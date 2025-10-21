Bling Empire cast members are renowned for their great wealth. However, Kevin Kreider's net worth differs from that of his co-stars. In a chat with E! News in 2021, he shut down rumours of being a millionaire, revealing that he spends $1,000 monthly on rent and has roommates.

I am flattered by claims of my net worth being $10 million. However, this seems more like a future prediction than a current one. One thing is certain, though; eventually I will get there.

Kelly Mi Li during the 2024 premiere of The Brothers Sun in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Mimi Morris' combined net worth with her rich husband Don ranks her as the wealthiest Bling Empire cast member .

. Dorothy Wang and Jaime Xie are the daughters of billionaire businessmen Roger Wang and Ken Xie, respectively.

Wang and Jaime Xie are the Roger Wang and Ken Xie, respectively. Real estate developer Kane Lim made his first million before turning 20 .

. A renowned DJ, Kim Lee, reportedly charges about $50,000 for a set.

A look at Kevin Kreider's net worth against his co-stars

Netflix's Bling Empire focuses on the lives of Los Angeles-based socialites of East and Southeast Asian descent. However, one cast member (Kevin Kreider) stands out from the rest of the group.

Although he has a few zeros in his bank account, he is not as wealthy as the others. Below is a summary of the Bling Empire cast's net worth.

Reality star Estimated net worth Mimi Morris $800 million Anna Shay $600 million Cherie Chan $200 million Christine and Gabriel Chiu $80 million Jaime Xie $50 million Kane Lim $20 million Dorothy Wang $10 million Kelly Mi Li $5 million Andrew M. Gray $2 million Kim Lee $500,000 Kevin Kreider $10,000

11. Kevin Kreider

Kevin Kreider during the 2025 Los Angeles Operation Smile Fiesta at Candela La Brea in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Robin L Marshall

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kevin Taejin Kreider

Kevin Taejin Kreider Date of birth: 21 August 1983

21 August 1983 Age: 42 years old (2025)

42 years old (2025) Birthplace: Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea Occupation: Model, actor, businessman

Model, actor, businessman Social media: Instagram

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kevin has an estimated net worth of $10,000. His income primarily stems from his acting career and entrepreneurial ventures.

Kreider owns SANS by Taejin Beverage, ALLS Productions and Taejin Entertainment LLC. A successful model, he has landed appearances in publications such as Men's Fitness and Men's Health and featured in campaigns for brands like Gillette.

10. Kim Lee

Kim Lee during the 2022 celebration party for Netflix's Bling Empire in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kim Lee

Kim Lee Date of birth: 22 May 1988

22 May 1988 Age: 37 years old (2025)

37 years old (2025) Birthplace: Orange County, California, USA

Orange County, California, USA Profession: DJ, former model

DJ, former model Social media: Instagram

Lee's estimated net worth is $500,000, per Wealthy Gorilla. She launched her career as a model, working with designers like Marc Jacobs. Later, Kim pivoted into acting, landing a role in The Hangover II. She has appeared in Music videos for A-listers, including Kanye West and Nicki Minaj.

9. Andrew M. Gray

Reality TV star Andrew M. Gray. Photo: @andrewgray (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name: Andrew Michael Gray

Andrew Michael Gray Date of birth: 4 February 1987

4 February 1987 Age: 38 years old (2025)

38 years old (2025) Birthplace: Sacramento, California, USA

Sacramento, California, USA Profession: Actor, model

Actor, model Social media: Instagram

As documented by The Sun, Gray has an estimated net worth of $2 million. His career in the film industry is his main source of income. Some of Andrew's acting credits include Power Rangers Megaforce. Additionally, he has modelled for brands such as Dior.

8. Kelly Mi Li

Kelly Mi Li during the 2024 US Weekly and Pluto TV's Reality Stars of the Year event at The Highlight Room. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kelly Mi Li

Kelly Mi Li Date of birth: 13 November 1985

13 November 1985 Age: 39 years old (As of October 2025)

39 years old (As of October 2025) Birthplace: Kunming, China

Kunming, China Profession: Businesswoman, film producer

Businesswoman, film producer Social media: Instagram

According to Marie Claire, Kelly has an estimated net worth of $5 million. A self-made entrepreneur, she founded Wet Paws Media production company. Kelly's producer credits include Bling Empire, Echo Boomers, Cypher and Immediate Family.

7. Dorothy Wang

Dorothy at the 2022 launch celebration party for Netflix's Bling Empire in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Dorothy Wang

Dorothy Wang Date of birth: 27 January 1988

27 January 1988 Age: 37 years old (2025)

37 years old (2025) Birthplace: Beverly Hills, USA

Beverly Hills, USA Profession: Reality TV star, real estate broker

Reality TV star, real estate broker Social media: Instagram

Dorothy has an estimated net worth of $10 million, per Women's Health. She gained traction for starring in Rich Kids of Beverly Hills.

