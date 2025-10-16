A local divorce attorney, Mary-Jane Mphahlele, shared knowledge about the divorce settlement between DJ Black Coffee and actress Enhle Mbali

Enhle announced on her Instagram account that the divorce was finalised on Friday, 10 October, 2025

Mary-Jane informed South Africans in her TikTok video that she was not providing legal advice

A divorce attorney informed South Africans about the details regarding Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali's divorce. Images: Shane Sinclair / Getty Images, @maryjaneesq / TikTok, @enhlembali_ / Instagram

On Friday, 10 October, 2025, actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa confirmed her divorce from DJ Black Coffee, marking a significant moment in her life. The news prompted a divorce attorney to share knowledge about the settlement that didn't work out in the DJ's favour.

The divorce comes after Enhle accused the Grammy Award-winning DJ of having cheated on her with several women. According to City Press, the Johannesburg High Court ordered Black Coffee, real name Nkosinathi Maphumulo, to pay Enhle R67 167 in spousal maintenance, and R27 000 per child (two sons). If that's not all, he also has to vacate their matrimonial home while continuing to pay the bond.

Mary-Jane Mphahlele, an attorney and managing director at Mary-Jane Mphahlele Attorneys, offered her insights into the split on 15 October, 2025. She stated that if you intend to get married out of community of property, couples must sign an antinuptial contract before going forward with a valid customary marriage.

Mary-Jane, who shares legal education and not advice, added that the registration of the contract must happen within three months.

The law professional shared what South Africans should take away from Black Coffee and Enhle's divorce: You cannot enter a valid customary marriage without an antinuptial contract and later sign the contract and register a civil marriage at Home Affairs, thinking the contract will regulate the civil marriage. Essentially, this will result in the couple being married in community of property, and the contract will not affect the civil marriage.

"What you should've done in the first place was do a postnuptial contract because you're already married. A postnuptial contract needs a court order.

"You submit an application to the High Court, serve it on all your creditors or any other interested party, and inform them, 'My husband and I were married on this day, and now we want to get married out of community of property.' The court will issue you a court order authorising the registration of the postnuptial contract. You're married either out of community of property with or without accrual."

Mary-Jane referred to a common phrase she claimed was used in law that might apply to the former couple's situation:

"Love is blind, but the law is not."

She concluded with a disclaimer, stating:

"This is not legal advice. You are not my client, and I am not your attorney. If you're looking for legal advice, please consult with an attorney."

Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali during the good times. Image: Gallo Images

