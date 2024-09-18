KSI's net worth and earnings breakdown: How rich is he today?

KSI, real name Olajide Olatunji, has become a household name through his multi-faceted career as a YouTuber, rapper, boxer, and entrepreneur. KSI's net worth today reflects his position as one of the UK's most successful internet personalities with a global reach that gives him endless opportunities to expand his financial empire.

KSI during his boxing match with Joe Fournier at Glaziers Hall on April 05, 2023 (R) and him during Open Workout at Camden Boxing Club (L). Photo: Alex Davidson/Alex Pantling (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

KSI's net worth has continued to grow because of his ability to evolve and capitalize on new opportunities continuously. He has successfully diversified his income streams, solidifying his status as one of the most influential and wealthy internet personalities.

KSI's profile summary

Full name Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji Other names The Nightmare, JJ Date of birth June 19, 1993 Age 31 years old in 2024 Birth sign Gemini Place of birth London, England Nationality English Ethnic group Yoruba Religion Agnostic Height 6 feet (1.83 m/183 cm) Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Parents Olajide Olatunji, Olayinka Atinuke Olatunji Siblings Deji Olatunji Profession Boxer, internet personality, rapper, entrepreneur YouTube channels @ksi @jjolatunji @KSIClips Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter) TikTok

What is KSI's net worth in 2024?

KSI's net worth after Prime Hydration is estimated to be $100 million in 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He earns from his various ventures, including YouTube, businesses, boxing, endorsement deals, and music.

How much money does KSI make?

KSI's salary and earnings per year exceed $20 million. In 2023, he ranked 2nd on the Forbes list of Top Creators with an annual revenue of $24 million behind Mr. Beast, who raked in $82 million.

Top 5 facts about internet personality KSI. Photo: Stuart C. Wilson on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

KSI's YouTube earnings

JJ earns an estimated £250,000 (approx. $320,000) in revenue from a single YouTube video, according to The Times. His main channel, @ksi, currently has over 24.1 million subscribers with over 6 billion views.

Olajide started uploading YouTube videos in 2009. He initially gained popularity through his gaming commentary videos, particularly on the FIFA video game series. Over time, his content diversified to include vlogs, comedy sketches, and music videos.

In 2013, KSI co-founded The Sidemen YouTube collective alongside Miniminter, Zerkaa, TBJZL, Behzinga, Vikkstar123, and W2S. The group produces a variety of content, including challenges, vlogs, and game shows.

How much did KSI make from boxing?

KSI's boxing earnings vary with the purse amount and the share of revenue generated from pay-per-view. He has popularized influencer boxing which draws huge audiences and generates significant commercial interest.

JJ made his boxing debut in 2018 with an amateur fight against Joe Weller, which he won by TKO in the third round. He has since fought Logan Paul twice. Their first fight in 2018 ended in a majority draw, but they each earned around $2 million before taxes, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The KSI x Logan Paul rematch in 2019 saw KSI winning by split decision and went home with around $3 million, including the guaranteed minimum of $900,000. JJ has also fought against Swarmz, Luis Alcaraz Pineda, and Tommy Fury.

KSI and Tommy Fury are boxing during the Misfits Cruiserweight at AO Arena on October 14, 2023, in Manchester, England. Photo: Matt McNulty

Source: Getty Images

KSI's music career

JJ is also making waves in the British rap industry. He made his debut in 2015 with the release of his single Lamborghini ft P Money. He released his first EP, Keep Up, in 2016, which topped the UK R&B Albums Chart. His debut studio album, Dissimulation, came out in 2020 and peaked at number 2 on the UK Albums Chart.

His second album, All Over the Place, released in 2021, debuted at number 11. JJ has collaborated with various artists, including Rick Ross, Lil Baby, Anne-Marie, and Craig David. While talking to Rolling Stone UK, he said he did not plan to pursue music as a career.

Music literally started as this fun hobby thing I wanted to do, and then it got to this point where I was getting better and better and better. And I'm able to just chart all the time.

KSI performs during the Light Heavyweight fight between Danny Aarons and Danny Simpson at The 3Arena Dublin on August 31, 2024, in Dublin, Ireland. Photo: Charles McQuillan

Source: Getty Images

What brands does KSI own?

KSI's businesses generate a substantial amount of revenue for him. In 2021, he co-founded Misfits Boxing, a promotional boxing company. Misfits Boxing focuses on crossover boxing, which features matches between social media stars, influencers, and other non-traditional boxers.

As part of the Sidemen, he co-founded a restaurant chain called Sides, a Vodka brand known as XIX, Sidemen Clothing, a breakfast cereal brand called Best Breakfasts, and a subscription service called Side+.

JJ teamed up with Logan Paul to establish the workout drink Prime Hydration. The YouTubers currently hold a minority stake of 40% (each with 20%) in the company. Kentucky-based Congo Brands has the majority ownership and handles manufacturing.

Prime Hydration has seen significant success since its launch in 2022. The company sold over $1.2 billion worth of drinks in 2023, according to Bloomberg.

KSI during the photocall for KSI and Logan Paul's Prime Pop-up Store on November 10, 2023, in London, England. Photo: Joseph Okpako

Source: Getty Images

KSI's endorsements

JJ's massive influence has landed him several endorsement deals over the years. One of his notable partnerships has been with Adidas since 2018. JJ has also worked with G Fuel, an energy drink company.

KSI's house

The YouTube star resides in a £10 million ($13 million) 3-storey house in London. He purchased the home in December 2021. While talking to Men's Health in 2020, he revealed that he owned real estate property worth $10 million in England.

KSI's cars

JJ has a luxurious car collection worth over £400,000, according to the Daily Mail. In 2014, he purchased a customized Lamborghini Aventador worth £280,000 but later sold it. He bought his £65,000 Porsche 718 Boxter in 2019. His garage also features a £60,000 Porsche Cayenne, a £250,000 Rolls-Royce Wraith, and a Mercedes-AMG G63.

KSI's blue Lamborghini, which he sold in 2019 (R). Photo: @ksi (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Is KSI going to be a billionaire?

JJ's diverse income streams and continued success in multiple fields suggest that he could potentially reach that milestone in the future. In a previous video, the YouTuber said he is 'basically a billionaire'.

KSI's net worth has continued to grow as he expands his empire beyond content creation. In his own words, 'money gravitates towards him'.