Being born into a wealthy family significantly influenced her financial portfolio. Wang's dad is the former CEO of Golden Eagle International Group, which specialises in real estate, vehicle repair and clothing.

6. Kane Lim

Kevin Kredier and Kane Lim during Kyle Chan's retail store opening event in 2021. Photo: Robin L Marshall

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kane Lim

Kane Lim Date of birth: 5 December 1990

5 December 1990 Age: 34 years old (As of October 2025)

34 years old (As of October 2025) Birthplace: Singapore

Singapore Profession: Reality TV star, actor, realtor, businessman

Reality TV star, actor, realtor, businessman Social media: Instagram

As documented by Celebrity Net Worth, Lim's estimated net worth is $20 million. His fortune stems from lucrative endeavours in real estate.

An agent with Oppenheim Group, Kane deals with commercial property in Asia and residential properties in California. In 2022, he launched a line of athletic leisurewear called B.L.I.N.G.

5. Jaime Xie

Jaime Xie during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in France. Photo: Gisela Schober

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jaime Xie

Jaime Xie Date of birth: 9 November 1997

9 November 1997 Age: 27 years old (As of October 2025)

27 years old (As of October 2025) Birthplace: California, USA

California, USA Profession: Model, TV personality

Model, TV personality Social media: Instagram

According to Naija News, Jaime has an estimated net worth of $50 million. Part of her wealth stems from her inheritance. Xie's dad is the founder of the Fortinet cybersecurity company.

In 2020, Forbes ranked him among the world's 400 richest people. A former competitive equestrian, Jaime previously rode alongside Reed Paul Jobs' sister, Eve Jobs.

4. Gabriel and Christine Chiu

Christine Chiu and Gabriel Chiu during the 2022 launch celebration party for Netflix's Bling Empire. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Gabriel Ham Chang Chiu Jr., Christine Chiu

Gabriel Ham Chang Chiu Jr., Christine Chiu Date of birth: 22 July 1967, 13 December 1982

22 July 1967, 13 December 1982 Age: 58 years old, 43 years old (As of October 2025)

58 years old, 43 years old (As of October 2025) Birthplace: Taiwan

Taiwan Profession: Plastic surgeon, businesswoman

Plastic surgeon, businesswoman Social media: Instagram, Instagram

The couple has a combined estimated net worth of $80 million, per Nicki Swift. They are the founders of Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery inc., where Gabriel is a plastic surgeon. Christine and Gabriel reportedly donate 50% of the revenue generated from the clinic to charity.

3. Cherie Chan

Cherie Chan during the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Cherie Chan

Cherie Chan Date of birth: 9 September 1976

9 September 1976 Age: 49 years old (2025)

49 years old (2025) Birthplace: Hong Kong

Hong Kong Profession: Entrepreneur, former singer

Entrepreneur, former singer Social media: Instagram

According to Screen Rant, Chan and her fiancé, Jessey Lee, have an estimated combined net worth of $200 million. She acquired a fortune as an inheritance from her dad's denim empire. A trust fund baby, Lee runs a furniture business.

2. Anna Shay

Anna Shay at the 2022 launch celebration party for Netflix's Bling Empire in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Anna Erika Shay

Anna Erika Shay Date of birth: 30 January 1961

30 January 1961 Date of death: 1 June 2023

1 June 2023 Birthplace: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Profession: Entrepreneur, socialite

Entrepreneur, socialite Social media: Instagram

As documented by Celebrity Net Worth, Anna's net worth was estimated at $600 million at her passing. She made a fortune from selling her dad's company, Pacific Architects and Engineers.

The firm was a major supplier of services to the American and British governments. Sadly, Shay succumbed to a stroke at 62.

1. Mimi Morris

Mimi Morris during the 2022 launch celebration party for Netflix's Bling Empire in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Mimi Morris

Mimi Morris Date of birth: 9 November 1969

9 November 1969 Age: 55 years old (As of October 2025)

55 years old (As of October 2025) Birthplace: Vietnam

Vietnam Profession: Former media personality, social media personality

Former media personality, social media personality Social media: Instagram

Mimi and her husband, Don, have a combined estimated net worth of $800 million, per Prestige Hong Kong. Don is the CEO of Morris Group International. On the other hand, Mimi inked lucrative endorsement deals with brands such as Dior, Chanel, and Louis Vuitton.

Conclusion

Kevin Kreider's net worth was significantly bolstered by his appearance on Bling Empire. Some of his castmates are millionaires with their fortunes stemming from inheritances, profitable business endeavours, or marriage to rich partners.

READ MORE: Southern Charm cast net worths

Briefly.co.za shared an article about the cast of the reality series, Southern Charm. The show chronicles the personal and professional lives of several socialites who reside in South Carolina.

The Southern Charm cast's net worths reveal a glimpse into the wealth behind Charleston's elite social circle. The richest star is Patricia Altschul, whose net worth is estimated at $100 million.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News