Rumours mill never seems to rest when it comes to the controversial relationship between Nthateng Lerate and Edwin Sodi. It has never been advisable for married people to wash their partner's dirty linen in public, but Edwin Sodi's wife and her husband made that mistake, and they have learnt that it comes with a heavy price.

Sodi is seen outside the Bloemfontein High Court in Bloemfontein, South Africa. Photo: Gallo

Source: Getty Images

In their heydays, Nthateng and Edwin were arguably South Africa’s most beloved power couple, as seen in Nthateng Lerata’s pictures in the early days of her marriage. They were deemed industry leaders in their respective professions.

Unfortunately, what appeared to be a match made in heaven has proven to be the downfall of their reputations. They can no longer see eye to eye; what is left of them is a divorce settlement.

Nthateng Lerata’s profile summary and bio

Name Nthateng Lerata Date of birth Unknown Place of birth South Africa Age Unknown Nationality South African Political Affiliation ANC Religion Christian Ethnicity African Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Gender Female Sexuality Straight Marital status Separated Husband Edwin Sodi Children One Occupation Television and Radio Presenter

Early childhood and education

Nthateng is a South African television and radio presenter. She is a private individual who has not disclosed any information regarding her family background. Similarly, not much is known about Nthateng Lerata’s education, but she must have had a decent education to work in the media.

Nthateng Lerata’s career

The estranged wife of Edwin Sodi is a media personality. She used to be an employee of Capricorn FM, where she was a moderator, but she left the station in 2009.

She quit her budding career in media because of her family commitments. The station replaced her with Khensani Nyango, who was previously working at Phalaborwa Community Radio Station.

Husband and children

Nthateng and Edwin met in 2005 for the first time. They lost touch until late 2011, when they reunited and rekindled their love. The couple made their union official in 2012. They exchanged their vows in a traditional marriage ceremony that was an invite-only event. Those in attendance were family members and close friends. Their union was blessed with a daughter.

Edwin is a famous South African businessman, politician and public figure who hails from Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa. He is the founder and CEO of Blackhead Consulting. He is a member of the ruling party ANC and has won several government contracts.

Legal battles

The former lovebirds had nothing but a tumultuous relationship, and by 2015, their differences were beyond reconciliation. Not long after their wedding, they started engaging in arguments that culminated in legal battles. While Edwin claims he broke up with Lerata in 2015, she has held that they are still married according to customary law.

In one of the legal battles, Edwin accuses Lerata of stealing R1 million from him. According to Edwin, the money and other valuables, including a Rolex, Panerai and Audemars Piguet watches, were inside a safe in their bedroom. Those things were stolen while he was overseas, and he suspected that his wife had sold them and used the money to buy herself a Bentley.

In another case, Lerata accused her husband of assault. Earlier in 2022, Edwin was forced to present himself to the police after the report by his wife. He was detained at the Sandton Police Station on a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Based on his wife’s allegations, Edwin had pointed a gun at her when they were engaged in a domestic dispute at their Bryanston home.

Edwin argues that his actions were a reaction to the compromising position in which he found his wife and Faizel Motlekar. He hit Motlekar with a cellphone on the head but denied having used a gun at them. Edwin was later released on an R150,000 bail and ordered not to contact witnesses.

Edwin Sodi’s affairs and children

Director of Blackhead Consulting, Edwin Sodi, testifies at the Zondo Commission in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Papi Morake

Source: Getty Images

Edwin became a family man in 2000 when he married his first wife, whose name has not been disclosed. The wife gave birth to a boy in 2003, but they divorced a year later. This would be the first of many divorces and separations in Edwin’s life.

In 2008, he had a short-lived relationship with a different woman through which his second child, a daughter, was born. As the relationship ended, he hooked up with another lady with whom he got his third child. At the same time, he was in another relationship that made him a father for the fourth time.

The number of women Edwin has dated is unknown, and he is believed to have more than seven children with several women. He was rumoured to be dating Jub Jub's ex-girlfriend Matsatsi Ramba, DJ Sbu’s ex-fiancée Disebo Makatsa, and rapper Proverb’s ex-wife Onalerona Moreo.

Nthateng Lerata’s net worth

Before her high-profile marriage to Edwin, Nthateng had a successful career as a media personality. However, her net worth has never been made public, so it is impossible to say how wealthy she is.

Her husband is a wealthy businessman with properties valued at around R10 million. He owns several homes and flashy cars, including a Bentley Supersport, Bentley Continental, Rolls Royce Dawn, Ferrari FF and Porsche S.

Fast facts

What is Nthateng Lerata’s age? Unfortunately, the age of Nthateng Lerata is a mystery because she has never publicly revealed it. Are Nthateng Lerata and Edwin Sodi still together? No, they are separated and in the process of finalizing their divorce as of 2022. What did Nthateng Lerata do? She was accused of stealing R1 million from her husband. Does Nthateng Lerata have children? Yes, she has one child from her marriage with Edwin Sodi. Are Nthateng Lerata and Faizel Motlekar in a relationship? Her husband alleged that he found her in a compromising position with Motlekar, but it is not apparent whether they have a relationship or not. Why did Edwin Sodi get arrested? He was arrested after his wife accused him of assault and threatening her with a gun. What is Nthateng Lerata’s net worth? Unfortunately, she has not revealed her net worth, but her husband is worth R10 million.

The people who are deeply in love tend to have the nastiest breakups, as has been the case with Nthateng Lerata and her husband. To give an example of how nasty things can be between estranged couples, Edwin Sodi's wife recently accused him of assault resulting in his arrest.

