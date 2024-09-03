Central Cee's net worth today: How rich is the British rapper?
Central Cee, real name Oakley Neil Caesar-Su, has taken over the UK drill rap scene in recent years. With multiple top-10 hits and millions of streams, he continues to establish himself as a leading figure in the industry. Central Cee's net worth has also been growing, making him a multi-millionaire in his mid-20s.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Central Cee has consistently produced hit tracks that have performed well on the charts, leading to his impressive net worth today. In 2023, the rapper was featured on the Forbes 30 Under 30 – Europe – Entertainment list. He has also received multiple awards and nominations, including MOBO Awards and BRIT Award nominations.
Central Cee's profile summary
|Full name
|Oakley Neil Caesar-Su
|Nicknames
|Cench
|Date of birth
|June 4, 1998
|Age
|26 years old in 2024
|Birth sign
|Gemini
|Place of birth
|Ladbroke Grove, London
|Place raised
|Shepherd's Bush, London
|Nationality
|British
|Ethnicity
|Mixed English, Chinese, and Guyanese
|Height
|5 feet 10 inches
|Gender
|Male
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Relationship status
|Dating
|Parents
|Rachel Caesar (mother)
|Siblings
|Three
|Profession
|Rapper
|Genre
|Trap, UK drill
|Years active
|2014 to date
|Social media
|InstagramYouTubeTikTokSpotify
What is Central Cee's net worth?
The rapper's net worth is estimated to be around $6 million in 2024, according to CA Knowledge. Central Cee's salary is approximately $30,000 per month from streaming platforms alone. His annual income is estimated to be over $500,000.
Central Cee's background
The rapper is originally from Ladbroke Grove, London, where he was born on June 4, 1998. He later relocated to Shepherd's Bush, where he lived with his mother and two younger brothers. He told Complex UK that the income inequality in West London motivated him.
Growing up in West, income inequality was so much clearer—the contrast was really in your face. Seeing all the big yards in Holland Park every day on my way to school actually made me realize that it was attainable from a young age. I feel like people who don't see these displays of wealth would find it more unattainable. So it's definitely been motivational to be from West and see that.
Cee was exposed to a variety of music genres, including reggae, jazz, dancehall, and rap, thanks to his father's musical tastes. He used to write poetry and raps as a child and share them with his mother and social worker.
At 14, he left home after disagreements with his mother. Central Cee's career in music began around 2014. His early work includes a feature on the Ain't On Nuttin Remix (2015) alongside J Hus and Bonkaz. He released his first freestyle, StreetHeat Freestyle, in 2015.
How did Central Cee get famous?
Caesar first gained attention in 2020 following the release of his singles Day in the Life and Loading. These tracks quickly garnered millions of streams, helping him rise to prominence in the UK drill scene.
His debut mixtape, Wild West, released in March 2021, debuted at number two on the UK Albums Chart. His second mixtape, 23, released in February 2022, topped the UK Albums Chart. Central Cee's single Doja, released in July 2022, became the most streamed UK rap song on Spotify.
In June 2023, he collaborated with Dave on the single Sprinter, which became his first UK number-one single and held the top spot for ten weeks. Cee currently gets over 36 million monthly listeners on Spotify.
Central Cee's top songs
|Song
|Year
|EP/Single
|Doja
|2022
|Single
|Obsessed with You
|2022
|Single
|Let Go
|2022
|Single
|Loading
|2021
|Single
|Gen Z Luv
|2024
|Single
|Commitment Issues
|2021
|Single
|Sprinter
|2023
|Single
|Day in the Life
|2020
|Single
|6 For 6
|2021
|Single
|Retail Therapy
|2022
|Single
|Khabib
|2022
|Single
|One Up
|2022
|No More Leaks EP
|Cold Shoulder
|2022
|Single
|Straight Back to It
|2022
|Single
|Me & You
|2023
|Single
|Little Bit of This
|2021
|Single
|Sex Money Drugs
|2021
|Wild West mixtape
|Chapters
|2022
|No More Leaks EP
|Crypto Price
|2022
|No More Leaks EP
|Bumpy Johnson
|2022
|No More Leaks EP
|Wave
|2024
|Single
|Band4Band ft Lil Baby
|2024
|Single
|Did it First with Ice Spice
|2024
|Single
|Entrepreneur
|2023
|Single
|Bolide Noir
|2024
|Single
|Daily Dupp ft GRM Daily
|2021
|Single
|Desacreditado
|2024
|Single
|Too Much
|2023
|Single
|UK Rap
|2023
|Split Decision EP
What brand does Central Cee own?
The Obsessed with You hitmaker owns the streetwear brand Syna World. Launched in October 2022, the clothing brand offers a range of unique, limited-edition pieces that blend style with exclusivity. The Central Cee company sells items like tracksuits, hoodies, jackets, and accessories, all designed to make a statement.
Central Cee has maintained his musical independence
The Commitment Issues rapper is known for his independent approach to the music industry. His songs are distributed by ADA (Alternative Distribution Alliance), which is a part of Warner Music Group.
In June 2023, he signed a joint venture agreement with Columbia Records in partnership with Sony Music UK. This partnership allows him to retain ownership of his recordings while benefitting from the resources and reach of a major label.
Central Cee's house and residence
The UK-based rapper lives in a two-story house in Ladbroke Grove, West London. He has another apartment in downtown London.
Central Cee's cars
The Doja hitmaker has been spotted with an impressive car collection, which he usually flaunts on social media. Some of the vehicles are rentals for his music videos and photoshoots. He has been seen with models like a Lamborghini Aventador, Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes-Maybach S580, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Rolls-Royce Ghost, Mercedes-Benz CLA, and a Jeep Wrangler.
Central Cee's net worth today reflects his inspiring journey from humble beginnings in Shepherd's Bush to chart-topping singles, successful collaborations, and sold-out live performances. He remains an influential figure in the British rap scene.
READ ALSO: Ari Fletcher's net worth today: How rich is she?
Briefly.co.za shared intriguing facts about Ari Fletcher's fortune. She has managed to build a multi-million empire through smart influencer marketing and social media monetization.
Ari Fletcher is currently one of the most influential and highest-earning beauty influencers. Check the article for more on how much she makes per Instagram post.
Source: Briefly News
Alice Wabwile (Lifestyle writer) Alice Wabwile is a multifaceted content creator and Project Assistant at AfDAN, boasting over four years of experience. Holding a BCom degree from the University of Nairobi School of Business, she has cultivated a dynamic skill set through roles such as her tenure at Strathmore University's Data Science Department, where she contributed significantly to research. Recognized for her exceptional talent, she clinched the Writer of the Year Award. Beyond her professional endeavours, Alice is an engaged member of the Rotaract Club of Kabete. For inquiries, reach out to her at alicenjoro01@gmail.com