Global site navigation

Central Cee's net worth today: How rich is the British rapper?
Celebrity biographies

Central Cee's net worth today: How rich is the British rapper?

by  Alice Wabwile 5 min read

Central Cee, real name Oakley Neil Caesar-Su, has taken over the UK drill rap scene in recent years. With multiple top-10 hits and millions of streams, he continues to establish himself as a leading figure in the industry. Central Cee's net worth has also been growing, making him a multi-millionaire in his mid-20s.

Central Cee's net worth
Rapper Central Cee during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit on July 7, 2024, in Northampton, England. Photo: Jayce Illman (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Central Cee has consistently produced hit tracks that have performed well on the charts, leading to his impressive net worth today. In 2023, the rapper was featured on the Forbes 30 Under 30 – Europe – Entertainment list. He has also received multiple awards and nominations, including MOBO Awards and BRIT Award nominations. 

Central Cee's profile summary

Full nameOakley Neil Caesar-Su
NicknamesCench
Date of birthJune 4, 1998
Age26 years old in 2024
Birth signGemini
Place of birthLadbroke Grove, London
Place raisedShepherd's Bush, London
NationalityBritish
EthnicityMixed English, Chinese, and Guyanese
Height5 feet 10 inches
GenderMale
Sexual orientationStraight
Relationship statusDating
ParentsRachel Caesar (mother)
SiblingsThree
ProfessionRapper
GenreTrap, UK drill
Years active2014 to date
Social mediaInstagramYouTubeTikTokSpotify

Read also

Meet Brad from MAFS UK: His age, new girlfriend, job, biography

What is Central Cee's net worth?

The rapper's net worth is estimated to be around $6 million in 2024, according to CA Knowledge. Central Cee's salary is approximately $30,000 per month from streaming platforms alone. His annual income is estimated to be over $500,000.

Central Cee facts
Top 5 facts about UK drill rapper Central Cee. Photo: @centralcee on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Original

Central Cee's background

The rapper is originally from Ladbroke Grove, London, where he was born on June 4, 1998. He later relocated to Shepherd's Bush, where he lived with his mother and two younger brothers. He told Complex UK that the income inequality in West London motivated him. 

Growing up in West, income inequality was so much clearer—the contrast was really in your face. Seeing all the big yards in Holland Park every day on my way to school actually made me realize that it was attainable from a young age. I feel like people who don't see these displays of wealth would find it more unattainable. So it's definitely been motivational to be from West and see that.

Read also

Crip Mac's net worth and biography: All about the rapper

Cee was exposed to a variety of music genres, including reggae, jazz, dancehall, and rap, thanks to his father's musical tastes. He used to write poetry and raps as a child and share them with his mother and social worker.

At 14, he left home after disagreements with his mother. Central Cee's career in music began around 2014. His early work includes a feature on the Ain't On Nuttin Remix (2015) alongside J Hus and Bonkaz. He released his first freestyle, StreetHeat Freestyle, in 2015.

Rapper Cench at Wimbledon
UK rapper Central Cee poses in the Evian VIP Suite at Wimbledon 2023 on July 11, 2023, in London, England. Photo: Dave Benett
Source: Getty Images

How did Central Cee get famous?

Caesar first gained attention in 2020 following the release of his singles Day in the Life and Loading. These tracks quickly garnered millions of streams, helping him rise to prominence in the UK drill scene.

His debut mixtape, Wild West, released in March 2021, debuted at number two on the UK Albums Chart. His second mixtape, 23, released in February 2022, topped the UK Albums Chart. Central Cee's single Doja, released in July 2022, became the most streamed UK rap song on Spotify. 

