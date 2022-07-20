Who is Nelisiwe Sibiya? Age, boyfriend, engagement, career, profiles, net worth

Nelisiwe Sibiya is a South African actress and musician whose grass-to-grace story is heart-touching and capable of giving hope to people struggling to make sense of their dream in the darkest times. This lady has been through many difficulties, but her will to succeed was more than the problems she faced at the time.

Nelisiwe Sibiya is a South African actress and musician whose grass-to-grace story is heart-touching. Photo: @nelisiwe_faith_sibiya (Modified by author)

Nelisiwe Sibiya is popular with the motivational posts she shares on her social media platforms to help those feeling overwhelmed by their troubles know that there is light at the end of the tunnel. In addition, the actress is popular for her role as a medical practitioner in the South African television series Durban Gen.

Profile summary

Full name Nelisiwe Faith Sibiya Nickname Dr Mbali Mthethwa Gender Female Date of birth 13th September 1992 Nelisiwe Sibiya's age 29 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Johannesburg, South Africa Current residence South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity African Religion Traditional IsiZulu culture Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark Brown Mother Mngomezu “Dudu” Sibiya Siblings 2 Relationship status Formerly engaged to Ayanda Ntanzi but currently dating another man Partner Rumoured to be Mike Ndlangamandla School M.O.M Sebone Secondary School College/University Ekurhuleni East College Springs, Tshwane University of Technology Profession Actress, musician, and brand promoter Net worth $1-$5 million Instagram account @nelisiwe_faith_sibiya

How old is Nelisiwe Sibiya?

The musician and actress was born on 13th September 1992 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The television celebrity is 29 years old but will celebrate her 30th birthday before the end of 2022.

Where does Nelisiwe Sibiya come from?

Faith grew up in Gauteng at least until her father's demise when she was nine, though she was born in Johannesburg.

Things got tough for Nelisiwe Sibiya's family afterwards, and her mother had to saddle the responsibility of catering to her and her two other sisters. Sharing her experience later over her late father, she said:

It brought back all the pain when I was young, at the age of eight or nine, when my dad was shot in front of me. All the trauma we went through with my siblings when my father was hunted down and eventually killed by guns.

The low-income family moved from one place to another, living in shacks. Faith said that she and her family were subjected to various types of abuse, including sexual ones, during those trying periods.

The low-income family moved from one place to another, living in shacks. Faith said that she and her family were subjected to various types of abuse, including sexual ones, during those trying periods.

What did Nelisiwe Sibiya study?

The South African television show star obtained a certificate in Business and Marketing Management from Ekurhuleni East College Springs in 2014 before obtaining a degree in Musical Theatre from the Tshwane University of Technology in 2017.

Career

Since she was a little girl, Nelisiwe's desire for music was glaring, and her mother and elder sister, Thabisile, tutored her. Nevertheless, before and after finishing university, she worked several jobs, including being a promoter for brands at malls and other places. She once said that she used to sleep in the toilet at work after getting there earlier than her shifts began.

Her mother died, and she penned and sang an emotional farewell song in her honour. The song caught the interest of Mandla Ngcongwane, the South African television series Lockdown producer, and he invited her to Johannesburg. And soon enough, Nelisiwe Sibiya's songs became the theme music for the series.

This exposure got Nelisiwe into the entertainment industry. Before long, she got her first television series feature as a lead actress in the South African television soap Durban Gen, where she played Dr Mbali Mthethwa.

Personal life

Although the actress does not discuss much of her personal life, news of Nelisiwe Sibiya's engagement with a certain gospel musician, Ayanda Ntanzi, could not be hidden from the public. But unfortunately, their relationship ended sometime in 2019.

According to her, the difference in their belief and value system deterred the success of their relationship. While she is more into upholding the Zulu traditional culture, her ex-boyfriend was a Christian who believed he would never allow her to take up certain movie roles.

Recently, Nelisiwe Sibiya's boyfriend has been rumoured to be Mike Ndlangamandla, a fellow actor in the Durban Gen television series. Pictures of the two having a good time in each other's company have surfaced online, and they have not dissociated themselves from these public permutations.

It is unknown whether Mike will become Nelisiwe Sibiya's husband, but it does not look like they will have the same problem as the one she had with her relationship with Ayanda Ntanzi.

How is Nelisiwe Sibiya?

The actress is doing very well for herself now, although neither her parents nor her older sister is there to enjoy the reward of her new fame with her as a family.

She has also said that some of the scenes she plays in the Durban Gen series bring back memories of her past traumas, but she is healing from them.

Nelisiwe Sibiya's net worth

According to sources, Sibiya's net worth is between $1 and $5 million. But whatever her worth is, she made it from a professional career as an actress, musician, and brand promoter for some skincare products.

Nelisiwe Sibiya is a proper role model for anyone hoping to pursue a career in entertainment and seems to be consistently met by a stumbling block on that journey. She is proof that there is a silver lining in the sky, but a person has to promise to keep looking up.

