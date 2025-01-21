Minnie Dlamini's dating history includes high-profile relationships with Itumeleng Khune and Quinton Jones and rumoured links to Edwin Sodi, Yanga Chief, NaakMusiq, and Nota Baloyi

Minnie recently sparked controversy after being accused of dating Dr Brian Monaisa, leading to allegations of being a homewrecker, though the accuser later apologised

Her marriage and subsequent divorce from Quinton Jones also gained national attention, with fans speculating about custody and spousal support

Minnie Dlamini has been in the entertainment industry for a minute. The TV presenter and actress has been linked to several celebrities during her career.

Here's a look at Minnie Dlamini's dating history

Minnie Dlamini has been rumoured to have been dating several men in the industry before and after her marriage to Quinton Jones and her divorce. Fans recently became invested in The Honeymoon actress' love life following allegations that she is dating Dr Brian Monaisa.

Minnie shot to the top of the charts after Dr Monaisa's baby mama accused her of being a homewrecker. Although she later apologised, the streets have been buzzing with details about her dating history.

Itumeleng Khune and Minnie Dlamini

Minnie Dlamini and award-winning goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune for three years. The two were rumoured to have been engaged, and Khune also allegedly wanted to pay lobola for Minnie.

Minnie Dlamini allegedly dated Nota Baloyi

Nota Baloyi raised eyebrows when he seemingly hinted that he dated the TV presenter when he posted cosy pictures with her.

Cassper Nyovest reportedly shot his shot at Minnie

Mufasa and Minnie Dlamini may be good friends now, but sparks allegedly flew between the two. Cassper Nyovest is believed to have shot his shot at Minnie and was ready to fork out millions to pay lobola for Mzansi's diamond.

Minnie Dlamini's marriage and divorce

The star married TV producer and businessman Quinton Jones for almost five years. Their divorce made national news as fans discussed their alleged custody battle and spousal support.

Minnie has also reportedly dated controversial businessman Edwin Sodi, rapper Yanga Chief and former Generations star and musician NaakMusiq.

