jaime Xie are the daughters of billionaire businessmen Roger Wang and Ken Xie, respectively.
  • Real estate developer Kane Lim made his first million before turning 20.
  • A renowned DJ, Kim Lee, reportedly charges about $50,000 for a set.

A look at Kevin Kreider's net worth against his co-stars

Netflix's Bling Empire focuses on the lives of Los Angeles-based socialites of East and Southeast Asian descent. However, one cast member (Kevin Kreider) stands out from the rest of the group.

Although he has a few zeros in his bank account, he is not as wealthy as the others. Below is a summary of the Bling Empire cast's net worth.

Reality star

Estimated net worth

Mimi Morris

$800 million

Anna Shay

$600 million

Cherie Chan

$200 million

Christine and Gabriel Chiu

$80 million

Jaime Xie

$50 million

Kane Lim

$20 million

Dorothy Wang

$10 million

Kelly Mi Li

$5 million

Andrew M. Gray

$2 million

Kim Lee

$500,000

Kevin Kreider

$10,000

11. Kevin Kreider

Kevin Kreider during the 2025 Los Angeles Operation Smile Fiesta at Candela La Brea
Kevin Kreider during the 2025 Los Angeles Operation Smile Fiesta at Candela La Brea in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Robin L Marshall
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Kevin Taejin Kreider
  • Date of birth: 21 August 1983
  • Age: 42 years old (2025)
  • Birthplace: Seoul, South Korea
  • Occupation: Model, actor, businessman
  • Social media: Instagram

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kevin has an estimated net worth of $10,000. His income primarily stems from his acting career and entrepreneurial ventures.

Kreider owns SANS by Taejin Beverage, ALLS Productions and Taejin Entertainment LLC. A successful model, he has landed appearances in publications such as Men's Fitness and Men's Health and featured in campaigns for brands like Gillette.

10. Kim Lee

Kim Lee during the 2022 celebration party for Netflix's Bling Empire
Kim Lee during the 2022 celebration party for Netflix's Bling Empire in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Kim Lee
  • Date of birth: 22 May 1988
  • Age: 37 years old (2025)
  • Birthplace: Orange County, California, USA
  • Profession: DJ, former model
  • Social media: Instagram

Lee's estimated net worth is $500,000, per Wealthy Gorilla. She launched her career as a model, working with designers like Marc Jacobs. Later, Kim pivoted into acting, landing a role in The Hangover II. She has appeared in Music videos for A-listers, including Kanye West and Nicki Minaj.

9. Andrew M. Gray

Reality TV star Andrew M. Gray
Reality TV star Andrew M. Gray. Photo: @andrewgray (modified by author)
Source: Instagram
  • Full name: Andrew Michael Gray
  • Date of birth: 4 February 1987
  • Age: 38 years old (2025)
  • Birthplace: Sacramento, California, USA
  • Profession: Actor, model
  • Social media: Instagram

As documented by The Sun, Gray has an estimated net worth of $2 million. His career in the film industry is his main source of income. Some of Andrew's acting credits include Power Rangers Megaforce. Additionally, he has modelled for brands such as Dior.

8. Kelly Mi Li

Kelly Mi Li during the 2024 US Weekly and Pluto TV's Reality Stars of the Year event at The Highlight Room
Kelly Mi Li during the 2024 US Weekly and Pluto TV's Reality Stars of the Year event at The Highlight Room. Photo: Gilbert Flores
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Kelly Mi Li
  • Date of birth: 13 November 1985
  • Age: 39 years old (As of October 2025)
  • Birthplace: Kunming, China
  • Profession: Businesswoman, film producer
  • Social media: Instagram

According to Marie Claire, Kelly has an estimated net worth of $5 million. A self-made entrepreneur, she founded Wet Paws Media production company. Kelly's producer credits include Bling Empire, Echo Boomers, Cypher and Immediate Family.

7. Dorothy Wang

Dorothy at the 2022 launch celebration party for Netflix's Bling Empire in Los Angeles, California
Dorothy at the 2022 launch celebration party for Netflix's Bling Empire in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Dorothy Wang
  • Date of birth: 27 January 1988
  • Age: 37 years old (2025)
  • Birthplace: Beverly Hills, USA
  • Profession: Reality TV star, real estate broker
  • Social media: Instagram

Dorothy has an estimated net worth of $10 million, per Women's Health. She gained traction for starring in Rich Kids of Beverly Hills.

