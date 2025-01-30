A look at Riley Roberts' net worth: How rich is AOC's fiancé?

Riley Roberts, best known as the fiancé of U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), has garnered attention not only for his personal life but also for his professional achievements. As a result, Riley Roberts' net worth has become a topic of interest for many.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Riley Roberts at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on September 13, 2021. Photos: IMDb and James Devaney (modified by author)

Though he leads a relatively private life, his professional success has certainly gained attention. This article explores Riley Roberts' net worth, career achievements, and personal life.

Name Riley Roberts Place of birth Arizona, USA Date of birth March 21, 1988 Age 36 years (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Gender Male Nationality American Ethnicity White School Boston University Occupation Tech consultant, Web developer, UX strategist Girlfriend Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (fiancée) Net worth Estimated at $1.5 million

Riley Roberts' net worth

Multiple sources, including Scottmax and Legit Net Worth, estimate his net worth at $1.5 million. According to his LinkedIn, he works at HomeBinder. His efforts have played a key role in helping start-ups generate consistent revenue through improved web visibility. ScottMax reports:

Over the years, Roberts has helped businesses get consistent clients, customers, and income.

Riley Roberts at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021, in New York City. Photo: James Devaney (modified by author)

Riley Roberts' salary

The exact figures for Riley Roberts' salary are not publicly disclosed. However, according to Women's Health Mag, his salary could be inferred to be above the average for marketing executives, who typically earn around $83,000 per year, considering his specialised skills and successful track record.

Roberts also appeared in the documentary series Knock Down the House in 2019. According to sources, he did not receive payment for his appearance in the documentary.

Riley Roberts' family

Little is known about Riley Roberts' parents, though his mother, Constance Roberts, is identified as a real estate agent from Arizona. There is little public information about his father.

AOC's husband

The tech consultant is engaged to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, an American politician and activist who has served as the U.S. representative for New York's 14th congressional district since 2019. The couple first met in 2011 while studying at Boston University.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivers remarks on the Earth Day event at Prince William Forest Park in Virginia, United States, on April 22, 2024. Photo: Celal Gunes

They separated after graduation but resumed dating later and have been together since then. According to Cosmopolitan, the couple got engaged in 2022 in AOC's family's hometown of Puerto Rico.

How does Riley's net worth compare to AOC's?

Her Congressional salary is at least $174,000 per year, and she has a net worth of $200,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Based on available figures, Riley appears to have a higher net worth than AOC.

However, a direct comparison is challenging since Alexandria is in politics while Riley operates in the business sector. Ocasio's 2021 financial disclosure form even suggests that the politician's liabilities may exceed her assets.

Frequently asked questions

As public interest in Riley Roberts grows, so do inquiries into his past, profession, and relationship with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The following are some of the most commonly asked questions about him:

What does Riley Roberts do for a living? Riley Roberts makes a living primarily through his tech consultancy and web development work.

Riley Roberts makes a living primarily through his tech consultancy and web development work. What nationality is Riley Roberts? Riley Roberts is an American born in Arizona.

Riley Roberts is an American born in Arizona. Who is Riley Roberts' wife? Riley Roberts is not yet married but is engaged to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Riley Roberts is not yet married but is engaged to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Where did Riley Roberts go to college? He attended Boston University.

Riley Roberts' net worth underscores his achievements as a tech consultant and entrepreneur, highlighting his significant contributions to various start-ups and digital ventures. Alongside his professional success, his relationship with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has fueled considerable public interest and admiration.

