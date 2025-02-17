Lasizwe Dambuza left South Africans feeling warm and fuzzy after sharing his Valentine's Day date with his brother Lungile

The reality TV star also gave his brother Valentine's Day gifts and the two watched the movie 'Titanic' together

The video of Lasizwe's Valentine's Day surprise had Mzansi in stitches with many praising the bond between the two brothers

Lasizwe Dambuza had a special Valentine's Day with his brother Lungile. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Lasizwe Dambuza has melted hearts after revealing how he spoiled his brother Lungile on Valentine’s Day. The reality TV star had dinner with his older sibling and spoiled him with gifts although they were not comparable to what Minnie Dlamini received for Valentine’s Day.

Lasizwe Dambuza surprises brother Lungile with Valentine's Day date

Taking to his official Instagram account, Lasizwe had social media users in their feelings after sharing a video of him surprising Lungile with a Valentine’s Day date. He captioned the video:

“Surprising my brother with a Valentine's Day Date..😂😭🤭Who needs a date when you have a sibling to surprise? Titanic, snacks, and some quality time.”

The video shows the Awkward Dates host walking his brother into a room decorated with a red carpet, red balloons, candles and a dinner table. Lasizwe and Lungile also left Instagram users in stitches with their hilarious awkward interactions.

The YouTuber left his brother momentarily speechless after professing his love for him. You can watch the video here.

Lasizwe's dinner date with Lungile warms Mzansi's hearts

In the comments, South Africans praised Lasizwe for surprising his brother on Valentine’s Day. Several Instagram users admired the brothers' close bond while others were left in stitches after Lungile jokingly asked for money instead of flowers as a Valentine’s Day gift.

Lasizwe made his brother Lungile's Valentine's Day special with a dinner date surprise. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Here are some of the reactions:

Nokwandac laughed:

“He said he wants 100K not flowers😂😂😂”

_miinneyy said:

“Him patiently waiting for another gift with a cheque inside is so real😭😭😭 worse after the 1 million prank😭😭😭”

thandwethu_ remarked:

“The bond is on another level 🔥”

starking_global said:

“He doesn't like awkward moments; he took long before he could say he loves you back🤣🤣🤣I think he wanted to hear you say brother 🤣”

zimkhitha_swelinkomo highlighted:

“😂One thing I like about Lungile is that he always does what you tell him to do while complaining. “Isnyama lesi ongfakela sona” whilst taking off the shoes 😂”

katlegoooo08 said:

“Brotherly love is the new romance! The setup is insane 🥺❤️”

katlego_joey said:

“The bond that you and Lungile have I wish I could have with my brothers ❤️🔥🔥just to let them in my world to understand and learn more about me as a gay child, you always inspire me Lasizwe 🔥🙌”

bonniebarbie2 said:

“Who needs friends when you have a brother bond like this one 😍, this is so cute shame, you guys are literally what we call brotherhood goals 🙌... And I'm here for Lungile's reaction he never fails me with his humour 😂❤️. This is too cute 🥺 Yey! oLungile banenhlanhla shame you went beyond to surprise your brother for Valentine’s Day and watching Titanic together is so cute 🥺❤️.”

BB Mzansi's Sweet Guluva melts hearts with Valentine's Day message

In related news, South African celebrities had an eventful Valentine’s Day. Briefly News reported how Big Brother Mzansi contestant Sweet Guluva stole hearts with a sweet Valentine’s Day message to Ashley Ogle.

Sweet Guluva, who's still in the Big Brother Mzansi house, gushed over Ashley. He revealed how she made him embrace public displays of affection, which wasn’t his thing before they met.

Minnie Dlamini receives heartwarming gift from son

Meanwhile, Minnie Dlamini didn’t just receive a Porsche from her new boyfriend Dr Brian Monaisa.

Briefly News reported that her Valentine’s Day got extra special when she received a sentimental gift from her son Netha Makhosini Jones.

She revealed that her son reached into his artistic bag and gave her an art project of his handprint shaped into a bouquet of hearts. Minnie Dlamini gushed over the heartfelt gift which she described as the best gift she had received on Valentine’s Day.