Being born into a wealthy family significantly influenced her financial portfolio. Wang's dad is the former CEO of Golden Eagle International Group, which specialises in real estate, vehicle repair and clothing.

6. Kane Lim

Kevin Kredier and Kane Lim during Kyle Chan's retail store opening event in 2021
Kevin Kredier and Kane Lim during Kyle Chan's retail store opening event in 2021. Photo: Robin L Marshall
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Kane Lim
  • Date of birth: 5 December 1990
  • Age: 34 years old (As of October 2025)
  • Birthplace: Singapore
  • Profession: Reality TV star, actor, realtor, businessman
  • Social media: Instagram

As documented by Celebrity Net Worth, Lim's estimated net worth is $20 million. His fortune stems from lucrative endeavours in real estate.

An agent with Oppenheim Group, Kane deals with commercial property in Asia and residential properties in California. In 2022, he launched a line of athletic leisurewear called B.L.I.N.G.

5. Jaime Xie

Jaime Xie during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in France
Jaime Xie during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in France. Photo: Gisela Schober
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Jaime Xie
  • Date of birth: 9 November 1997
  • Age: 27 years old (As of October 2025)
  • Birthplace: California, USA
  • Profession: Model, TV personality
  • Social media: Instagram

According to Naija News, Jaime has an estimated net worth of $50 million. Part of her wealth stems from her inheritance. Xie's dad is the founder of the Fortinet cybersecurity company.

In 2020, Forbes ranked him among the world's 400 richest people. A former competitive equestrian, Jaime previously rode alongside Reed Paul Jobs' sister, Eve Jobs.

4. Gabriel and Christine Chiu

Christine Chiu and Gabriel Chiu during the 2022 launch celebration party for Netflix's Bling Empire
Christine Chiu and Gabriel Chiu during the 2022 launch celebration party for Netflix's Bling Empire. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Gabriel Ham Chang Chiu Jr., Christine Chiu
  • Date of birth: 22 July 1967, 13 December 1982
  • Age: 58 years old, 43 years old (As of October 2025)
  • Birthplace: Taiwan
  • Profession: Plastic surgeon, businesswoman
  • Social media: Instagram, Instagram

The couple has a combined estimated net worth of $80 million, per Nicki Swift. They are the founders of Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery inc., where Gabriel is a plastic surgeon. Christine and Gabriel reportedly donate 50% of the revenue generated from the clinic to charity.

3. Cherie Chan

Cherie Chan during the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards
Cherie Chan during the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Photo: Amy Sussman
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Cherie Chan
  • Date of birth: 9 September 1976
  • Age: 49 years old (2025)
  • Birthplace: Hong Kong
  • Profession: Entrepreneur, former singer
  • Social media: Instagram

According to Screen Rant, Chan and her fiancé, Jessey Lee, have an estimated combined net worth of $200 million. She acquired a fortune as an inheritance from her dad's denim empire. A trust fund baby, Lee runs a furniture business.

2. Anna Shay

Anna Shay at the 2022 launch celebration party for Netflix's Bling Empire
Anna Shay at the 2022 launch celebration party for Netflix's Bling Empire in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Anna Erika Shay
  • Date of birth: 30 January 1961
  • Date of death: 1 June 2023
  • Birthplace: Tokyo, Japan
  • Profession: Entrepreneur, socialite
  • Social media: Instagram

As documented by Celebrity Net Worth, Anna's net worth was estimated at $600 million at her passing. She made a fortune from selling her dad's company, Pacific Architects and Engineers.

The firm was a major supplier of services to the American and British governments. Sadly, Shay succumbed to a stroke at 62.

1. Mimi Morris

Mimi Morris during the 2022 launch celebration party for Netflix's Bling Empire
Mimi Morris during the 2022 launch celebration party for Netflix's Bling Empire in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Mimi Morris
  • Date of birth: 9 November 1969
  • Age: 55 years old (As of October 2025)
  • Birthplace: Vietnam
  • Profession: Former media personality, social media personality
  • Social media: Instagram

Mimi and her husband, Don, have a combined estimated net worth of $800 million, per Prestige Hong Kong. Don is the CEO of Morris Group International. On the other hand, Mimi inked lucrative endorsement deals with brands such as Dior, Chanel, and Louis Vuitton.

Conclusion

Kevin Kreider's net worth was significantly bolstered by his appearance on Bling Empire. Some of his castmates are millionaires with their fortunes stemming from inheritances, profitable business endeavours, or marriage to rich partners.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News

