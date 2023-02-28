Get to know MrBeast's girlfriend, and Twitch streamer, Thea Booysen

Thea Booysen is a South African novelist, social media star, YouTuber, and Twitch streamer. The avid gaming fan performs esports casting work for CD Projekt Red, the company behind The Witcher video game series. Also, she runs her own YouTube and Twitch channels, where she enjoys playing creative and competitive card games.

Thea Booysen is a South African from Cape Town. Photo: @thea_booysen

Source: UGC

Thea loves to write. She has always enjoyed creating unusual and exotic worlds on paper since it comforted her. As a high school senior, she published a famous novel. Thea gained attention after being repeatedly seen with MrBeast. Who is Thea Booysen? Here is all the additional information about the content creator.

Profile summary

Full name Thea Booysen Birthday December 5 1997 Age (as of 2023) 26 years old Birthplace Cape Town, South Africa Profession YouTuber, Twitch streamer, author Zodiac sign Sagittarius Nationality South African Ethnicity White Alma mater The University of Edinburgh Qualification Psychology and law, neuropsychology Religion Christian Height In Feet (approx) 5′ 6″ Weight in kilograms (approx) 54 kg Net worth (approx) $2 million Twitch TheaBeasty Instagram thea_booysen YouTube TheaBeasty

Thea Booysen's biography

The Twitch streamer will turn 26 years in December 2023. Photo: @thea_booysen

Source: UGC

Thea Booysen has been residing in her hometown since she was a young child. Her sister, Lousia, is a model.

Which country is Thea Booysen from?

Thea Booysen's nationality is South African, and she is from Cape Town. She attended DF Malan High School, then she studied at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland and received a Master's in Neuropsychology.

Thea Booysen's age and physical stats

Thea will turn 26 in 2023. She was born in 1997, and her birthday is December 5. The internet sensation is 54 kg and stands 5 feet 6 inches tall. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, and her physique is 33-26-34".

Thea Booysen's social media

On Twitch, where she has more than 22,000 followers, Thea amuses her viewers by playing Stray and Gwent: The Witcher Card Game. Thea Booysen's Instagram account was opened in 2014, and here she frequently posts images from vacations to various destinations worldwide to over 68k followers on her platform.

She has 28.5K people following her on TikTok. Booysen devotes much of her online time streaming Gwent: The Witcher Card Game, for which she was also employed as an eSports commentator during competitions.

Does MrBeast have a girlfriend?

After ending his relationship with Maddy Spidell, Jimmy Donaldson is dating a fellow content creator. Thea Booysen's relationship with the world's most prominent YouTuber is progressing well, as evident on their social media platforms.

How did MrBeast meet Thea Booysen?

The popular gamer travelled with fellow gamers with fellow content creators Logan Paul and Casey Neistat in South Africa in 2020. MrBeast revealed on the Flagrant 2 podcast that he met Booysen in South Africa while en route to film in Antarctica. He stayed in South Africa for a few days when the trip was postponed due to a Covid epidemic at the Antarctic base. It was then that the two met.

Is MrBeast South African?

Booysen and Donaldson are content creators. They have amassed high numbers of followers and subscribers. Photo: @thea_booysen

Source: UGC

MrBeast is an American born on May 7, 1998, in Kansas. The content creator lives in North Carolina. Living in different countries does not limit them from meeting and having fun.

Where does MrBeast get his money?

He gets his money from his Youtube channel. He has over 100 million subscribers on his channel. He has amassed these subscribers since 2012, when he started his youtube career. The money he made from his early videos allowed him to pursue YouTube full-time. He receives remuneration for the YouTube views she receives via sponsorships and her work as a Twitch partner. The streamer has established himself as a household name, and his massive empire is one of his money sources.

Donaldson is recognized for his challenges which come with rewards in the form of money for his YouTube followers. Along with producing content, he also oversees numerous other companies.

Esports commentator Thea Booysen launched a Twitch channel in 2017 when she made her debut in live broadcasting. Years later, she successfully racked up thousands of subscribers and views on her videos. In July 2022, the online streamer rose to stardom after being spotted conversing with a well-known YouTuber, MrBeast.

READ ALSO: Who is Hannah Kae dating? Age, profiles, all about the TikTok Star

Briefly.co.za published an article about Hannah Kae. She is a well-known social media influencer and TikTok celebrity who creates digital content. These are some details about the famous Canadian girl.

Source: Briefly News