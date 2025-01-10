Marques Brownlee's net worth: How much does the tech YouTuber make?

Marques Brownlee, also known as MKBHD, has established himself as one of YouTube's most prominent tech video makers. With his high-quality gadget evaluations and entertaining tech talks, many people are curious about Marques Brownlee's net worth.

MKBHD is a great example of how social media can help one build a global audience and a sizable fortune. But what exactly is Marques Brownlee's net worth, and how does he make money?

Name Marques Keith Brownlee (MKBHD) Date of birth December 3, 1993 Place of birth Maplewood, New Jersey, USA Age 31 (as of December 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Gender Male Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Occupation YouTuber, Content Creator, Entrepreneur, Professional Ultimate Frisbee Player Father Marlon Brownlee Mother Jeaniene Brownlee Girlfriend Nikki Hair Net worth $8 million to $10 million (as of 2024) Social media YouTube Instagram TikTok

Marques Brownlee's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Forbes, Marques Brownlee's net worth is estimated to be between $8 million and $10 million. This sum has increased in recent years as his channel's user base and influence have grown.

How much does Marques Brownlee make a year?

In 2020, eBiz Facts estimated Marques Brownlee's yearly income to be between $2.06 and $2.58 million, mainly from YouTube ads. However, his earnings go far beyond YouTube, with significant income from sponsorships, affiliate marketing, merchandise sales, and podcast ads.

His YouTube channels have gained over 20 million subscribers, and his videos attract around 750 million views each year. In December 2024, Marques shared how his channel started in an interview with Forbes, he said:

It was steady growth. I think it's a good thing that no one video propelled the whole thing. I think going viral is overrated.

Marques Brownlee's social media accounts

Marques hit the milestone of 10 million YouTube subscribers on December 18, 2019, establishing his channel as one of the most popular technology-focused platforms. As of December 2024, his main channel has more than 19.7 million subscribers and 4.561 billion views.

Estimates from Social Blade show that his channel earns between $6,400 and $103,200 per month, or $77,400 to $1.2 million per year. Marques maintains many subsidiary channels in addition to his primary channel, which helps him grow his audience and influence. These include:

WVFRM Podcast

Auto Focus

The Studio

Waveform Clips

MKBHD Shorts

These channels add an additional 3.56 million subscribers. They also contribute around 394.75 million views to his online presence.

Other social media accounts

Marques' Instagram account, 'mkbhd', has more than 5 million followers and over 2000 posts. His TikTok account has over 2.2 million followers and more than 28.2 million likes.

Marques Brownlee career

Marques Brownlee started his YouTube channel on March 21, 2008. He began posting tech review videos in January 2009 while still in high school.

In 2013, his video about the LG G Flex's self-healing features went viral, demonstrating his ability to make compelling and instructive material. Marques has also interviewed noteworthy figures, including Motorola CEO Dennis Woodside in 2013 and NBA legend Kobe Bryant in 2015.

Later in his career, he also interviewed several other high-profile figures. These include Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, actor Will Smith, former President Barack Obama, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

He also took part in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary debates, where he asked the candidates questions about technology. In addition to his YouTube popularity, Marques co-hosts the Waveform podcast, which debuted in 2019, and stars in the YouTube Original series Retro Tech.

Marques Brownlee's house and lifestyle

Marques Brownlee lives in Kearny, New Jersey, where he rents a studio for his YouTube productions. He loves Tesla vehicles and has owned both a Model S and a Model S Plaid.

Brownlee is a professional ultimate frisbee player for the New York Empires. They claimed championship titles in 2019, 2022, and 2023.

Frequently asked questions

Millions of people have been captivated by Marques Brownlee's path from high school tech geek to one of the most influential video creators. Here are some frequently asked questions about his profession, lifestyle, and success.

How is Marques Brownlee so rich? Marques Brownlee's riches are mostly derived from social media earnings, lucrative sponsorship deals, podcasts, affiliate marketing, and merchandise sales.

Marques Brownlee's riches are mostly derived from social media earnings, lucrative sponsorship deals, podcasts, affiliate marketing, and merchandise sales. Does MKBHD have a PhD? He has a strong educational background, including a bachelor's degree in business and information technology, but he does not have a PhD.

He has a strong educational background, including a bachelor's degree in business and information technology, but he does not have a PhD. Is Marques Brownlee a billionaire? Marques Brownlee is not a billionaire. However, this famous YouTuber has net worth of $8 to $10 million and rising, he is undoubtedly a multi-millionaire.

Marques Brownlee is not a billionaire. However, this famous YouTuber has net worth of $8 to $10 million and rising, he is undoubtedly a multi-millionaire. Who is Marques Brownlee's wife? He is allegedly in a relationship with Nikki Hair. Despite his public job, Marques keeps his personal life private.

Marques Brownlee's net worth has been rising. His climb to fame as a tech YouTuber demonstrates his dedication, knowledge, and adaptability to an ever-changing digital landscape. He exemplifies how dedication and hard effort may result in a high net worth.

