A romantic Valentine's dinner was organised by Bash for his girlfriend Ntando, featuring a private chef, rose petals, and balloon decorations at their home

The couple, beloved on TikTik, shared a video of the evening where the man's thoughtful gesture had many hopeful that he might propose

While no proposal came, social media users were moved by the couple's simple yet meaningful display of love

A man spoils his girlfriend with a romantic dinner prepared by a private chef. Image @ntantobash

Source: Instagram

A local man named Bash showed his romantic side by organising a romantic dinner, prepared by a private chef, for his woman Ntando, all in the comfort of their home.

The video shared on their TikTok page, ntando_bash, attracted many comments from social media users who were rooting for the couple to tie the knot, calling out Bash for wasting time and joking that Ntando wanted more than just dinner.

The cute couple enjoy their romantic dinner

The clip shows Ntando sitting on a beautifully decorated table, rose petals scattered across the floor, and balloons filling the space. Bash, dressed to impress, takes time to go to Ntando and hugs her before kissing her, careful not to mess with her stunning makeup.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

After kissing her, Ntando adds a naughty joke that cracks both of them as Bash walks back to his chair.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi loves the cute couple

Many followers were left hopeful that the romantic setting was leading up to a proposal, but despite the sweet atmosphere, Bash did not pop the question. The gesture still managed to warm many online users' hearts, who admired the simplicity and authenticity of the moment.

Social media users complimented a cute couple on their love and wished them well Image: @natandobash

Source: Instagram

User @TheAmazingKat❤️ said:

"The way he’s trying to respect her makeup 🥹he can see she made the effort to look gorgeous for him oh man😭 this woman is loved so much and she’s assured and knows that’s her man, beautiful 🥰🕯."

User @uLaMcanco commented

"Marry the lady wena bo."

User @Londymahlabisa695 said:

"Ubelindele i lingi (she was waiting for a ring)😫 dololo (nothing came)."

User @Asante_23💕added:

"Her laughter is everything 🥰😭♥️."

User @Poncho Lesufi 🇿🇦 shared:

"I thought he was going to propose 😅😂."

User @dorothy.derose said:

"She’s not unhappy she’s so used to this 🥰."

3 Briefly News couple articles

A woman showed off the brand-new car her boyfriend bought her as an early Valentine's Day gift, leaving social media users impressed.

A romantic man hung upside down from a tree, recreating a Spiderman-style kiss with his woman, and Mzansi was in stitches.

A man shared a video of himself and his woman playfully chasing each other with water while working in their garden.

Source: Briefly News