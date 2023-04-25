What does Reed Paul Jobs do for a living? Life story of Steve Jobs's son

Reed Paul Jobs is best known for being American investor and inventor Steve Jobs's son. He is more than just his famous family association, gaining significant success in his own right. What does he do for a living, and has he followed in his father's footsteps by entering the tech world?

Steve's son attended the prestigious Stanford University, where he excelled and showed natural entrepreneurial skills. Shortly after he graduated, he began working for his mother's company. From a young age, Reed has been conversing with world-renowned figures.

Reed Paul Jobs's profile and bio summary

Full name Reed Paul Jobs Date of birth 22 September 1991 Age 31 years of age (2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace California, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity White Gender Male Height 175 cm Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Light brown Parents Laurene Powell and Steve Jobs Siblings Lisa Brennan, Erin Siena, and Eve Jobs Profession Health director Education Crystal Springs Uplands School and Stanford University Native language English Net worth $10.2 billion

How old is Reed Paul Jobs?

The businessman Reed Paul Jobs (aged 31 as of 2023) was born on 22 September 1991. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

Reed Paul Jobs’s height

His height is most widely reported as 175 cm. In comparison, his father's height was 188 cm.

What does Reed Jobs do for a living?

It is widely reported that once his father was diagnosed with cancer in 2003, Reed became a medical researcher and graduated from Stanford University, becoming a health director within the cancer research field.

Where does Reed Jobs work?

Shortly after graduation, he began working at the Emerson Collective, a philanthropic organisation focusing on cancer research. His mother is the organisation's founder, and they work together to help better understand the disease and seek more effective treatments.

What does Erin Siena Jobs do for a living?

Erin, one of Reed's siblings, is reportedly an architect and designer. Lisa is an essayist and a publicist, while Eve is a famous fashion model and an equestrian.

Did Lisa Jobs inherit money?

Daughter of Steve, Lisa Brennan-Jobs has been outspoken about her strained relationship with her father. She stated he was a cold and distant parent, even initially declining to pay for her tertiary education. Knowing this, did Lisa Brennan-Jobs get an inheritance?

According to her account, she did get a multi-million inheritance but cannot access it as it falls under the assets that her stepmother, Laurene Powell Jobs, has power over since her father's death in 2011.

Powell said in an interview with The New York Times she does not plan to share her inheritance with her children. "I'm not interested in legacy wealth buildings," she stated.

Reed Paul Jobs’s education

Reports suggest Reeds completed his high school education at Crystal Springs Uplands School. After, he attended the prestigious university Stanford and graduated in 2014.

Reed Paul Jobs’s net worth

The net worth of Reed Paul Jobs in 2023 is widely reported to be $10.2 billion. His mother and business partner, Laurene Powell Jobs’s net worth is a staggering $13.3 billion as per Forbes.

Reed Paul Jobs’s profiles

Reed Paul Jobs does not have a verified Instagram account as of May 2023. He prefers to stay out of the limelight by avoiding online platforms. His sister, fashion model Eve Jobs has 448k followers on her verified Instagram account.

Reed Paul Jobs remains a reclusive figure within the family, choosing to stay out of the public eye. He remains determined to continue his father's legacy through his philanthropy work and ground-breaking cancer research.

