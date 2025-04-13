Meet Neal Froneman, World Gold Council chairman and Sibanye-Stillwater CEO

Neal Froneman's transformative leadership in the precious metals industry earned him the nickname Mr Fix It. With a career spanning four decades, the mining boss said he is ready to retire after expanding Sibanye-Stillwater into a multinational PGM group with a presence on five continents.

I have come to a stage in my life where I wish to spend more time on my interests and with my family.

Neal Froneman during an interview in Johannesburg on October 25, 2019 (R). Photo: Waldo Swiegers (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Neal led Sibanye-Stillwater through significant expansions , technological advancements, and diversification since taking over as CEO in 2013.

, technological advancements, and diversification since taking over as CEO in 2013. He spearheaded significant deals, including the R30-billion purchase of Stillwater Mining in the United States and the acquisitions of Anglo-American Platinum's Rustenburg operations in 2016.

Froneman will retire from Sibanye-Stillwater in September 2025.

Neal Froneman's profile summary

Full name Neal John Froneman Date of birth September 17, 1959 Age 65 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth Johannesburg, South Africa Marital status Married Wife Roz Froneman Children Justin Froneman, Bryony Froneman, and Claire Froneman Alma mater University of the Witwatersrand, University of South Africa Profession Engineer, mining executive Social media LinkedIn

Neal Froneman has an engineering education background

Froneman studied a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering (Ind Opt) at the University of the Witwatersrand and graduated in 1981. He later enrolled at the University of South Africa in 1982 to pursue a Bachelor of Accounting Science.

The mining executive became a registered professional engineer in 1984. Neal Froneman later got the Mine Managers Certificate of Competency in 1994.

Five facts about Neal Froneman. Photo: Michele Spatari on Getty Images (modified by author)

Neal Froneman's transformative career in mining

Froneman started his career in the mining sector in 1984 as a junior engineer at Libanon. He later worked for JCI Limited and Harmony Gold Mining Company before joining Gold One International (formerly Aflease Gold) in 2003 as the president and CEO. He was with the company until 2012, during which he oversaw the creation of Uranium One Incorporated.

In January 2013, Neal was appointed Sibanye-Stillwater's CEO and executive director. He has been credited for transforming the group from a 1.5 Moz gold mining company in South Africa into a leading Platinum Group Metals producer globally.

Under his tenure, Sibanye-Stillwater expanded its international footprint to include a nickel hydrometallurgical processing facility in France, a copper and nickel mine in Brazil, and lithium in the United States.

Neal Froneman during the Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town, South Africa, on February 7, 2017. Photo: Halden Krog (modified by author)

Neal has also been a key figure in the digitization of the mining sector in South Africa. In 2021, he was honoured with the 2021 Brigadier Stokes Award from the Southern African Institute of Mining and Metallurgy for his contribution to the industry.

Froneman joined the Wits Foundation Board of Governors in 2021 and was appointed the chairman of the World Gold Council in 2023. He is also the director and chairman of the NPO, Business Against Crime SA and serves on the board of ICMM.

Neal Froneman in Johannesburg on October 25, 2019 (L). Photo: Waldo Swiegers on Getty Images/@buzinessx on X (modified by author)

Neal Froneman is set to retire as Sibanye-Stillwater CEO

Froneman will step down on September 30, 2025, after serving as CEO and executive director for 12 years. According to Vincent Maphai, the chair of the Sibanye-Stillwater Board, Neal is leaving the group in good health, both financially and operationally, as a multinational mining and metals processing company.

I know that my admiration for Neal's strategic leadership and moral candour during his tenure and gratitude for his unwavering commitment is shared by all. I am sure that these sentiments are echoed throughout Sibanye-Stillwater, where Neal's inspirational and values-based leadership in the role he defined as 'Chief Enabling Officer' will be sorely missed.

Richard Stewart will take over as Sibanye-Stillwater CEO on October 1, 2025. The geologist PhD joined the company in 2014 and has been the group's Chief Regional Officer for Southern Africa since 2021. Stewart has also held other senior positions within the company as Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President for Business Development.

Neal Froneman during the Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town, South Africa, on February 6, 2018 (L). Photo: Waldo Swiegers on Getty Images/amberowens18 on X (modified by author)

Neal John Froneman earns millions of Rands in salary

The amount earned by the CEO of Sibanye-Stillwater varies with how well the company is doing. In 2021, John had the highest payday of his career after he was awarded a whopping R300 million amid wage strikes at the company. The amount included a basic salary of R12.42 million, a cash bonus of R7.8 million, and conditional share proceeds of R264 million.

Neal made R62.73 million in 2020, R189 million in 2022, R56 million in 2023, and R55 million in 2024. The cut in salary came after the group experienced a plunge in PGM prices. Neal John Froneman's net worth is estimated between $10 million and $20 million.

Neal Froneman during PMGs Industry Day in April 2024 (R). Photo:@joburgindaba/@constitution_94 (modified by author)

Neal John Froneman has three kids with Roz

Neal Froneman's wife, Roz, stays out of the spotlight, but the mining executive told Mining Weekly in 2013 that she has had the biggest influence on his life and is proud of the family they have raised together. The couple welcomed three kids, including Justin Froneman, Bryony Froneman, and Claire Froneman.

Neal's eldest son, Justin Froneman, is a chartered accountant with a BCom degree from Wits University. The father-son duo started working together in 2015 when Justin was appointed the regional chief financial officer at Sibanye-Stillwater. He later served as the group's Global Head of Recycling from 2021 to 2022.

Justin previously worked as the director of equity research at Credit Suisse Group and the Standard Bank Group. He co-founded Sumsare Resources in 2023, according to his LinkedIn, and currently serves as the portfolio manager and senior analyst at Vision Fund Manager.

Neal Froneman's eldest son, Justin Froneman, Photo: @justinfroneman on LinkedIn (modified by author)

Neal Froneman's contribution to the South African mining industry continues to shape the sector, which has been facing a decline. He remains an influential figure as he leaves behind a legacy of transformation.

