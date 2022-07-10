Who is Mwaka Mugala? Age, baby, husband, phone number, profiles, net worth

Mwaka Mugala is one of the most prominent actresses in the Zambian movie industry, thanks to her role in the eponymous television series Zuba. The young lady has only been in the industry for a while but is already the shining star of the acting industry, and she is not even ready to rest on her oars just yet as she believes there is more to be achieved.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Mwaka Mugala is one of the most prominent actresses in the Zambian movie industry. Photo: @mwakamartha

Source: UGC

Mwaka Mugala is not just an actress; she has also involved herself in other activities outside of television. It seems as though the movie set is her second home, even though she admitted during an interview that she is still growing into the actress that can dorn the mask of various characters.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Mwaka Martha Mugala Nickname Zuba Gender Female Date of birth 19th December 1991 Age 30 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Lusaka, Zambia Current residence Zambia Nationality Zambian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark Brown Father Alec Mugala Siblings 1 Relationship status Courting School Vineyard, Rainbow primary school, St Mary's Girls Secondary School College/University Australian Institute of Business and Technology, University of Zambia Profession Actress, show anchor, and TV presenter Social media Facebook, Instagram, YouTube

Background information

Mwaka was christened Mwaka Martha Mugala at birth, and she was born in Lusaka, Zambia, to the Mugala family. But then, what tribe is Mwaka? The celebrity actress is a hybrid of two tribes in Zambia; she is one part Nyika and another part Soli. She has a brother named Mwaaba Mugala; they grew up together with their parents in Lusaka.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

When was Mwaka Mugala born?

She was born on 19th December 199. This means that Mwaka Mugala's age is 30 years.

According to her childhood recollections during an interview, Mwaka Mugala's house was filled with familial love and togetherness. She said that she values her family, and this disposition was instilled in her by her parents. Additionally, her father always ensures the family does everything together outside school.

Mwaka Mugala attended the Vineyard and Rainbow Primary School before progressing to St Mary's Girls Secondary School. Also, for her tertiary education, she has a brief stint learning some computer skills at the Australian Institute of Business and Technology before furthering to study Mass Communication and a Psychology Minor at the University of Zambia.

Who is the father of Zuba?

Mwaka is known as Zuba, the character she plays in the eponymous Zambian television series. Her father is Alec Mugala, a renowned Zambian entertainment and media industry media personality.

What does Mwaka Mugala do?

Mwaka's father being a media connoisseur in the Zambian entertainment space means she had a headstart on her journey in the movie industry. But then, it became apparent that she was meant for television after participating in a national art competition and was one of the three girls selected.

Although she is now most famous for her acting prowess, Mwaka did not just waltz into the movie industry. She was an employee of 5FM between 2015 and 2017, and her post was that of an On-air presenter and newscaster.

She moved on to Diamond Television as a presenter, producer, and news anchor for a year and a half before finally bagging a lead acting role with Elixur Integrated Media, a company in charge of producing Zambia's biggest telenovela series, Zuba.

She retains the lead actress's role in this series that started production in 2018. Although her acting has been deemed commendable by critics, Mwaka believes that she is still too shy to accept certain roles, especially the ones that require her to be unclothed.

She is also an avid YouTuber and constantly shares some of her works and opinions on certain issues on her Youtube channel.

Who is Mwaka Mugala's husband?

Currently, there is no information that she is married. As a result, there are no Mwaka Mugala wedding pictures. Instead, she is reportedly dating someone; the actress has kept her relationship on a low profile and away from the prying eye of the media.

The same thing goes for the inquiry into the identity of Mwaka Mugala's baby. But, at the same time, she has no child yet; it is unknown when this status will change.

Mwaka Mugala's net worth

No definite figure has been pinned on the Zuba actress's financial worth. However, she is a young woman holding different jobs for nearly a decade, and it is natural to expect her to lead a fairly responsible life. This is especially because of the fame she now maintains in the movie industry.

Mugala was an employee of 5FM between 2015 and 2017. Photo: @mwakamartha

Source: UGC

Social media presence

Mwaka is on social media, but none of the accounts associated with her is verified. Nevertheless, the accounts have significant followings. Her Instagram account, for instance, has over 201,000 followers, while her Facebook account has more than 502,000 followers.

On the other hand, Mwaka Mugala's phone number is not something you can easily get.

Mwaka Mugala may already be on her way to touching the stars in the Zambian movie industry, but she also allows herself to enjoy other aspects of life in her leisure. She claims to be a beauty, health, and lifestyle enthusiast on her Instagram bio and shares many of her personal and work-related activities there.

READ ALSO: Who is LaToya Tonodeo? Age, husband, height, ethnicity, career, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently discussed LaToye Tonodeo, an American actress and TV personality well-known for her roles in the 2020 television series Power Book II: Ghost.

LaToya has appeared in numerous successful movies and TV series, which has helped keep her in the limelight. She started making screen appearances as an actress early and has since never taken a break from the entertainment industry. Discover more about her from the post.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News