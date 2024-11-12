IShowSpeed's net worth: How did the YouTuber become so rich?

In 2022, IShowSpeed won the Breakout Streamer of the Year award at the 12th Streamy Awards. Beyond this award and the millions of fans he commands, IShowSpeed's net worth and career earnings have become the interest of many.

IShowSpeed during the 2023 Streamy Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

American YouTuber, social media influencer, and musician IShowSpeed is one of the most-watched YouTube gaming streamers in the world. With millions of fans tuning in, his lively commentary, world tours, dramatic behaviour, and gaming skills have made him a star. During his short period of fame, he has also met top stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Kai Cenat, Kim Kardashian, and Neymar Jr.

Profile summary

Full name Darren Jason Watkins Jr. Nickname IShowSpeed, Speed Gender Male Date of birth 21 January 2005 Age 19 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth Cincinnati, Ohio Nationality American Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'10" (178 cm) Weight 65 kg (143 lbs) Father Darren Watkins Sr. Siblings 1 Marital status Dating Girlfriend Ermony Renee Profession YouTuber, musician, influencer Social media Instagram YouTube TikTok X (Twitter)

IShowSpeed's net worth in 2024

As per Celebrity Net Worth, in 2024, he has an estimated net worth of $10 million. Most of his wealth comes from his dedication to his streaming career. He told Dazed in June 2024:

As a streamer, I have to be aware of the time. When I'm doing this when I'm doing that. That's all my memories now. All my memories are streaming. It's so hard for me to remember stuff that I did before streaming. I feel like my memory box is so full of my YouTube career.

How did IShowSpeed get rich?

His wealth stems from his explosive YouTube growth, TikTok, Instagram, music sales, merch sales, and brand endorsements. Below is a look at the sources of his wealth.

Facts about IShowSpeed. Photo: Jacob King/PA Images on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Streaming career

IShowSpeed created his YouTube channel in 2016 but gained traction in 2021 with his lively gaming content and infamous outbursts. He started with games like NBA 2K and Fortnite and did well during the pandemic era.

In June 2021, his YouTube channel surged from 100,000 to one million subscribers in two months. However, he was banned from playing on Twitch, Twitter, and Valorant games because of misconduct while streaming.

He earns primarily through AdSense and backs his income with sponsorships, tips, and donations while streaming. His collaborations with popular streamers like Adin Ross and Kai Cenat further boosted his popularity.

Music career

IShowSpeed is now pursuing music as a rapper. His debut album, What Else IShowSpeed, has generated over 10 million views. Some of his successful singles include Dooty Booty, Shake, and World Cup, released under Warner Records.

His six-track EP, Trip 2 Brazil was released in March 2024. He also performed at the Rolling Loud Festival in Portugal in 2022 with notable artists like DJ Scheme.

How much does IShowSpeed earn?

The streamer's estimated monthly revenue ranges from $16,000 to over $50,000 across various platforms. As published on Social Blade, his YouTube channel generates approximately $16,000 monthly through AdSense, translating to around $199,000 to $3.2 million annually.

Reportedly, he can earn up to $15,000 per post on TikTok and up to $50,000 on Instagram. His music career on Spotify yields $4,000 to $7,000 per million streams, and he commands $40,000 to $75,000 for personal appearances. Also, according to experts, his merchandise sales bring in $320,000 monthly.

Darren Jason Watkins Jr at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France in October 2023. Photo: Adam Davy/PA Images

Source: Getty Images

IShowSpeed's monthly income

According to YouTubers.me, IShowSpeed's YouTube earnings monthly are estimated at $65,500. He reportedly earns $75 to $200 per video upload.

How much money has Speed made from donations?

He made an estimated $1 million from YouTube donations. Additionally, his live streams generate around $40,000 monthly from donations.

IShowSpeed's money also goes to charity. In February 2023, he donated $50,000 to Turkey-Syria earthquake victims and raised £50,000 from charity boxing for the Anthony Walker Foundation.

How much did Prime pay IShowSpeed?

IShowSpeed's salary from Prime is not specific. It is rumoured he signed with Logan Paul and KSI's PRIME Hydration for $10 million. As part of the partnership, he unveiled his signature flavour, Dragon Fruit Acai, in September 2024.

How successful is IShowSpeed?

The popular gamer is the top English-speaking streamer, surpassing LazarBeam with a record 1.04 million viewers in Indonesia. He boasts over three billion YouTube views, almost 33 million subscribers as of October 2024, and 933,000 monthly Spotify listeners.

Also, he has 34.9 million TikTok followers and 26 million followers on Instagram followers. He told Travis during an interview on The Complex:

One Day, I want to be the biggest Youtuber.

The gamer has toured several countries, including Portugal, India, and Brazil. His picture of hugging Ronaldo has been viewed almost 150 million times on X (Twitter) and received more than 1.8 million likes.

American YouTuber and rapper Darren Watkins Jr's Cristiano Ronaldo-themed Lamborghini Huracan. Photo: @onefootball on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Which car does IShowSpeed own?

IShowSpeed owns a custom Cristiano Ronaldo Lamborghini Huracán ($500,000). He posted on his Instagram page on March 2024 with the caption:

I bought my first car, thank you.

In addition, IShowSpeed's car collection includes a Lamborghini Urus, which costs $300,000; a Porsche 911 Carrera S, which costs $150,000; and a Tesla Cyber Truck, which Logan Paul gifted him, valued over $100,000.

IShowSpeed's house

He spent $10 million on an Orlando, Florida mansion. The luxurious estate has bedrooms, two walk-in closets, an in-house gym, a movie theatre, a wine cellar, and a bar.

FAQS

At the age of 19, IShowSpeed has reached worldwide popularity, thus demanding a hefty net worth. Inevitably several inquiries have been made into his life. Below are the questions and the best answers:

How much is Speed's net worth? His estimated net worth is $10 million.

His estimated net worth is $10 million. How much does IShowSpeed earn? His estimated monthly revenue ranges from $16,000 to over $50,000 across various platforms.

His estimated monthly revenue ranges from $16,000 to over $50,000 across various platforms. Why is IShowSpeed so popular? His content creation and charity works shot him into the limelight.

In conclusion, IShowSpeed's net worth continues to grow as his popularity skyrockets across platforms. With consistent content creation and massive fan engagement, his financial success reflects his influence in the gaming and entertainment industry.

READ ALSO: Liam Payne’s net worth and financial legacy after his death

As Briefly.co.za published, Liam Payne was an English singer and songwriter known for being a member of One Direction, one of the best-selling boy bands ever.

His sudden passing in October 2024 sent shockwaves globally. Since then, many have wondered about his financial legacy. Find out more about Liam Payne's net worth.

Source: Briefly News