Read also

Vanilla Ice's net worth: A closer look at the rapper's fortune

In June 2023, he collaborated with Dave on the single Sprinter, which became his first UK number-one single and held the top spot for ten weeks. Cee currently gets over 36 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Cench at the Reading Festival
Rapper Central Cee performs during the Reading Festival 2023 at Richfield Avenue on August 26, 2023, in Reading, England. Photo: Joseph Okpako
Source: Getty Images

Central Cee's top songs

SongYearEP/Single
Doja2022Single
Obsessed with You2022Single
Let Go2022Single
Loading2021Single
Gen Z Luv2024Single
Commitment Issues2021Single
Sprinter2023Single
Day in the Life2020Single
6 For 62021Single
Retail Therapy2022Single
Khabib2022Single
One Up2022No More Leaks EP
Cold Shoulder2022Single
Straight Back to It2022Single
Me & You2023Single
Little Bit of This2021Single
Sex Money Drugs2021Wild West mixtape
Chapters2022No More Leaks EP
Crypto Price2022No More Leaks EP
Bumpy Johnson2022No More Leaks EP
Wave2024Single
Band4Band ft Lil Baby2024Single
Did it First with Ice Spice2024Single
Entrepreneur2023Single
Bolide Noir2024Single
Daily Dupp ft GRM Daily2021Single
Desacreditado2024Single
Too Much2023 Single
UK Rap2023Split Decision EP

Read also

Master P's net worth today: How rich is the rap mogul?

What brand does Central Cee own? 

The Obsessed with You hitmaker owns the streetwear brand Syna World. Launched in October 2022, the clothing brand offers a range of unique, limited-edition pieces that blend style with exclusivity. The Central Cee company sells items like tracksuits, hoodies, jackets, and accessories, all designed to make a statement.

Central Cee has maintained his musical independence

The Commitment Issues rapper is known for his independent approach to the music industry. His songs are distributed by ADA (Alternative Distribution Alliance), which is a part of Warner Music Group.

In June 2023, he signed a joint venture agreement with Columbia Records in partnership with Sony Music UK. This partnership allows him to retain ownership of his recordings while benefitting from the resources and reach of a major label.

Cench during the Glastonbury Festival
UK rapper Cench performs during the Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 24, 2023, in Glastonbury, England. Photo: Joseph Okpako
Source: Getty Images

Central Cee's house and residence

The UK-based rapper lives in a two-story house in Ladbroke Grove, West London. He has another apartment in downtown London. 

Read also

Jay Cinco's age, real name, parents, net worth, girlfriend, biography

Central Cee's cars

The Doja hitmaker has been spotted with an impressive car collection, which he usually flaunts on social media. Some of the vehicles are rentals for his music videos and photoshoots. He has been seen with models like a Lamborghini Aventador, Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes-Maybach S580, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Rolls-Royce Ghost, Mercedes-Benz CLA, and a Jeep Wrangler.

Central Cee's cars
UK rapper Cench posing with a blue Lamborghini Urus and a red Ferrari. Photo: @centralcee (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Central Cee's net worth today reflects his inspiring journey from humble beginnings in Shepherd's Bush to chart-topping singles, successful collaborations, and sold-out live performances. He remains an influential figure in the British rap scene. 

READ ALSO: Ari Fletcher's net worth today: How rich is she? 

Briefly.co.za shared intriguing facts about Ari Fletcher's fortune. She has managed to build a multi-million empire through smart influencer marketing and social media monetization.

Ari Fletcher is currently one of the most influential and highest-earning beauty influencers. Check the article for more on how much she makes per Instagram post.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Alice Wabwile avatar

Alice Wabwile (Lifestyle writer) Alice Wabwile is a multifaceted content creator and Project Assistant at AfDAN, boasting over four years of experience. Holding a BCom degree from the University of Nairobi School of Business, she has cultivated a dynamic skill set through roles such as her tenure at Strathmore University's Data Science Department, where she contributed significantly to research. Recognized for her exceptional talent, she clinched the Writer of the Year Award. Beyond her professional endeavours, Alice is an engaged member of the Rotaract Club of Kabete. For inquiries, reach out to her at alicenjoro01@gmail.com

Tags:
Hot: