Central Cee's net worth today: How rich is the British rapper?

Central Cee, real name Oakley Neil Caesar-Su, has taken over the UK drill rap scene in recent years. With multiple top-10 hits and millions of streams, he continues to establish himself as a leading figure in the industry. Central Cee's net worth has also been growing, making him a multi-millionaire in his mid-20s.

Rapper Central Cee during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit on July 7, 2024, in Northampton, England. Photo: Jayce Illman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Central Cee has consistently produced hit tracks that have performed well on the charts, leading to his impressive net worth today. In 2023, the rapper was featured on the Forbes 30 Under 30 – Europe – Entertainment list. He has also received multiple awards and nominations, including MOBO Awards and BRIT Award nominations.

Central Cee's profile summary

Full name Oakley Neil Caesar-Su Nicknames Cench Date of birth June 4, 1998 Age 26 years old in 2024 Birth sign Gemini Place of birth Ladbroke Grove, London Place raised Shepherd's Bush, London Nationality British Ethnicity Mixed English, Chinese, and Guyanese Height 5 feet 10 inches Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Parents Rachel Caesar (mother) Siblings Three Profession Rapper Genre Trap, UK drill Years active 2014 to date Social media Instagram YouTube TikTok Spotify

What is Central Cee's net worth?

The rapper's net worth is estimated to be around $6 million in 2024, according to CA Knowledge. Central Cee's salary is approximately $30,000 per month from streaming platforms alone. His annual income is estimated to be over $500,000.

Top 5 facts about UK drill rapper Central Cee. Photo: @centralcee on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Central Cee's background

The rapper is originally from Ladbroke Grove, London, where he was born on June 4, 1998. He later relocated to Shepherd's Bush, where he lived with his mother and two younger brothers. He told Complex UK that the income inequality in West London motivated him.

Growing up in West, income inequality was so much clearer—the contrast was really in your face. Seeing all the big yards in Holland Park every day on my way to school actually made me realize that it was attainable from a young age. I feel like people who don't see these displays of wealth would find it more unattainable. So it's definitely been motivational to be from West and see that.

Cee was exposed to a variety of music genres, including reggae, jazz, dancehall, and rap, thanks to his father's musical tastes. He used to write poetry and raps as a child and share them with his mother and social worker.

At 14, he left home after disagreements with his mother. Central Cee's career in music began around 2014. His early work includes a feature on the Ain't On Nuttin Remix (2015) alongside J Hus and Bonkaz. He released his first freestyle, StreetHeat Freestyle, in 2015.

UK rapper Central Cee poses in the Evian VIP Suite at Wimbledon 2023 on July 11, 2023, in London, England. Photo: Dave Benett

Source: Getty Images

How did Central Cee get famous?

Caesar first gained attention in 2020 following the release of his singles Day in the Life and Loading. These tracks quickly garnered millions of streams, helping him rise to prominence in the UK drill scene.

His debut mixtape, Wild West, released in March 2021, debuted at number two on the UK Albums Chart. His second mixtape, 23, released in February 2022, topped the UK Albums Chart. Central Cee's single Doja, released in July 2022, became the most streamed UK rap song on Spotify.

In June 2023, he collaborated with Dave on the single Sprinter, which became his first UK number-one single and held the top spot for ten weeks. Cee currently gets over 36 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Rapper Central Cee performs during the Reading Festival 2023 at Richfield Avenue on August 26, 2023, in Reading, England. Photo: Joseph Okpako

Source: Getty Images

Central Cee's top songs

Song Year EP/Single Doja 2022 Single Obsessed with You 2022 Single Let Go 2022 Single Loading 2021 Single Gen Z Luv 2024 Single Commitment Issues 2021 Single Sprinter 2023 Single Day in the Life 2020 Single 6 For 6 2021 Single Retail Therapy 2022 Single Khabib 2022 Single One Up 2022 No More Leaks EP Cold Shoulder 2022 Single Straight Back to It 2022 Single Me & You 2023 Single Little Bit of This 2021 Single Sex Money Drugs 2021 Wild West mixtape Chapters 2022 No More Leaks EP Crypto Price 2022 No More Leaks EP Bumpy Johnson 2022 No More Leaks EP Wave 2024 Single Band4Band ft Lil Baby 2024 Single Did it First with Ice Spice 2024 Single Entrepreneur 2023 Single Bolide Noir 2024 Single Daily Dupp ft GRM Daily 2021 Single Desacreditado 2024 Single Too Much 2023 Single UK Rap 2023 Split Decision EP

What brand does Central Cee own?

The Obsessed with You hitmaker owns the streetwear brand Syna World. Launched in October 2022, the clothing brand offers a range of unique, limited-edition pieces that blend style with exclusivity. The Central Cee company sells items like tracksuits, hoodies, jackets, and accessories, all designed to make a statement.

Central Cee has maintained his musical independence

The Commitment Issues rapper is known for his independent approach to the music industry. His songs are distributed by ADA (Alternative Distribution Alliance), which is a part of Warner Music Group.

In June 2023, he signed a joint venture agreement with Columbia Records in partnership with Sony Music UK. This partnership allows him to retain ownership of his recordings while benefitting from the resources and reach of a major label.

UK rapper Cench performs during the Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 24, 2023, in Glastonbury, England. Photo: Joseph Okpako

Source: Getty Images

Central Cee's house and residence

The UK-based rapper lives in a two-story house in Ladbroke Grove, West London. He has another apartment in downtown London.

Central Cee's cars

The Doja hitmaker has been spotted with an impressive car collection, which he usually flaunts on social media. Some of the vehicles are rentals for his music videos and photoshoots. He has been seen with models like a Lamborghini Aventador, Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes-Maybach S580, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Rolls-Royce Ghost, Mercedes-Benz CLA, and a Jeep Wrangler.

UK rapper Cench posing with a blue Lamborghini Urus and a red Ferrari. Photo: @centralcee (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Central Cee's net worth today reflects his inspiring journey from humble beginnings in Shepherd's Bush to chart-topping singles, successful collaborations, and sold-out live performances. He remains an influential figure in the British rap scene.

