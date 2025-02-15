Global site navigation

Minnie Dlamini Says Son’s Valentine’s Day Card Was “Best Gift” After Porsche From Dr Brian Monaisa
Entertainment

Minnie Dlamini Says Son’s Valentine’s Day Card Was “Best Gift” After Porsche From Dr Brian Monaisa

by  Rutendo Masasi 2 min read
  • Minnie Dlamini happily displayed the sweet Valentine’s Day gift she got from her beloved son, Netha Makhosini Jones
  • The beloved media personality posted a photo of how Netha put in effort to shower her with love on Valentine's Day
  • Minnie Dlamini made a declaration about how much she appreciated the sentimental present from her child

CHECK OUT: Turn unemployment into income. Your next job starts here.

Actress Minnie Dlamini’s Valentine's Day was filled with love. The actress seemingly received a Porsche from her bae Brian Monaisa and it got better when her son added his own Valentine's Day present.

Minnie Dlamini beams over Valentine's Day gift from son
Minnie Dlamini was delighted with the Valentine's Day gift from her son. Image: @minniedlamini
Source: Instagram

Later, Minnie Dlamini let her followers know that her beloved son Netha went all out for her on Valentine’s Day. Netha brought out his artistic side for Minnie.

Minnie Dlamini shows son’s Valentine's Day gift

On her Instagram Stories, Minnie said that the best part of Valentine's was getting a gift from her son. Minnie shares a son with her ex, Quinton Jones, and Netha gave his mother an art project of his handprint shaped into a bouquet of hearts. Minnie called the card the "best gift today". See the photo below:

Read also

Minnie Dlamini seemingly gets Porsche for Valentine's Day from new boyfriend Dr Brian Monaisa

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Minnie Dlamini Valentine's Day card from son
Minnie Dlamini was delighted by the Valentine's Day card her son made. Image: @minniedlamini
Source: Instagram

What you need to know about Minnie Dlamini

Neema Aloyce drags Dr Brian Monaisa

Briefly News previously reported that Neema Aloyce opened up about being cheated on. Her candid post came after Minnie Dlamini and Dr Brian Monaisa shared their vacation photos in Zimbabwe on Saturday, 8 February.

The Tanzanian businesswoman revealed that her ex-boyfriend, Dr Brian Monaisa, begged her for a baby. Neema spared little detail as she shared her experience of being betrayed in a romantic relationship.

Read also

Netizens gush over Bonang Matheba's recent cute pictures: "She's so pretty"

Celebrity blogger Maphepha Ndaba shared Aloyce's post on Instagram on Sunday evening, 9 February.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rutendo Masasi avatar

Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 2 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: