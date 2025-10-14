South African content creator Lasizwe Dambuza is allegedly not on good terms with his brother, Lungile Mcunu

The pair, who dominated the social media space with their sibling content, is apparently quarrelling over money, according to a source

However, Lasizwe finally weighed in on the drama to shed light on why he and his sibling were no longer on speaking terms, and social media erupted

Lasizwe Dambuza confirmed that he and Lungile Mcunu aren't on good terms. Image: lasizwe

South African YouTuber Lasizwe Dambuza is said to be in the middle of a sibling rivalry with his once-close brother, Lungile Mcunu.

News about the alleged quarrel was spread by Twitter (X) user @qhamadlula_, who alleged that the fight was over money.

According to the online user, Lungile was demanding his share for his contribution to Lasizwe's Awkward Dates series, a staggering R1 million.

Lungile appeared in an episode with Pearl Thusi on 23 July 2024, and it generated over 704k views.

"Lungile wants to be paid a million plus for his episode of Awkward Date, which made over R2 million plus in revenue. My tomato sauce says Lungile was paid R100k odd rands. Now the brothers don't get along."

Responding to the allegations in a leaked Instagram close friends post, Lasizwe debunked the royalties claims and shared the real reason behind the feud:

"I no longer want to be affiliated with the family taxi business, and that's hurting him because he's so invested in carrying the family legacy."

Lasizwe Dambuza and his brother, Lungile Mcunu, aren't on speaking terms due to Lasizwe's decision to leave the family taxi business. Image: lasizwe

According to Lasizwe, he is not interested in the taxi business anymore and would rather pursue what works for him: social media and entertainment.

The business was inherited from their late father, Menzi Mchunu, who was a taxi owner.

Lasizwe stated that by focusing on his own path, which brings him happiness, he wishes Lungile would respect his decision.

"I am happy with this side of the world, and it works for me. I wish he could just respect that."

The news sparked a variety of reactions from the online community, with many expressing disbelief at Lasizwe's version of events.

Read Lasizwe's post below:

Social media reacts to Lasizwe's statement

Online users weighed in on the tension between Lasizwe and Lungile. Read their comments below:

ms_cheekbones said:

"This doesn’t even look like a fallout. Just a family dispute."

Matt_Mogotlane wasn't convinced:

"This doesn't sound true at all."

UbuhleAngela took Lungile's side:

"Lasizwe is wrong because Lungile could never do any wrong in my eyes."

Online users weighed in on Lasizwe Dambuza and Lungile Mcunu's dispute. Image: lasizwe

Meanwhile, others reacted to the leaking of the close friends' post. Commenting on the leak, Lasizwe expressed disappointment, saying he "wasn't angry, just tired."

Read other users' reactions below:

lastbornone78 said:

"You can't trust anybody these days, SMH."

aseisheated wasn't convinced:

"He leaked it himself, mind you."

ayahbongz laughed:

"Lmfaoooooo, he must think we all flunked L.O."

