Todd Bradley's net worth: How rich is Bronwyn Newport's husband?

Todd Bradley's net worth is built through his notable career in tech, leading companies like Hewlett-Packard and Palm. His wealth has also attracted attention due to his marriage to Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, Bronwyn Newport.

Key takeaways

Todd Bradley is a seasoned businessman, particularly known for his leadership in tech companies.

Bradley's career highlights include being the CEO of Palm between 2001 and 2005.

He married Bronwyn Newport, a star from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC), after divorcing his first wife.

, after divorcing his first wife. Todd Bradley's financial status was a topic of discussion on RHOSLC due to the lifestyle his wealth affords.

Profile summary

Name Todd Bradley Place of birth United States Age 66 (as of February 2025) Gender Male Nationality American Ethnicity White Occupation Tech industry executive and board member Marital status Married Wife Bronwyn Newport Ex-wife Margaret Bradley Kids Two

Todd Bradley's net worth

According to reports from The Express and Distractify, Todd is estimated to be worth $24 million. He is among the richest men associated with The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Todd's net worth is based on reported shares from numerous corporations. They include Hewlett Packard Co., Palm Inc., Mattel Inc /DE/, TrueCar, Inc., Eastman Kodak Co., One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp., Commvault Systems Inc., and Tibco Software Inc.

Notably, the Daily Mail reported that in 2009, Todd Bradley earned a gross monthly salary of $60,219 as Executive Vice President of Hewlett-Packard. In addition, he received an average of $797,518 per month in commissions and bonuses, bringing his total gross income for the year to over $10 million.

Career path and financial growth

Todd gained attention while working at top companies like the HP PC Group. He served as CEO of Palm from 2001 to 2005, according to his LinkedIn.

After that, he led Hewlett-Packard's printing and personal systems business until 2014. Todd Bradley described his job as follows:

Built the largest, most profitable PC business in the world. Enhanced HP’s business in China and extended the company’s critical channel partner relationships worldwide. Cultivated partnership opportunities with early-stage companies to fuel HP’s long-term growth.

Todd has also held leadership roles as president of Tibco Software Inc. and CEO of Mozido. Currently, he serves as a part-time board member at Commvault.

Real estate and lifestyle

According to details obtained by The Sun, Todd and Bronwyn Newport own a $6 million property in Salt Lake City, Utah, where they moved in 2021. The house appeared in Season 5 of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City when Bronwyn joined the cast.

Controversies and legal issues

Despite his successful career, Bradley has faced some setbacks. In 2018, he filed a lawsuit against the founder of tech startup Mozido, alleging a breach of contract that cost him $1.6 million.

In 2024, another lawsuit was filed after an incident where their dogs reportedly attacked delivery drivers at their $6 million mansion. The case was settled, but the details were not made public.

Todd Bradley's personal life

Todd was married to Margaret Bradley, who filed for divorce in August 2009 after 27 years and 11 months of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

They married at the age of 22 and had two children. After finalising the divorce in 2012, Todd moved on with his personal and professional life.

When did Todd Bradley and Bronwyn Newport get married?

Todd met Bronwyn Newport in San Francisco in 2014, two years after his divorce settlement, which included a $14 million payout to Margaret. They married in 2016 and relocated to Salt Lake City, Utah.

Despite their glamorous image, the couple has faced challenges, including public allegations of infidelity, which Bronwyn addressed. According to Reality Tea, Bronwyn Newport addressed the infidelity allegations on Watch What Happens Live. She clarified the situation by stating:

Yeah, I mean, pretty quickly. A lot of it was a misunderstanding. We have different boundaries. Todd never did anything physical with anybody. It was not this big affair.

Frequently asked questions

Todd Bradley's career brings success in the tech industry and fame from reality TV. He has reached big milestones in both business and entertainment

What does Todd Bradley do for a living? Todd Bradley is a tech industry executive and board member.

Todd Bradley is a tech industry executive and board member. How much is Bronwyn's husband worth? He is currently estimated at $24 million.

He is currently estimated at $24 million. What does Bronwyn Newport's husband do? Todd Bradley is deeply involved in the technology sector, with a history of leadership roles in major companies like Hewlett-Packard and Palm, currently serving on the board at Commvault.

Todd Bradley's net worth has been boosted by his career in the tech industry and his strategic business decisions. His wealth is not just a number but a reflection of a life built on innovation, leadership, and a touch of reality TV drama.

