Teko Modise and Koketso Chipane are in a legal dispute over their divorce

The couple, married for a few years, are struggling to reach an agreement, with negotiations ongoing

This marks Modise’s second high-profile divorce, drawing public attention and discussion

Former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teko Modise is contesting a proposed R1.2 million divorce settlement from his estranged wife, Koketso Chipane.

The couple, married in 2021, are seeking an amicable separation; however, financial disagreements have complicated the process. Chipane's demand includes the R1.2 million payout to cover personal expenses and an overdraft, which Modise argues is excessive.

Modise's second high-profile divorce: his previous marriage to Felicia Mokoena ended in 2013 after three years. The ongoing dispute has attracted public attention, and fans are debating the fairness of the proposed financial terms. Sources close to the couple say both parties prefer a private resolution.

Disputed amounts and legal standpoints

Chipane's proposed R1.2 million payout includes a one-time payment and a monthly payment of R10,000 to settle an overdraft, further complicating negotiations.

Modise's legal team is reportedly reviewing the claim, aiming to reduce the financial burden while ensuring an equitable settlement.

The dispute has triggered social media discussions, with followers sharing opinions on whether the settlement is justified. Both Modise and Chipane remain largely silent, highlighting the private nature of the proceedings despite public interest.

Modise, who retired from football in 2019 and has since established himself in fashion and broadcasting, was married to Koketso for three years, from 2021 to 2023.

Bona Magazine previously reported that Modise was also previously married to Felicia Mokoena for three years, from 2010 to 2013. The football commentator reportedly has a daughter from his first wife and a son from his second wife.

As legal proceedings continue, the focus remains on whether the former footballer and his estranged wife can reach a mutually agreeable settlement that brings closure to their short-lived marriage.

Why is there a surge in divorce within sportspeople?

Some psychologists have reported that retirement or career decline can trigger relational breakdowns. For example, when athletes who have been used to high status, constant recognition, travel, and a tight routine suddenly lose those elements, the role shifts at home can be destabilizing.

One expert noted that “often, the wife married a hero … now he’s a person she’s never met,” meaning that the person off the field/post-glory may be very different from the public persona, which causes strain. Alcoholism, identity loss, and difficulties adjusting to ‘ordinary life’ were also flagged as risk factors.

Experts in South Africa have found that among young elite athletes, emotional harm is common, especially under the pressure from coaches, parents, and media.

They say that factors such as maintaining a “super-human” identity, having to perform at very high levels while also being role models, and lack of coping mechanisms make relational issues more likely. They emphasise that without good social support, communication, and coping strategies, personal relationships often suffer.

