Minnie Dlamini happily displayed the sweet Valentine’s Day gift she got from her beloved son, Netha Makhosini Jones

The beloved media personality posted a photo of how Netha put in effort to shower her with love on Valentine's Day

Minnie Dlamini made a declaration about how much she appreciated the sentimental present from her child

Actress Minnie Dlamini’s Valentine's Day was filled with love. The actress seemingly received a Porsche from her bae Brian Monaisa and it got better when her son added his own Valentine's Day present.

Later, Minnie Dlamini let her followers know that her beloved son Netha went all out for her on Valentine’s Day. Netha brought out his artistic side for Minnie.

Minnie Dlamini shows son’s Valentine's Day gift

On her Instagram Stories, Minnie said that the best part of Valentine's was getting a gift from her son. Minnie shares a son with her ex, Quinton Jones, and Netha gave his mother an art project of his handprint shaped into a bouquet of hearts. Minnie called the card the "best gift today". See the photo below:

What you need to know about Minnie Dlamini

Minnie Dlamini has dated a number of high-profile men and she married former American football player Quinton Jones in 2017.

The actress went through a divorce and there were speculations that she had to pay her ex-husband maintenance.

Most recently, Minnie Dlamini was romantically linked to Dr Monaisa after photos of them together surfaced on social media.

Minnie and Dr Monaisa were on trip to Zimbabwe which set tongues wagging as they seemed to confirm their relationship.

Neema Aloyce drags Dr Brian Monaisa

Briefly News previously reported that Neema Aloyce opened up about being cheated on. Her candid post came after Minnie Dlamini and Dr Brian Monaisa shared their vacation photos in Zimbabwe on Saturday, 8 February.

The Tanzanian businesswoman revealed that her ex-boyfriend, Dr Brian Monaisa, begged her for a baby. Neema spared little detail as she shared her experience of being betrayed in a romantic relationship.

Celebrity blogger Maphepha Ndaba shared Aloyce's post on Instagram on Sunday evening, 9 February.

