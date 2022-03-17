How to make money with your smartphone in South Africa 2022

Can I do work from home on my mobile? The impressive utility of smartphones means that many work-at-home jobs do not even require a computer anymore. So if you wish you could make some extra money from home but do not have a laptop, have no fear! This article highlights various ways how to make money with your smartphone in South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The impressive utility of smartphones means that many work-at-home jobs do not even require a computer anymore. Photo: @smartcash

Source: Instagram

With the advance of technology, very many things are possible. But, first, get to know how to make extra money in South Africa using your phone. Since most people have smartphones with either an iOS or Android-enabled operating system, you can earn money using your smartphone. So are you asking yourself, how can I make money with my smartphone in South Africa? This article has everything you need to know on how to make money with your smartphone in South Africa.

How to make money using your phone

With the advance of technology, it is now possible to make extra money in South Africa using your phone. Photo: @smartcash

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

How can I make money with my smartphone? As discussed in this article, people worldwide are earning money using their smartphones through different methods, from paid surveys, YouTube, and others. See them below!

1. Freelancing

There are many different jobs that you can do online, such as online writing jobs, working as a virtual assistant, graphic designers, digital marketing, and so much more. Some of the recommended online freelance platforms include Fiverr, Freelancer.com, Upwork, Flexjobs, etc.

All you need is a good smartphone and a good internet connection. But, of course, it is an added advantage if you have a laptop.

2. Blog

Blogging may look like a hobby to many, but it is a legit way of making money online. Creating a successful blog is one of the best ways to earn a passive income online. In South Africa, most bloggers make money through AdSense, MGID, Ezoic or affiliate marketing. The best thing about blogging is that you manage your time, which can be a double-edged sword for some.

3. Paid surveys

Wondering how to make money online in SA? You can do online surveys and get paid. This involves filling out online surveys to share thoughts and opinions, valuable to companies willing to pay for them.

Some survey sites include Inbox Dollars South Africa, Opinion space, Survey Junkie in South Africa, Toluna, iRazoo, and Surveyeah South Africa.

4. Play games

Creating a successful blog is one of the best ways to earn a passive income online. Photo: @smartcash

Source: Instagram

There are thousands of games available on today’s smartphone market. While most will give you a way to spend your time, some apps will help you earn while having fun. So which app gives real money? Some of these apps include Mistplay, Qriket, among others.

5. Sell items

You can make money selling items online. You need to take a clear picture of what you need to sell and place them online with the price tag and your contact details. Some of the online marketplace where you can post your items include Jiji, Poshmark, and eBay. Besides, you can sell your products through your social media accounts, such as Facebook.

6. Become an influencer

Influencers use their smartphones to develop content on social media. To become an influencer, you need to have active social media accounts such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter and grow them to have a considerable following. If you have catchy content, companies will advertise on your pages.

7. Become a YouTuber

YouTube has been the go-to website for entertainment, tutorials and everything that is video. The only thing you need to do is create quality content that captures people’s interests. One can only monetize the content after their videos get at least 4,000 hours of watch time and 1000 subscribers.

8. Typing for cash

Wondering how to make money online in SA? You can do online surveys and get paid. Photo: @smartcash

Source: Instagram

If you are a great listener, a fast typist, and a fluent English speaker, you may consider transcribing audio. So, what is transcribing? This is essentially converting audio files to text. You can earn money based on your productivity and output per day. You need to be fluent in the language you are transcribing. The most prominent websites for transcribing jobs include GoTranscript, Rev, and TranscribeMe.

9. Become an Online Tutor

If you are knowledgeable and have the skill to impact your knowledge unto others, you can start an online tutoring class. After that, people can access and pay for your services. To be efficient, you can pick out a particular subject or course you are very confident in and impart the knowledge to others. Online tutoring websites include TutorMe, Chegg Tutors, MagicEars, and more! Of course, the more you build your online presence, the higher rate you can command.

10. Sell Stock Photos and Videos

Selling photos and videos online can earn you a good income. It would be best to have a smartphone with a good camera and basic photography skills. The best places to sell photos are Alamy, Shutterstock, Getty Images, 500px, etc. They offer an excellent platform to upload your photos and, in return, earn from them. All you have to do is sign up and publish some quality photos. In addition, you will receive a commission every time your photos are used.

11. Scanning Receipts

It is good to know that the amount of work and creativity you put in is directly proportional to the amount of money you make. Photo: @smartcash

Source: Instagram

Make money by scanning and get paid to upload receipts South Africa services. So what apps pay you instantly in South Africa? Below are some of the best apps that can turn your receipts into cash. These apps include CoinOut, Fetch Rewards, Paribus, and TopCashback.

Above are some of the fantastic ways how to make money with your smartphone in South Africa. It is good to know that the amount of work and creativity you put in is directly proportional to the amount of money you make. I hope you find the list helpful. Happy earning!

DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: How to make R1 000 a day in South Africa: Top 28 legal ways

Briefly.co.za reported on March 16, 2022, about the top 28 legal ways to make R1000 a day in South Africa. Through the power of the internet, it has become easier to earn a living with ease.

So, what are some ways to make money online in South Africa? Read this article to find out!

Source: Briefly News