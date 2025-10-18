Edwin Sodi's net worth: Tracing the fortune of the Blackhead Consulting CEO

Blackhead Consulting CEO Edwin Sodi is a controversial figure in the business world, facing legal woes stemming from his estranged wife's claims and credit card debt with a notable South African bank. But Edwin Sodi's reported net worth of R350 million highlights his commercial success throughout his career.

Edwin Sodi at the Zondo Commission on August 19, 2020 and September 29, 2020 in Johannesburg. Photo: Luba Lesolle and Papi Morake (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Edwin Sodi is the chief executive of Blackhead Consulting. This company describes itself as a 'black-owned and managed consulting company providing services in the project management and engineering environment.'

describes itself as a 'black-owned and managed consulting company providing services in the project management and engineering environment.' The businessman is known for his extravagant lifestyle and controversies , including debt issues with Nedbank and suspicious tenders enabled by strong political ties.

, including debt issues with Nedbank and suspicious tenders enabled by strong political ties. Edwin Sodi's personal life has also seen turbulent times, with his estranged wife filing assault and attempted murder charges against him, which have since been struck off the roll.

Edwin Sodi's net worth as of 2025 is R350 million

Online sources vary regarding the businessman's exact value; however, Edwin's most commonly reported net worth in dollars is $60 million. His net worth in rands is reported by The South African as R350 million.

Edwin amassed his value through his successful professional life

Edwin's value is due to his title as CEO of Blackhead Consulting, being the sole director of Base Property Holdings (Pty) Ltd, which has mortgage bonds valued at R40.5 million, and significant involvement in major construction projects, specifically in the public sector.

He has earned millions from his professional relationship with the Gauteng Provincial Government, including involvement with the Department of Environmental Affairs and Tourism and social responsibility projects.

Edwin Sodi at at Bloemfontein High Court on May 5, 2025 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. Photo: Mlungisi Louw (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Edwin's professional controversies stem from his 'sketchy' tenders

As the reported owner of 40 privately owned companies, Edwin has two multi-million tenders that have thrust him into South Africa's justice system, and the court of public opinion. The tenders include the R295 million Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Works tender and the R255 million asbestos contract in the Free State.

Although court cases have been ongoing, The Sowetan reported that the Pretoria High Court ordered Edwin to repay profits he made from the failed Rooiwal wastewater project to the City of Tshwane. Acting judge Nicholson stated:

'The construction of phase one upgrades and urgent refurbishment at the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant to the respondents is declared constitutionally invalid, reviewed and set aside.'

Edwin Sodi's assets included a multitude of properties and cars

According to IOL, Edwin Sodi's properties included a R6 million farm in Ruimsig, Pretoria and a property in Aanwins AH, Johannesburg, valued at R1 million. His company, Base Property Holdings (Pty) Ltd, holds 10 title deeds in Bryanston. Edwin's assets are reported to include 27 properties, 29 cars, 19 active accounts, and household goods owned by him and his company, Blackhead Consulting.

Edwin Sodi at the Bloemfontein High Court on February 21, 2022 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. Photo: Gallo Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Specifically, the company owns a property in Fourways Gardens, Johannesburg, valued at R1.2 million, and a property in Aanwins AH, Johannesburg, valued at R1.2 million. There are four cars registered in Edwin's name, including:

A black 2019 Porsche Cayenne S Coupe ( R1 . 9 million ).

A black 2002 Mercedes-Benz C32 AMG ( R100 , 000 ).

A white 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Family Dawn ( R5 . 3 million ).

A blue 2017 Bentley Continental Super Sports convertible (R2.8 million).

However, the volume and value of his assets at the time of writing remain undisclosed, as his legal woes may have impacted this. He had also bought back one of his properties, a Morningside mansion valued at R75 million, after it was taken by the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) and put up for sale.

Edwin's credit card debt with Nedbank spotlighted his financial woes

Despite his significant net worth, Edwin was in R570,248 debt with Nedbank which was confirmed in August 2024. The unpaid fees include credit card bills and an overdraft facility, and Nedbank took legal action against him to recover the debt. The case was ongoing at the time of writing.

Edwin Sodi at the Commission of Inquiry Into State Capture on August 19, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Luba Lesolle (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

What is Edwin Sodi's background?

According to online sources and his LinkedIn bio, Edwin was born and bred in Johannesburg, Gauteng. The same bio also mentioned that Edwin has been a part of the Blackhead Consulting team since January 2004, but little is known of his background otherwise.

Who is Edwin Sodi's estranged wife?

The controversial businessman is legally married to Nthateng Lerata, a TV and radio presenter, although the couple were last reported to be estranged. Nthateng laid criminal charges against Edwin for assault and attempted murder regarding a domestic violence incident in March 2022.

In March 2025, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that the Randburg Magistrates' Court had struck the assault and attempted murder case from the roll, exonerating Edwin. He was also ordered by Judge Johannes Strijdom to pay her R24 million regarding their ongoing divorce proceedings, which he has disputed and not paid at the time of writing.

Edwin Sodi at the High Court in Bloemfontein on April 15, 2024. Photo: Lihlumelo Toyana (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Does Edwin Sodi have children?

By all online accounts, Edwin has children. However, the exact amount and identifying details are scarce, with online source Their Magazine mentioning that he has six children from different mothers.

Conclusion

Edwin Sodi's net worth showcases his notable success as a businessman. However, he is not without his financial woes and legal issues stemming from his controversial government tenders. Edwin's legal woes with his wife have also caused a stir online, but have settled since the charges were struck off the roll.

