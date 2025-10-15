Businesswoman Lungie Maphumulo, who is related to DJ Black Coffee, got dragged on social media this week when she criticised Enhle Mbali

Actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa had Mzansi talking when she celebrated the end of her marriage to the father of her sons last weekend

South Africans defended Mlotshwa on Wednesday, 15 October 2025, when the DJ's sister dragged her

DJ Black Coffee's sister criticises actress Enhle Mbali on social media. Images: RealBlackCoffee and EnhleMbali

Source: Instagram

Popular artist DJ Black Coffee had Mzansi talking this week when his sister, Lungie Maphumulo, dragged his ex-wife, Enhle Mbali, on social media.

Actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa recently made headlines when she confirmed her divorce from the award-winning DJ.

The South African musician also topped social media trends when he showed off his R8.3 million Ferrari online.

Celebrity blog Maphepha Ndaba shared the musician's comments about his ex-wife on Instagram on Wednesday, 15 October 2025.

"Enhle Mbali’s mother @sisbongimlotshwa posted what @realblackcoffee’s sister @lungiemap posted, or rather commented on, regarding Enhle’s legal fights with Black Coffee. While Mbali celebrated her divorce, Black Coffee’s sister insinuated that she won’t get a cent from her brother," wrote the blog.

The DJ's sister, Lungie Maphumulo, wrote: "Good luck to her. From where I am standing, I don't think she will win this, but let me wish her well."

South Africans are unimpressed with the DJ's sister



Malaika_mmakgosi said:

Bo (the) 'My brother’s house, my brother’s money', sies!"

Callherzeee replied:

"The whole family is mad corny! Instead of telling your brother to stop embarrassing his children by producing children out of wedlock and actually respecting the mother of his children, you’re making jokes? Had he given Enhle a disease, would that have been funny to her?"



Tamzyn_tart wrote:

"This is so scary and dangerous for Enhle. I hope she’s staying safe. Inzondo engaka (such hatred) should not be taken lightly."

_Portiamm responded:

"Justice prevailed! I am hoping she finds herself being cheated on, and her husband's sister treats her the same way, and worse. She absolutely deserves it."



Joynonzukiso_peter said:

"I am not shocked. Abusers and narcissists often receive support from family members due to entrenched patterns of codependency, denial, and image preservation that operate within the family system."



Fundo_belle replied:

"Let couples handle their own divorce. Families cause more drama than help, and the kids will remember who made it worse, from the father’s side of their family."

Sharon_r_nyika responded:

"When you have money, family members will even defend your nonsensical behaviour💔💔."

Hamumanyoni said:

"I think the family was the reason the marriage didn’t work. One day is one day."

Enhle Mbali's fans slam DJ Black Coffee's sister online. Images: EnhleMbali

Source: Instagram

Black Coffee posts gf and mom after Enhle Mbali’s divorce

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African DJ and music producer DJ Black Coffee showed off his lover over the weekend after Enhle Mbali's divorce revelation.

Black Coffee also posted on his X account on Sunday, 12 October 2025, following the end of his marriage to the actress.

South Africans took to DJ Black Coffee's post to comfort him after it was revealed that he has to pay spousal support.

Source: Briefly News