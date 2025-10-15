South African content creator Lasizwe Dambuza celebrated his sister Khanyi Mbau's birthday with a touching Instagram post

The reality TV star celebrated her birthday with a sweet post dedicated to herself, and her fans showed her love

Lasizwe's post came after he confirmed having a fallout with his brother, Lungile Mcunu, over the family business

Lasizwe hailed Khanyi Mbau during her birthday. Image: Lasizwe

South African award-winning YouTuber and comedian Lasizwe Dambuza brought his big sister Khanyi Mbau to tears.

The celebrated actress and reality TV star turned 40 on 15 October, and she penned a sweet message to herself, reflecting on all she endured over the four decades.

In his sweet post, Laszwe made a video montage of some of their most memorable moments together.

"Happy Birthday @mbaureloaded! We've been through so much, yet we always find our way back to each other. It makes sense why you are my Bri to your Bry! Wishing you joy and peace in everything you do! You are loved, Khanyisile," he shared.

Returning the love, Mbau said the message left her emotional. The Young, Famous and African star thanked her baby brother for loving her.

"WHY AM I CRYING!!!! Bryan, I love you so much, my cancer sun. I love deeply and thank you for always seeing me and holding me up . I Dior you."

Lasizwe penned ane motional letter to Khanyi Mbau on her birthday. Image: Oupa Bopape

Mzansi reacts to Lasizwe's emotional post

This is what some people had to say about Lasizwe's message to his sister.

Ngcobo.pamela

"Here to help you wish this gem a happy birthday…we love her."

jessicamashaba20

"Happy birthday to my queen. Oh, we value you @mbaureloaded."

innocenttia__zuulu

"There's something about this woman's energy that's so captivating. Can someone please study her aura?"

sanele_baloyi

"Happiest of birthdays to the LEGEND herself!!"

minniedlamini

"I can’t possibly love two people more."

slee_thebosslady

"Oh, a Libra Queen. Happy birthday, sweetheart."

nhlikinhloko

"There's just something out of this world about us Libra babies, we're just filled with an ample of love and joy in heart to share it in special places. This is what makes our being and existence worth having around. So from one Libra girl to another Libra bbe happy birthday my hunnay."

luluvee_ivy

"Happy Birthday @mbaureloaded. You are such a pure delight. Enjoy this new season love."

sbucie_lady

"Happy birthday, and many blessings to you."

sibiyanokuphila

"This is dope, Lasizwe. Happy Birthday, @mbaureloaded, may you have a beautiful one. Thank you for your impact, love, and kindness."

Lasizwe's post came a day after he confirmed reports that he and his brother, Lungile Mcunu, are not on speaking terms.

"I no longer want to be affiliated with the family taxi business, and that's hurting him because he's so invested in carrying the family legacy."

