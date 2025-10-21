From Mimi Morris' $800M to Kevin Kreider's net worth: Every Bling Empire star's fortune
Bling Empire cast members are renowned for their great wealth. However, Kevin Kreider's net worth differs from that of his co-stars. In a chat with E! News in 2021, he shut down rumours of being a millionaire, revealing that he spends $1,000 monthly on rent and has roommates.
I am flattered by claims of my net worth being $10 million. However, this seems more like a future prediction than a current one. One thing is certain, though; eventually I will get there.
- Mimi Morris' combined net worth with her rich husband Don ranks her as the wealthiest Bling Empire cast member.
- Dorothy Wang and Jaime Xie are the daughters of billionaire businessmen Roger Wang and Ken Xie, respectively.
- Real estate developer Kane Lim made his first million before turning 20.
- A renowned DJ, Kim Lee, reportedly charges about $50,000 for a set.
A look at Kevin Kreider's net worth against his co-stars
Netflix's Bling Empire focuses on the lives of Los Angeles-based socialites of East and Southeast Asian descent. However, one cast member (Kevin Kreider) stands out from the rest of the group.
Although he has a few zeros in his bank account, he is not as wealthy as the others. Below is a summary of the Bling Empire cast's net worth.
Reality star
Estimated net worth
Mimi Morris
$800 million
Anna Shay
$600 million
Cherie Chan
$200 million
Christine and Gabriel Chiu
$80 million
Jaime Xie
$50 million
Kane Lim
$20 million
Dorothy Wang
$10 million
Kelly Mi Li
$5 million
Andrew M. Gray
$2 million
Kim Lee
$500,000
Kevin Kreider
$10,000
11. Kevin Kreider
- Full name: Kevin Taejin Kreider
- Date of birth: 21 August 1983
- Age: 42 years old (2025)
- Birthplace: Seoul, South Korea
- Occupation: Model, actor, businessman
- Social media: Instagram
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kevin has an estimated net worth of $10,000. His income primarily stems from his acting career and entrepreneurial ventures.
Kreider owns SANS by Taejin Beverage, ALLS Productions and Taejin Entertainment LLC. A successful model, he has landed appearances in publications such as Men's Fitness and Men's Health and featured in campaigns for brands like Gillette.
10. Kim Lee
- Full name: Kim Lee
- Date of birth: 22 May 1988
- Age: 37 years old (2025)
- Birthplace: Orange County, California, USA
- Profession: DJ, former model
- Social media: Instagram
Lee's estimated net worth is $500,000, per Wealthy Gorilla. She launched her career as a model, working with designers like Marc Jacobs. Later, Kim pivoted into acting, landing a role in The Hangover II. She has appeared in Music videos for A-listers, including Kanye West and Nicki Minaj.
9. Andrew M. Gray
- Full name: Andrew Michael Gray
- Date of birth: 4 February 1987
- Age: 38 years old (2025)
- Birthplace: Sacramento, California, USA
- Profession: Actor, model
- Social media: Instagram
As documented by The Sun, Gray has an estimated net worth of $2 million. His career in the film industry is his main source of income. Some of Andrew's acting credits include Power Rangers Megaforce. Additionally, he has modelled for brands such as Dior.
8. Kelly Mi Li
- Full name: Kelly Mi Li
- Date of birth: 13 November 1985
- Age: 39 years old (As of October 2025)
- Birthplace: Kunming, China
- Profession: Businesswoman, film producer
- Social media: Instagram
According to Marie Claire, Kelly has an estimated net worth of $5 million. A self-made entrepreneur, she founded Wet Paws Media production company. Kelly's producer credits include Bling Empire, Echo Boomers, Cypher and Immediate Family.
7. Dorothy Wang
- Full name: Dorothy Wang
- Date of birth: 27 January 1988
- Age: 37 years old (2025)
- Birthplace: Beverly Hills, USA
- Profession: Reality TV star, real estate broker
- Social media: Instagram
Dorothy has an estimated net worth of $10 million, per Women's Health. She gained traction for starring in Rich Kids of Beverly Hills.
Being born into a wealthy family significantly influenced her financial portfolio. Wang's dad is the former CEO of Golden Eagle International Group, which specialises in real estate, vehicle repair and clothing.
6. Kane Lim
- Full name: Kane Lim
- Date of birth: 5 December 1990
- Age: 34 years old (As of October 2025)
- Birthplace: Singapore
- Profession: Reality TV star, actor, realtor, businessman
- Social media: Instagram
As documented by Celebrity Net Worth, Lim's estimated net worth is $20 million. His fortune stems from lucrative endeavours in real estate.
An agent with Oppenheim Group, Kane deals with commercial property in Asia and residential properties in California. In 2022, he launched a line of athletic leisurewear called B.L.I.N.G.
5. Jaime Xie
- Full name: Jaime Xie
- Date of birth: 9 November 1997
- Age: 27 years old (As of October 2025)
- Birthplace: California, USA
- Profession: Model, TV personality
- Social media: Instagram
According to Naija News, Jaime has an estimated net worth of $50 million. Part of her wealth stems from her inheritance. Xie's dad is the founder of the Fortinet cybersecurity company.
In 2020, Forbes ranked him among the world's 400 richest people. A former competitive equestrian, Jaime previously rode alongside Reed Paul Jobs' sister, Eve Jobs.
4. Gabriel and Christine Chiu
- Full name: Gabriel Ham Chang Chiu Jr., Christine Chiu
- Date of birth: 22 July 1967, 13 December 1982
- Age: 58 years old, 43 years old (As of October 2025)
- Birthplace: Taiwan
- Profession: Plastic surgeon, businesswoman
- Social media: Instagram, Instagram
The couple has a combined estimated net worth of $80 million, per Nicki Swift. They are the founders of Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery inc., where Gabriel is a plastic surgeon. Christine and Gabriel reportedly donate 50% of the revenue generated from the clinic to charity.
3. Cherie Chan
- Full name: Cherie Chan
- Date of birth: 9 September 1976
- Age: 49 years old (2025)
- Birthplace: Hong Kong
- Profession: Entrepreneur, former singer
- Social media: Instagram
According to Screen Rant, Chan and her fiancé, Jessey Lee, have an estimated combined net worth of $200 million. She acquired a fortune as an inheritance from her dad's denim empire. A trust fund baby, Lee runs a furniture business.
2. Anna Shay
- Full name: Anna Erika Shay
- Date of birth: 30 January 1961
- Date of death: 1 June 2023
- Birthplace: Tokyo, Japan
- Profession: Entrepreneur, socialite
- Social media: Instagram
As documented by Celebrity Net Worth, Anna's net worth was estimated at $600 million at her passing. She made a fortune from selling her dad's company, Pacific Architects and Engineers.
The firm was a major supplier of services to the American and British governments. Sadly, Shay succumbed to a stroke at 62.
1. Mimi Morris
- Full name: Mimi Morris
- Date of birth: 9 November 1969
- Age: 55 years old (As of October 2025)
- Birthplace: Vietnam
- Profession: Former media personality, social media personality
- Social media: Instagram
Mimi and her husband, Don, have a combined estimated net worth of $800 million, per Prestige Hong Kong. Don is the CEO of Morris Group International. On the other hand, Mimi inked lucrative endorsement deals with brands such as Dior, Chanel, and Louis Vuitton.
Conclusion
Kevin Kreider's net worth was significantly bolstered by his appearance on Bling Empire. Some of his castmates are millionaires with their fortunes stemming from inheritances, profitable business endeavours, or marriage to rich partners.
