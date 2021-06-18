Taxi Boss: Lasizwe Dambuza Flexes His Major Side Hustle

South African media personality and vlogger Lasizwe Dambuza has once again showed off his multiple streams of income

The young celebrity revealed that he is actually a taxi owner with a fleet of taxis to his name

Unfortunately, it seems a few of the taxis are currently broken down and not generating a profit for him

Lasizwe is a man of multiple hustles. The comedian and TV personality recently revealed that he’s also a taxi owner.

Lasizwe Dambuza is a proud taxi owner. Image: @lasizwe

Taking to social media recently, Lasizwe showed off his fleet of taxis. It seems 3 of them are currently broken down and are giving him grief.

We, however, have no doubt that he will have them up and running and generating income in no time.

Lasizwe has taken up after his late father, Menzi Mcunu, who was a taxi owner.

Lasizwe posts treasured memories of dad

Khanyi Mbau and Lasizwe Dambuza shared some of their most treasured memories with their dad, Menzi Mcunu, on social media. Their father was buried a few months ago and the funeral was emotional and their dad had a beautiful send-off.

Briefly News learned that Khanyi shared a beautiful video of her dad dancing and from the video, he really enjoyed dancing and was the life of the party.

Lasizwe shared his own video and captioned it with the following:

"Tomorrow we lay you to rest. Till we meet and share a dance again! I love you will forever love you. ( Say hi to my mother for me )."

Lasizwe thanks Mzansi for supporting him after father’s passing

Social media personality Lasizwe Dambuza has expressed his gratitude to fellow South Africans after he shared his grief from losing his father on social media.

Lasizwe was thankful to Mzansi:

"Thank you to every single of one you who shared messages of hope, love and comfort during my bereavement. Healing isn’t pretty but the other side is beautiful," he wrote on Twitter.

Lasizwe was dragged by a few users for being so public with his grief, but many others decided to show him some support instead - and he appreciated it.

